Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st ODI at Hyderabad: IND win the toss, opt to bat first
India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st ODI at Hyderabad: IND win the toss, opt to bat first

India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st ODI at Hyderabad: IND win the toss, opt to bat first

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 1st ODI Latest Cricket Updates: Follow live scorecard, match commentary from IND vs NZ 1st ODI on Firstpost.com.

13:15 (IST)

India vs New Zealand Toss

Tom Latham | We would have bowled first. Looks like a good surface. They tend to be pretty good in India. We are missing a couple of key guys from the Pakistan series, but it's an opportunity for the other guys. We love coming to India and experiencing all that the country has to offer. Most of the squad has pretty much played a good number of games. Three seamers and two spinners in the playing XI today.

13:13 (IST)

India vs New Zealand Toss

Rohit Sharma | We will bat first. Looks like a good pitch, a little dry. We want to make sure we want to bowl under lights and defend score. We did well against Sri Lanka, but this is a different challenge against New Zealand. Important for us to keep the momentum going. The spirit in the team is really good. Three changes from the last Sri Lanka ODI. Hardik is back, Shardul is back. SKY and Ishan are playing as well.

13:08 (IST)

India vs New Zealand Toss

Playing XI

India - Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

New ZealandFinn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(c/wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Blair Tickner, Lockie Ferguson

13:01 (IST)

India vs New Zealand Toss

Rohit Sharma wins the toss, opts to bat first!

 

12:52 (IST)

India vs New Zealand Live

Hardik Pandya giving a very animated pep talk in the group huddle before the toss!

12:48 (IST)

India vs New Zealand Live

60 seconds of Rohit Sharma grooving in the nets.

12:43 (IST)

Pitch Report by Danny Morrison and Murali Kartik | A very pleasant day in this part of the world and 278 is the average first innings score here, it suggests it's a good surface. Boundaries are 63 metres either side on the square, and 70 metres downtown.

Not a cloud in the sky, not a hair on our head, but not the same case with the pitch. The pitch - it's a nice straw-coloured surface, light grass but pretty evenly rolled. Batting first or batting second is immaterial.

The curator says it's pretty cold in the evenings which is what we saw in the last two days. There's not enough dew to suggest that batting second is an option. It's up to the team makeup, and what they want to do.

12:41 (IST)

India vs New Zealand

We are on to another bilateral ODI series. It seems like the continuation of the previous one as India played Sri Lanka just two days back. But it is not. There have been thoughts running through my head, would it not be better to have a tri-series rather than playing two teams separately? That would add more context to the ODIs. However, each ODI will have more context at least in this year as the World Cup is nearing with each and every series and the teams will want to settle down on their strategies.

12:13 (IST)

Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the 1st ODI between India and New Zealand which will be played in Hyderabad. Stay tune for more updates...

Highlights

title-img
India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st ODI at Hyderabad: IND win the toss, opt to bat first

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI LIVE Score, Live Updates. Image: Sportzpics

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI preview: India start their ODI series against New Zealand on Wednesday with the first match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. India come into the series after beating Sri Lanka 3-0 in ODIs while New Zealand defeated Pakistan 2-1 away from home recently.

The home team under Rohit Sharma’s leadership will be hoping for another clean sweep which will lead them to the top spot in the ICC rankings. However, it is not going to be easy and by beating Pakistan in Pakistan, the Kiwis have shown that they are ready to spoil India’s party.

Meanwhile, India are without the services of KL Rahul who has been rested due to family commitments. Axar Patel will also be out of the squad owing to personal reasons. Ishan Kishan will bat in the middle order, Rohit confirmed earlier. Also, Suryakumar Yadav is expected to play in place of Shreyas Iyer who has been ruled out of the ODI series due to a back injury.

India will have quite a new-look batting order as against the one that thumped Sri Lanka. New Zealand, on the contrary, will also be without some of the bigger faces.

First things first, skipper Kane Williamson will not be playing, and so is Tim Southee.  Apparently, the duo went back home to be rested properly before the important Test series against New Zealand that starts mid-February. Coach Gary Stead has also been given a break.

It is expected to be a cracking contest!

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Finn Allen, Doug Bracewell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: January 18, 2023 13:01:46 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Petrol Diesel Price Update: Know latest petrol, diesel prices in your city
Business

Petrol Diesel Price Update: Know latest petrol, diesel prices in your city

Today is the 232nd consecutive day when there has been no change in the price of petrol and diesel in India. Thus, there has been some relief for the common people on the inflation front

Petrol Diesel Price Update: Know all about latest petrol, diesel prices in your city
Business

Petrol Diesel Price Update: Know all about latest petrol, diesel prices in your city

Today is the 233rd consecutive day when there has been no change in the price of petrol and diesel in India. Thus, there has been some relief for the common people on the inflation front

Petrol Diesel Price Update: Know latest petrol, diesel prices here
Business

Petrol Diesel Price Update: Know latest petrol, diesel prices here

Today is the 229th consecutive day when there has been no change in the price of petrol and diesel in India. Thus, there has been some relief for the common people on the inflation front