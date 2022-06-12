IND vs SA, 2nd T20, Highlights: Klaasen stars as South Africa win by four wickets

Preview: India and South Africa will now be locking horns with each other in the second T20I of the five-match series. The visitors rode on a spectacular batting from David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen to clinch a win by 7 wickets in the first encounter while chasing down a target of 212 runs.

The home side will now look to bounce back in the second game while the Proteas will try to stretch the lead.

The Indian pace attack is led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the absence of premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah, but the Indian pacers were responsible for leaking runs as Miller and van der Dussen made short work of the chase, that would have seemed improbable at once.

While Ishan Kishan (76) roared back to form and Hardik Pandya smashed a 12-ball 31, India would hope for an improved effort from their bowlers come Sunday.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the second India vs South Africa T20I.

When will the second T20I between India and South Africa be played?

The second T20I between India and South Africa will be held on 12th June, 2022.

Where will the second T20I between India and South Africa be played?

The second T20I between India and South Africa will be played at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

What time will the second T20I between India and South Africa start?

The second T20I between India and South Africa will begin at 7 pm (IST) while the toss takes place at 6:30pm.

How can I watch the second T20I between India and South Africa?

The second T20I between India and South Africa will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and over-by-over commentary.

Complete Squads

India’s T20I squad: Rishabh Pant (Captain)(wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

SA's T20I squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen

