IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Last 5 ODIs between India and Pakistan

India and Pakistan will resume cricketing rivalry when they face off in the Asia Cup at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. While India have won the tournament seven times, Pakistan have clinched the title on two occasions. India have the better head-to-head record against Pakistan in the Asia Cup as well.

Here we take a look at the last 5 ODIs between India and Pakistan:

India vs Pakistan: 2019 Cricket World Cup, Manchester

A dominant India walked all over Pakistan in Manchester in the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Batting first, India posted 336/5 on the board courtesy a Rohit Sharma century. In response, Pakistan could only manage 212 for 6 and lost the match quite convincingly by the DLS method.

India vs Pakistan: 2018 Asia Cup, Super Four, Dubai

Once again, India dominated and outplayed Pakistan in all departments. The conditions were quite good for batting but a disciplined bowling performance by India saw Pakistan being restricted to only 237. These runs were never going to be a challenge for the Indian batting as they chased this down with more than 10 overs remaining and with 9 wickets in hand.

India vs Pakistan: 2018 Asia Cup, Group Stage, Dubai

This match took place four days before the Super Four encounter, but the match followed the same pattern. Pakistan’s batting was underwhelming once again as they could never get going. They were knocked out for just 162. India chased this down without breaking a sweat in 29 overs with eight wickets in hand.

India vs Pakistan: 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final, London

Pakistan stamped their authority on this game and were just too good for India. Virat Kohli asked Pakistan to bat first and after getting an early reprieve, Fakhar Zaman blasted an explosive ton as Pakistan posted 338. Mohammad Amir then took care of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as India were knocked out for 158 runs.

India vs Pakistan: 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group Stage, Birmingham

This was the group stage encounter between India and Pakistan back in the 2017 Champions Trophy. Batting first, India posted 319 runs on the board as the top four all crossed their respective half-centuries. Pakistan never really looked comfortable in the chase and collapsed for 164 runs.