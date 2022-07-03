IND vs ENG, LIVE Cricket Score, 5th Test, Full cricket score and updates: Hosts off to cautious start vs India

Live Score 5th Test Day 3 India vs England today match result, LIVE cricket score and updates: Visitors look to pick early wickets.

Day 2 recap: India were on a roll against England on the second day of the fifth Test at Edgbaston as the visitors rode on some exceptional batting from Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah to post 416 in the first innings.

The Indian pacers then got into the act and rattled the English batting line up to reduce them to 84/5 before stumps.

