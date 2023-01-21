Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

India Vs New Zealand At Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, 21 January, 2023

21 January, 2023
Starts 13:30 (IST)
Innings Break
New Zealand

108/10 (34.3 ov)

2nd ODI
India

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
New Zealand India
108/10 (34.3 ov) - R/R 3.13

Innings Break

Henry Shipley - 1

Blair Tickner - 2

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Henry Shipley not out 2 9 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Kuldeep Yadav 7.3 0 29 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 108/10 (34.3)

3 (3) R/R: 2.25

Blair Tickner 2(7) S.R (28.57)

lbw b Kuldeep Yadav
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI LIVE from Raipur: India bundle out New Zealand for 108

IND vs NZ LIVE, 2nd ODI Score Updates: After a riot of runs in the first ODI, India and New Zealand will faceoff in Raipur. While India will aim to seal the series here itself, NZ will want to bounce back and keep the series alive in the third ODI.

16:22 (IST)

IND vs NZ Live

Hardik Pandya: A brilliant day to be honest, really happy with the way we bowled. We used the wicket rightly and everything went well for us. That wasn't bad at all (on the return catch), my body is feeling better with every match, it's coming on nicely and timely as well. We hit the right areas, and kept testing the batters, one of those days when the edges went to the fielders and we grabbed the catches.
 
This isn't a 108-run wicket, but we took all our chances. Let the batters decide on how to bat, I bat at six, at the end of the day, it's their call on how to chase this down.

Full Scorecard
16:20 (IST)

IND vs NZ Live

Apologies for that update, the players will have a break and India's chase will start around 4.55 PM

Full Scorecard
16:15 (IST)

IND vs NZ Live

That has been a clinical bowling performance from India. New Zealand is playing without Kane Williamson, but a single batter cannot decide the fate of a side. This has been brilliant from Indian bowlers, but the Kiwi top order has to look at the mirror and ask tough questions about what went wrong as this is the second consecutive time they have been bundled out. Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner salvaged them in the first innings, but not this time. A subset of the first ODI for those two as well. Back for the run chase in a while.

Full Scorecard
16:12 (IST)

IND vs NZ Live

The supper break will be at 5 PM IST, and Indians will be out to bat in just 10 minutes.

Full Scorecard
16:10 (IST)

IND vs NZ Live

34.3 That's the end of the Kiwi innings. They have been relieved of their misery. Kuldeep Yadav has the wicket of Blair Tickner, caught him plumb in front of the wickets. The batter reviews it but in vain. The ball was very close to the bat but didn't edge. Three reds to follow and India have not allowed the tail to wag. New Zealand are bundled out for 108! Blair Tickner lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 2(7)

Full Scorecard
16:05 (IST)
wkt

IND vs NZ Live

33.1 This is an action replay to Glenn Phillip's wicket. Just that SKY had to walk a bit more in to grab the catch. Again a short ball from Sundar and Ferguson tries to smock it over deep mid-wicket, but no real power on it. Lockie Ferguson c Suryakumar Yadav b Washington Sundar 1(9)

Full Scorecard
16:01 (IST)

IND vs NZ Live

How many more runs can New Zealand get? It looked a bit strong when Glenn Phillips and Michael Bracewell were playing, and Mitchell Santner as well gave hopes. But it doesn't seem to go long now. India have two slips for spinners bowling in the 33rd over! That is how they have dominated this innings, and not allowed the tail to do much either, for which they have been blamed quite often.

Full Scorecard
15:59 (IST)
wkt

IND vs NZ Live

31.1 Glenn Phillips is gone! That should see the innings end in no time now. A short-pitched delivery from Washington Sundar, Phillips pulls it but the boundaries are big here and the ball finds the cusp of Suryakumar Yadav at deep mid-wicket. Phillips is livid with himself. He looked comfortable, was there a need to take the aerial route? Glenn Phillips c Suryakumar Yadav b Washington Sundar 36(52)

Full Scorecard
15:56 (IST)

IND vs NZ Live

Third maiden over for Hardik Pandya! And that was a wicket-maiden. India will want to wrap this Kiwi innings quickly now.
 
New Zealand 103/7 after 31 overs
 

Full Scorecard
15:52 (IST)
wkt

IND vs NZ Live

30.1 Number seven down! Mitchell Santner is gone. Hardik Pandya bowls on a fuller length, Santner goes for an expansive drive but gets an inside edge and chops the stumps. India not allowing the lower order an elongated period in the middle today. Mitchell Santner b Hardik Pandya 27(39)

Full Scorecard
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI LIVE from Raipur: India bundle out New Zealand for 108

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live from Raipur. AP


India will be expecting more runs from the middle order and discipline in the death overs as they look for a series-sealing win against New Zealand in the second ODI here on Saturday.

With the city hosting its first-ever international game, a sellout crowd of 60,000 plus is expected to cheer the home team.

After being down and out at 131 for six, New Zealand were allowed to score another 206 runs in the chase of 350 and that should worry India.

The visitors looked like getting a remarkable come-from-behind win but the individual brilliance of Mohammed Siraj stopped them.

With the bat, Shubman Gill, who scored a scintillating double century, had singlehandedly taken India to a competitive total with the others falling by the wayside. Virat Kohli’s individual effort had stood out in the previous game against Sri Lanka.

Hardik Pandya, who has not been at his belligerent best of late, will be expected to give final flourish to the innings. Accommodated in the middle-order following his double hundred performance in Bangladesh, Ishan Kishan would be itching to make the most of the opportunity after an off-day in Hyderabad.

Skipper Rohit Sharma has looked good and got starts but has not been able to convert, and Saturday could his day.

However, bigger concerns lie in the bowling department after the hiding the bowlers got from Michael Bracewell, who put the Indian attack to sword on Wednesday.

India brought Shardul Thakur into the team at the expense of the super quick Umran Malik considering his batting abilities. But the management needs to decide quickly if it wants a bowler who can bat or a specialist who can rattle the opposition with extra pace and get wickets in the middle overs.

Siraj has developed into an all phase bowler but others need to step up. Mohammad Shami was brilliant with the new ball but was taken to the cleaners by Bracewell. Hardik too was expensive.

In the spin department, Washington Sundar had a game to forget while Kuldeep Yadav continued his impressive run. The team also has the option playing Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep together but it has stuck to one wrist spinner and one finger spinner policy.

New Zealand’s never-say-die spirit came to the fore in the series opener and they would take a lot of heart from that. It won’t be a regular occurrence that a number seven in Bracwell and number eight in Mitchell Santner will bring back the team from a hopeless situation.

Finn Allen played some bold strokes but could not make it big. And in the absence of Kane Williamson, New Zealand need someone to anchor the innings.

The pace trio of Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson and Blair Tickner will be looking for more accuracy after being mercilessly attacked by Gill. It remains to be seen if Ish Sodhi regains full fitness for the must-win game for his team.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Finn Allen, Doug Bracewell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.

Updated Date: January 21, 2023 16:11:15 IST

