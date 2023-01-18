India vs New Zealand Toss
India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 1st ODI Latest Cricket Updates: Follow live scorecard, match commentary from IND vs NZ 1st ODI on Firstpost.com.
Playing XI
India - Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
New Zealand - Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(c/wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Blair Tickner, Lockie Ferguson
Rohit Sharma wins the toss, opts to bat first!
60 seconds of Rohit Sharma grooving in the nets.
🔊 Sound 🔛#TeamIndia captain @ImRo45 gets into the groove ahead of the #INDvNZ ODI series opener 👍 👍 pic.twitter.com/NR6DaK56mg— BCCI (@BCCI) January 17, 2023
Pitch Report by Danny Morrison and Murali Kartik | A very pleasant day in this part of the world and 278 is the average first innings score here, it suggests it's a good surface. Boundaries are 63 metres either side on the square, and 70 metres downtown.
Not a cloud in the sky, not a hair on our head, but not the same case with the pitch. The pitch - it's a nice straw-coloured surface, light grass but pretty evenly rolled. Batting first or batting second is immaterial.
The curator says it's pretty cold in the evenings which is what we saw in the last two days. There's not enough dew to suggest that batting second is an option. It's up to the team makeup, and what they want to do.
We are on to another bilateral ODI series. It seems like the continuation of the previous one as India played Sri Lanka just two days back. But it is not. There have been thoughts running through my head, would it not be better to have a tri-series rather than playing two teams separately? That would add more context to the ODIs. However, each ODI will have more context at least in this year as the World Cup is nearing with each and every series and the teams will want to settle down on their strategies.
Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the 1st ODI between India and New Zealand which will be played in Hyderabad. Stay tune for more updates...
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI preview: India start their ODI series against New Zealand on Wednesday with the first match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. India come into the series after beating Sri Lanka 3-0 in ODIs while New Zealand defeated Pakistan 2-1 away from home recently.
The home team under Rohit Sharma’s leadership will be hoping for another clean sweep which will lead them to the top spot in the ICC rankings. However, it is not going to be easy and by beating Pakistan in Pakistan, the Kiwis have shown that they are ready to spoil India’s party.
Meanwhile, India are without the services of KL Rahul who has been rested due to family commitments. Axar Patel will also be out of the squad owing to personal reasons. Ishan Kishan will bat in the middle order, Rohit confirmed earlier. Also, Suryakumar Yadav is expected to play in place of Shreyas Iyer who has been ruled out of the ODI series due to a back injury.
India will have quite a new-look batting order as against the one that thumped Sri Lanka. New Zealand, on the contrary, will also be without some of the bigger faces.
First things first, skipper Kane Williamson will not be playing, and so is Tim Southee. Apparently, the duo went back home to be rested properly before the important Test series against New Zealand that starts mid-February. Coach Gary Stead has also been given a break.
It is expected to be a cracking contest!
Squads:
India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.
New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Finn Allen, Doug Bracewell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.
