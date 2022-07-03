IND vs ENG, LIVE Cricket Score, 5th Test, Full cricket score and updates: Hosts off to cautious start vs India

After 32 overs,England 100/5 ( Jonny Bairstow 16 , Ben Stokes (C) 11)
IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE
Some heated argument between Kohli and Jonny Bairstow in that over. The batter has looked a bit uncomfortable after that exchange. Meanwhile, the Indian bowlers are in some good touch
Jonny Bairstow had played aggressive cricket against New Zealand but has been patient in the first innings against India. He needs to build a stand with skipper Ben Stokes if England have to make a comeback in this game.
India reduced England to 84/5 on the second day. AFP
Live Score 5th Test Day 3 India vs England today match result, LIVE cricket score and updates: Visitors look to pick early wickets.
Day 2 recap: India were on a roll against England on the second day of the fifth Test at Edgbaston as the visitors rode on some exceptional batting from Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah to post 416 in the first innings.
The Indian pacers then got into the act and rattled the English batting line up to reduce them to 84/5 before stumps.
