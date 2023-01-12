India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI preview: India will look to clinch the ongoing ODI series against Sri Lanka on Thursday in the second match at Kolkata. Having already won the first ODI of the three-match series by 67 runs, India on Thursday have an opportunity to take an unassailable 2-0 lead with a game to go.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli will be looking to break Sachin Tendulkar’s world record for the most ODI tons at home. Kohli made his 73rd international ton in the first ODI at Guwahati and equalled Tendulkar’s record of 20 ODI tons at home. Another century at Kolkata will help Kohli take the lead in the elite list. Kohli now has 45 ODI tons and is only four behind Tendulkar’s world-record tally of 49 in the 50-over format.

Apart from Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill also scored fifties in Guwahati and the top-order’s terrific performance helped India post a winning total of 373/7. They will look to continue the good form. In the middle-order, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul failed to convert the starts and their focus will be on making the most of any opportunity they get as India are also in the process to fine-tune their squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

In the absence of injured Jaspirt Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik spearheaded India’s pace bowling department with five wickets among them. Mohammed Shami took one but went for 67 runs in nine overs. Spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel together took one wicket on a flat pitch in Guwahati which also offered the challenge of dew for the bowlers. Overall, the bowlers will look to better their performance.

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka was their best batter in the first ODI as he struck 108 not out off 88 balls and helped his team score 306. But that proved insufficient and he will be looking for more support from other batters. Apart from Shanaka, Pathum Nissanka (72) and Dhananjaya de Silva (40) were the other standout batters for the visitors. It’s the bowling however where they need to improve the most.

The match will start at 1.30 PM IST and will be shown live on the Star Sports network and Disney+ Hotstar app.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando (ODIs), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara

