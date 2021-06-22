Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs New Zealand At The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 18 June, 2021

18 June, 2021
Starts 15:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
217/10 (92.1 ov)

Final
102/2 (52.0 ov)

Live Blog
217/10 (92.1 ov) - R/R 2.35 102/2 (52.0 ov) - R/R 1.96

Play In Progress

New Zealand trail by 115 runs

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Kane Williamson (C) Batting 12 50 1 0
Ross Taylor Batting 0 8 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Ishant Sharma 13 5 19 1
Jasprit Bumrah 13 4 35 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 101/2 (48.4)

1 (1) R/R: 0.28

Devon Conway 54(153) S.R (35.29)

c Mohammed Shami b Ishant Sharma
India vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score, Day 5: Williamson, Taylor resume Black Caps innings

16:11 (IST)

After 51 overs,New Zealand 102/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 12 , Ross Taylor 0)

Ishant from the other end. To Taylor, he goes down leg, aiming to attack the pads. There is a strong leg side field, with a mid on and square leg placed as Taylor likes to play the flick and sometimes loses control of the shot, leading to a catching chance on the leg side. Indian pacers have done their homework on Taylor. Ishant attempted this plan throughout the over. A maiden. 

Full Scorecard
16:08 (IST)

A little wardrobe faux-pas by Bumrah, who heads back to the dressing room right after

Full Scorecard
16:05 (IST)

After 50 overs,New Zealand 102/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 12 , Ross Taylor 0)

Bumrah starts off with outside the off stump line and there is no movement for him whatsoever. The fourth ball much fuller and Williamson drew forward, and the ball almost kissed the outside edge to the keeper. Hit the deck and moved away, Williamson misread the line. The last ball too took the outside edge and went to second slip on one bounce. Only one from the over, thanks to a no ball. This is a good start from Bumrah. 

Full Scorecard
15:59 (IST)

Alright, time for some cricketing action. Indian players have takenn the field. Williamson and Taylor to resume NZ's innings from 101/2. Bumrah to bowl. 

Full Scorecard
15:50 (IST)

Few overs shaved off as a result of the rain-delay

Full Scorecard
15:47 (IST)

So the play to start at 4 pm IST.

First session: 4 to 6 PM.

Second session: 6.40 to 8.40 pm.

Third session: 9 to 11 pm. 

Full Scorecard
15:41 (IST)

We've finally got a start time!

Full Scorecard
15:33 (IST)

Do you agree with this take?

Full Scorecard
15:30 (IST)

Great news for fans and for the players whiling their time away in the dressing rooms, it has stopped raining in Southampton for now.

Hopefully that should translate to the covers being taken off, the outfield drying soon and us finally getting to witness some cricketing action for the first time in over a day.

Full Scorecard
15:25 (IST)

While we wait for play to begin on the fifth day at Southampton, be sure to give Anindya Dutta's piece on the debuts of Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid towards the end of June at the Home of Cricket 15 summers ago, and how the two future captains would go on to shape the destiny of Indian cricket.

Read:  How the twin debuts of Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid at Lord’s in 1996 defined the future of Indian cricket

Full Scorecard
Highlights

title-img

India vs New Zealand WTC Final Day 5 Live Cricket Score Updates: Ishant from the other end. To Taylor, he goes down leg, aiming to attack the pads. There is a strong leg side field, with a mid on and square leg placed as Taylor likes to play the flick and sometimes loses control of the shot, leading to a catching chance on the leg side. Indian pacers have done their homework on Taylor. Ishant attempted this plan throughout the over. A maiden.

Day 4 report: The fickle English weather played spoilsport in a game promising high quality contest as day four of the inaugural World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand was washed out due to rain.

For the second time in the one-off clash, a whole day was lost after no play was possible also on the opening day.

With the weather not improving since morning at the Hampshire Bowl, the umpires took the call almost four hours and 30 minutes after the scheduled start time of 10.30 am local time (3 pm IST).

Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli pose with Test Championship Mace. Twitter/@BCCI

"Day four of the #WTC21 Final has been abandoned due to persistent rain," read an ICC update.

The fans who were patiently waiting for the play to start had to leave disappointed.

"We thank our fans who turned up and kept the tempo high. See you again, tomorrow," the BCCI added.

Rain is not forecast for the remaining two days of the big final but it is likely to remain overcast as it has been the case so far when play did take place. When it wasn't the rain, bad light stopped play on both day two and day three.

A maximum of 196 overs can be played in the game to force a result. The trophy will be shared if the game is drawn.

The final was nicely poised at stumps on day three with New Zealand reaching 101 for two in response to India's 217 all out. The Black Caps however remain in control of the game despite a late strike from Ishant Sharma close to stumps.

Weather has played havoc with the first ever World Test Championship final and former cricketers including Kevin Pietersen has questioned the scheduling of the game in the UK.

"It pains me to say it, but a ONE OFF & incredibly important cricket game should NOT be played in the UK," tweeted the former England batsman, who wants these kind of games to be played in the UAE with minimal chance of weather intervention.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag was also among the ones who questioned ICC's decision to host the final in Southampton.

With PTI inputs

Updated Date: June 22, 2021 16:12:28 IST

