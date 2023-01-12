Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

India Vs Sri Lanka At Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 12 January, 2023

12 January, 2023
Starts 13:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

29/1 (6.0 ov)

2nd ODI
India

India

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
Sri Lanka India
29/1 (6.0 ov) - R/R 4.83

Play In Progress

Avishka Fernando - 20

Nuwanidu Fernando - 6

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Nuwanidu Fernando Batting 6 19 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammad Shami 3 0 12 0
Mohammed Siraj 3 0 16 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 29/1 (6)

29 (29) R/R: 4.83

Avishka Fernando 20(17) S.R (117.64)

b Mohammed Siraj
India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 2nd ODI: SL 21/0 after 4 overs

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd ODI Latest Updates: India look to seal the series in Kolkata with a repeat of first ODI, whereas Dasun Shanka will want his team to standup and level the series.

13:56 (IST)

Sri Lanka vs India Live:

5.3 Excellent stuff by Virat Kohli! Dives to his right in cordon to stop the ball and throws the ball back at the stumps. The batter, luckily was inside the crease.

Full Scorecard
13:52 (IST)
four

Sri Lanka vs India Live:

4.3 Debutant Nuwanidu Fernando finally gets off the mark. Good length on a bit wider line and Nuwanidu drives it beautifully through the off-side. First runs for Nuwanidu after 11 deliveries.

Full Scorecard
13:48 (IST)

Sri Lanka vs India Live:

3.3 Three in a row! This was a length ball on the pads, Fernando plays a flicks between mid-wicket and mid-on. Siraj has to re-work his lines and length.
 
Sri Lanka: 21/0 after 4 overs 

Full Scorecard
13:46 (IST)
four

Sri Lanka vs India Live:

3.2 Back-to-back boundaries for Avishka Fernando. The first delivery was clipped over square leg. This time, he has slashes to a wide delivery and the ball flies over the cordon for boundary.

Full Scorecard
13:39 (IST)

Sri Lanka vs India Live:

Some steadiness after that boundary on the first ball. Just three runs in next 11 deliveries.
 
Sri Lanka: 7/0 after 2 overs

Full Scorecard
13:35 (IST)
four

Sri Lanka vs India Live:

0.1 The ball swings square for Mohammed Shami and Avishka Fernando gets a thick edge. The ball beats the second slip and runs away to the boundary! No foot movement from the opener on that occasion - still in that lazy zone after waking up.

Full Scorecard
13:30 (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka Live:

Kumar Sangakkara rings the prestigious Eden Gardens bell as Indian fielders and Sri Lanka openers stride out!

Full Scorecard
13:23 (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka Live:

Hardik Pandya | Ro (Rohit Sharma) is back so it is much more relaxed. I can focus more on my well-being and try to share all my knowledge. If they need my help or advice, I'm always there. The body is very good, we are following a plan and the workload is being managed rightly with the WC just 6-7 months away. (On Axar Patel) It has made a big difference, the only request I had from him was more contribution from his batting. He has worked tremendously well, helps my life knowing Axar is after me, helps the team play a certain balance. He's upped his game massively in the recent past, makes the team feel more confident.

Full Scorecard
13:16 (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka Toss:

Playing XI
 
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis(wk), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

Full Scorecard
13:07 (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka Toss:

Dasun Shanaka: We'll bat first. Very good wicket to bad first, also looking at the venue stats. Important to score, be relaxed, and play our natural game. Two changes - Madhushanka and Pathum Nissanka out as he is struggling with a back injury, Nuwanidu Fernando will make his debut and Lahiru Kumara comes to replace Dilshan.

Rohit Sharma: I was in two minds. Wanted to bat first because of how we played last time, but looking at this ground, I wanted to field. Overall, improvements are as a team, nothing in particular. What we've done in the past is in the past, we need to look ahead and keep doing better. I love playing here, the crowd is also energetic and that motivates me always. But it is in the past, I need to start fresh. One forced change for us, Chahal in the last game put in a dive and hasn't recovered well today, so Kuldeep Yadav comes in.

Full Scorecard
Load More

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 2nd ODI: SL 21/0 after 4 overs

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd ODI Latest Updates. Images: AP

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI preview: India will look to clinch the ongoing ODI series against Sri Lanka on Thursday in the second match at Kolkata. Having already won the first ODI of the three-match series by 67 runs, India on Thursday have an opportunity to take an unassailable 2-0 lead with a game to go.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli will be looking to break Sachin Tendulkar’s world record for the most ODI tons at home. Kohli made his 73rd international ton in the first ODI at Guwahati and equalled Tendulkar’s record of 20 ODI tons at home. Another century at Kolkata will help Kohli take the lead in the elite list. Kohli now has 45 ODI tons and is only four behind Tendulkar’s world-record tally of 49 in the 50-over format.

Apart from Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill also scored fifties in Guwahati and the top-order’s terrific performance helped India post a winning total of 373/7. They will look to continue the good form. In the middle-order, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul failed to convert the starts and their focus will be on making the most of any opportunity they get as India are also in the process to fine-tune their squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

In the absence of injured Jaspirt Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik spearheaded India’s pace bowling department with five wickets among them. Mohammed Shami took one but went for 67 runs in nine overs. Spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel together took one wicket on a flat pitch in Guwahati which also offered the challenge of dew for the bowlers. Overall, the bowlers will look to better their performance.

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka was their best batter in the first ODI as he struck 108 not out off 88 balls and helped his team score 306. But that proved insufficient and he will be looking for more support from other batters. Apart from Shanaka, Pathum Nissanka (72) and Dhananjaya de Silva (40) were the other standout batters for the visitors. It’s the bowling however where they need to improve the most.

The match will start at 1.30 PM IST and will be shown live on the Star Sports network and Disney+ Hotstar app.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando (ODIs), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara

