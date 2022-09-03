India vs Pakistan Asia Cup: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad updates

As the Asia Cup enters the Super 4 stage, fans will expect some nail-biting cricketing action. In a repeat of last Sunday’s contest, India take on Pakistan – their second meeting in this year’s competition. India will take on Pakistan for the Asia Cup Super 4 match on 4 September at the Dubai International Stadium at 7:30 PM IST.

India started off their campaign with a confident win against Pakistan. The neighbours, though, will be eager to mount revenge.

Ahead of the much-anticipated encounter, a major blow has hit the Indian squad. Ravindra Jadeja, who made a notable contribution in the previous encounter, has been ruled out of the entire tournament. The all-rounder has suffered a right knee injury. Axar Patel, who was a standby player, has replaced Jadeja in the squad.

The form of young pacer Avesh Khan has also become a concern. He turned out to be very costly during India’s last match against Hong Kong. The batting unit may also see a change as Pant can start.

On the other hand, Pakistan are expected to field the same lineup. Their bowlers have been in a good rhythm. Debutant Naseem Shah stole the show during the last group league match against India. Spinners like Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz also delivered against Hong Kong.

India vs Pakistan Dream 11 Prediction:

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Vice-Captain: Shadab Khan

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Nawaz

Predicted Playing 11s:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Haris Rauf.

