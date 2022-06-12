Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs South Africa LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

India Vs South Africa At Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, 12 June, 2022

12 June, 2022
Starts 19:00 (IST)
Match Ended
India

India

148/6 (20.0 ov)

2nd T20I
South Africa

South Africa

149/6 (18.2 ov)

South Africa beat India by 4 wickets

Live Blog
India South Africa
148/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.4 149/6 (18.2 ov) - R/R 8.13

Match Ended

South Africa beat India by 4 wickets

Kagiso Rabada - 0

David Miller - 2

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
David Miller not out 20 15 1 1
Kagiso Rabada not out 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4 0 13 4
Shreyas Iyer 0.2 0 2 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 147/6 (18)

2 (2) R/R: 6

Wayne Parnell 1(4) S.R (25)

b Bhuvneshwar Kumar
IND vs SA, 2nd T20, Highlights: Klaasen stars as South Africa win by four wickets

IND vs SA, 2nd T20, Highlights: Klaasen stars as South Africa win by four wickets

IND vs SA2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates, Live coverage of today match IND vs SA 2nd T20

22:55 (IST)

Well, that's all we have for you from this game. South Africa take this game to double their series lead 2-0, and would hope to seal the series in Vizag on Tuesday. Rishabh Pant and Co, meanwhile, will have lots of work to do, and hope to make a comeback of sorts in he next game. Until next time, it's goodbye and good night! 

Full Scorecard
22:50 (IST)

Heinrich Klaasen is the Player of the Match 

Full Scorecard
22:27 (IST)

After 19 overs,South Africa 149/6 ( David Miller 20 , Kagiso Rabada 0)

Game over! Klaasen stole the show for Proteas with his 81, but was unfortunate to get out with South Africa on the verge of victory. David Miller (20) sealed the deal yet again though, with South Africa taking a 2-0 lead in the five-match series with four wickets to spare in this second T20I. 

Full Scorecard
22:22 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Wicket No 4 for Bhuvneshwar Kumar, he removes Parnell with South Africa on the verge of victory. 

Full Scorecard
22:18 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Harshal gets the wicket of Klaasen (81), but is it too late a wicket for India?  Klaasen c (sub)Ravi Bishnoi b Harshal Patel 81

Full Scorecard
22:13 (IST)

After 16 overs,South Africa 138/4 ( Heinrich Klaasen (W) 78 , David Miller 14)

South Africa need just 11 from as many as 24 balls left. Has the game gone away from India's hands again? Probably, unless India can get a couple of quick wickets. 

Full Scorecard
22:02 (IST)

After 14 overs,South Africa 108/4 ( Heinrich Klaasen (W) 57 , David Miller 7)

Klaasen is showcasing his class in Cuttack. He gets to his fourth T20I fifty, a big fifty as far as the context of this match is concerned. 10 runs off the 14th over bowled by Pandya. SA need 41 runs from 36 balls. 

Full Scorecard
22:00 (IST)
fifty

FIFTY! A half-century for Heinrich Klaasen, but will this be a match-winning one? 

Full Scorecard
21:57 (IST)

After 13 overs,South Africa 98/4 ( Heinrich Klaasen (W) 49 , David Miller 5)

Chahal continues. He gets the crucial wicket of Temba Bavuma, who's out for 35. This is breakthrough for India just when South Africa were seemingly gathering momentum, but all is not lost, and it's still anyone's game. David Miller, the hero of the last match, is in next for SA. SA need 51 runs off 42 balls. 

Full Scorecard
21:54 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Chahal gets the last laugh against Bavuma. Cleaned up, and the South Africa skipper has to depart. It's still anyone's game now. Bavuma b Chahal 35

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
22:22 (IST)

OUT! Wicket No 4 for Bhuvneshwar Kumar, he removes Parnell with South Africa on the verge of victory. 
22:18 (IST)

OUT! Harshal gets the wicket of Klaasen (81), but is it too late a wicket for India?  Klaasen c (sub)Ravi Bishnoi b Harshal Patel 81
22:00 (IST)

FIFTY! A half-century for Heinrich Klaasen, but will this be a match-winning one? 
21:54 (IST)

OUT! Chahal gets the last laugh against Bavuma. Cleaned up, and the South Africa skipper has to depart. It's still anyone's game now. Bavuma b Chahal 35
21:18 (IST)

OUT! Third wicket for Bhuvneshwar, third wicket for India! He cleans up Rassie van der Dussen. van der Dussen b Bhuvneshwar 1
21:11 (IST)

OUT! Avesh Khan at deep square leg hangs on for the catch as Bhuvneshwar strikes to remove Pretorius. Pretorius c Avesh Khan b Bhuvneshwar 4
20:58 (IST)

OUT! Crashed into the off-sump, Bhuvneshwar strikes to get rid of Reeza Hendricks. Just the start India would have wanted while defending a total of 148. R Hendricks b Bhuvneshwar 4
20:26 (IST)

OUT! Cleaned up by Nortje and Axar Patel departs. Nothing going right for India tonight. Nortje piles more misery on the Indian team. Axar b Nortje 10
19:35 (IST)

OUT! Nortje gets his man, removes Ishan Kishan, who finds the man at deep square leg, while looking to play the hook shot. Ishan Kishan c van der Dussen b Nortje 34
19:07 (IST)

OUT! Loose drive from Gaikwad and he finds point fielder with the catch. Rabada strikes early for the Proteas. Gaikwad c Maharaj b Rabada 1
18:41 (IST)

Playing XI

 India: Rishabh Pant(Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa: Temba Bavuma(Captain), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
IND vs SA, 2nd T20, Highlights: Klaasen stars as South Africa win by four wickets

India play SA in first T20I in Delhi. Sportzpics

Preview: India and South Africa will now be locking horns with each other in the second T20I of the five-match series. The visitors rode on a spectacular batting from David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen to clinch a win by 7 wickets in the first encounter while chasing down a target of 212 runs.

The home side will now look to bounce back in the second game while the Proteas will try to stretch the lead.

The Indian pace attack is led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the absence of premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah, but the Indian pacers were responsible for leaking runs as Miller and van der Dussen made short work of the chase, that would have seemed improbable at once.

While Ishan Kishan (76) roared back to form and Hardik Pandya smashed a 12-ball 31, India would hope for an improved effort from their bowlers come Sunday.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the second India vs South Africa T20I.

When will the second T20I between India and South Africa be played?

The second T20I between India and South Africa will be held on 12th June, 2022.

Where will the second T20I between India and South Africa be played?

The second T20I between India and South Africa will be played at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

What time will the second T20I between India and South Africa start?

The second T20I between India and South Africa will begin at 7 pm (IST) while the toss takes place at 6:30pm.

How can I watch the second T20I between India and South Africa? 

The second T20I between India and South Africa will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and over-by-over commentary.

Complete Squads
India’s T20I squad: Rishabh Pant (Captain)(wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

SA's T20I squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 12, 2022 22:55:56 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India to get a population law, says Union Minister: A look at the country’s tryst with family planning
India

India to get a population law, says Union Minister: A look at the country’s tryst with family planning

If Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel is to be believed, India will soon introduce a legislation for controlling its exploding population. Since 1947, laws on a two-child policy have been proposed in Parliament more than 35 times but have never been passed

How Imran Khan has become the Donald Trump of Pakistan
World

How Imran Khan has become the Donald Trump of Pakistan

With so many Pakistanis believing Imran Khan’s ‘Great Steal’, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will have little peace in office

Kanpur violence: Yogi administration does well to bring situation under control, now it must look for masterminds
India

Kanpur violence: Yogi administration does well to bring situation under control, now it must look for masterminds

If PFI and SDPI are found to be complicit in the Kanpur violence, then swift and time-bound action must be taken to ban such outfits