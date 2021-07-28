India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: Four debutants for visitors as Lankans elect to bowl first

India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL) 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to field first.

Preview: India take on Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I in Colombo.

It's gone a bit chaotic on the tour again. Before the start of the T20I series, Sri Lanka's batting coach Grant Flower and team's video analyst GT Niroshan had tested positive for COVID-19 which forced the rescheduling of the series. Now after the 1st T20, India all-rounder Krunal Pandya has tested positive and eight contacts have been isolated and can't take the field despite testing negative as a precautionary measure. The second T20I was pushed back by a day and India might have to field a different side.

Sri Lanka will be looking to bounce back after a comprehensive loss in the first T20I. Their bowlers did well to restrict India to 164/5 but their batsmen faltered and they fell short by 38 runs.

A much better batting display is the need of the hour. Dot balls has been a constant problem for them, especially in the middle overs. They played out 46 dot balls in the first T20I, nearly 8 overs. The middle order needs to step up and deliver. The two batsmen that have looked confident out in the middle on this tour are Avishka Fernando and Charith Asalanka. The rest of them will need to provide a helping hand. Their bowlers did well to recognise the slowness of the pitch and bowled a lot of cutters. Still, there is more room for improvement.

India rode on Suryakumar Yadav's half-century in the batting department. However, even their batsmen seemed to struggle with the slow pace of the pitch. Prithvi Shaw got out for a golden duck on his T20I debut. Sanju Samson again frittered away his start. The two will be looking to make the most of the chances with the T20 World Cup on the horizon.

Hardik Pandya too has struggled with ball and bat on this tour. He's had scored of 0,19 and 10 so far and hasn't had a major impact with the ball as well. Suryakumar has been in brilliant form and he will again be the biggest threat for the Lankans.

In the bowling department, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has got into the groove with four wickets, while Chahal seems to have found his mojo back. The leg spinner will again be the biggest threat for the hosts as he looks to get back his permanent place in the side.

Varun Chakravarthy impressed in his first outing and would look to continue the momentum going into the second ODI.

With Sri Lanka looking to save the series, and India looking to wrap it up, we can expect another entertaining contest.