Copping a lot of flak for its archaic approach in T20Is, the Indian cricket team is expected to turn a new leaf in a different format as it takes on New Zealand in a three-match ODI series, which will mark the start of preparations for next year’s World Cup.

India had endured a nightmare back in 2020 in New Zealand when Virat Kohli’s side was blanked 0-3 in one of the most lopsided series where the bowling effort was below par.

Exactly 11 months are left for the marquee event in India and the series starting on Friday will give the team an initial idea about some of the middle-order slots and also the bowling arsenal in India’s armoury.

With five seniors — skipper Rohit Sharma, the talismanic Virat Kohli, team management’s favourite KL Rahul, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and No.1 ODI all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja not part of this series, the management can only get a rough idea in which direction the team would move.

Just like the dilemmas of T20Is, Indian coach Rahul Dravid will have a lot on his plate but for now, his understudy VVS Laxman also needs to do a tight rope walking as far as this series is concerned.

New Zealand’s core for the series is more or less same like the T20s. With swing bowler Tim Southee, tearaway quicks Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry and spinner Mitchell Santner in its raks, the home teams’ attack looks formidable on paper.

Add to it all-rounders Daryl Mitchell and Jimmy Neesham, who are more than decent with capability of bowling full 10 overs by themselves, the attack wears even a more menacing look.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching the first ODI in India.

When will first India vs New Zealand ODI be played?

The India vs New Zealand first ODI will be played on 25 November 2022 (Friday).

What is the venue for first India vs New Zealand ODI?

The India vs New Zealand first ODI will be played at Eden Park, Auckland.

At what time will first India vs New Zealand ODI start?

The India vs New Zealand first ODI will start at 7 AM IST, with the toss at 6.30 am IST.

Where can we watch first India vs New Zealand ODI?

The India vs New Zealand 1st ODI will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video. It can also be watched on the DD Sports channel. You can also follow the match and scores live on Firstpost.com.

How to get Amazon Prime Video subscription?

For this, you will need to open an account on Amazon and then avail Prime subscription by paying a fee to watch the India-New Zealand series.

India vs New Zealand ODI Squads:

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vc and wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Henry Nicholls.

With PTI inputs

