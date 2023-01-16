Team India is all set to play a multi-format white-ball series against New Zealand on home soil beginning on 18 January. The tour which will continue till 1 February, includes three One-Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals.

The Indian unit will be high on confidence, thanks to their dominant performance in the recently-concluded home series against Sri Lanka. The Men in Blue won the T20I series 2-1 while registering a 3-0 whitewash in the 50-over format. On the other hand, the Kiwis are also in good form as they defeated Pakistan 2-1 in their last ODI series, away from home.

The BCCI has made several modifications to the squads announced for the New Zealand series. All-rounder Hardik Pandya will continue to lead the T20I side and Rohit Sharma will serve as the captain in the ODIs. Young batter Prithvi Shaw has earned a call-up for the shortest format owing to his remarkable form recently in the Ranji Trophy. However, KL Rahul and Axar Patel will be unavailable for the entire series due to their respective family commitments.

In the absence of Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan and KS Bharat are included as the wicketkeepers. Veteran batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have once again been rested in the T20Is. Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah will be out of action due to injury issues.

In November last year, the Indian side toured New Zealand to play a limited-over series after the T20 World Cup. While most of the games were abandoned due to bad weather issues, India bagged the T20I series and the home unit came out victorious in the longer format.

New Zealand’s tour of India 2023 Fixtures:

India vs New Zealand series will kick off with the opening ODI on 18 January at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Check out the full fixtures below:

India vs New Zealand ODIs:

1st ODI | 18 January |1:30 PM- Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

2nd ODI | 21 January | 1:30 PM- Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

3rd ODI | 24 January | 1:30 PM- Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

India vs New Zealand T20Is:

1st T20I | 27 January | 7:30 PM- JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

2nd T20I | 29 January | 7:30 PM- Ekana Sports City, Lucknow

3rd T20I | 1 February | 7:30 PM- Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

India vs New Zealand 2023 Telecast and Live Streaming Details:

All ODI and T20I matches between India and New Zealand will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India. The live streaming of the same will be available on Disney+ Hotstar mobile application and website.

India vs New Zealand 2023 Squads:

India ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami, Umran Malik

India T20I Squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav (vc), R Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

New Zealand ODI Squad: Tom Latham (c), Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Henry Shipley.

New Zealand T20I Squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Michael Rippon, Daryl Mitchell, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Henry Shipley.

