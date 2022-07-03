IND vs ENG, LIVE Cricket Score, 5th Test, Full cricket score and updates: Hosts off to cautious start vs India

Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
England Vs India LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

England Vs India At Edgbaston, Birmingham, 01 July, 2022

01 July, 2022
Starts 15:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
India

India

416/10 (84.5 ov)

5th Test
England

England

110/5 (33.0 ov)

India England
416/10 (84.5 ov) - R/R 4.9 110/5 (33.0 ov) - R/R 3.33

Play In Progress

England trail by 306 runs

Jonny Bairstow - 12

Ben Stokes (C) - 12

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Jonny Bairstow Batting 25 69 2 0
Ben Stokes (C) Batting 12 19 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jasprit Bumrah 13.6 1 53 3
Current Partnership Last Wicket 83/5 (25.3)

25 (25) R/R: 3.33

Jack Leach 0(5) S.R (0)

c Rishabh Pant b Mohammad Shami
15:26 (IST)

After 32 overs,England 100/5 ( Jonny Bairstow 16 , Ben Stokes (C) 11)

IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE 
Some heated argument between Kohli and Jonny Bairstow in that over. The batter has looked a bit uncomfortable after that exchange. Meanwhile, the Indian bowlers are in some good touch

15:20 (IST)

After 31 overs,England 97/5 ( Jonny Bairstow 13 , Ben Stokes (C) 11)

IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE 
Super display of pace bowling in that one from Bumrah. He has held on to some good line as well in that over

15:15 (IST)

After 30 overs,England 95/5 ( Jonny Bairstow 12 , Ben Stokes (C) 10)

IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE 
Stokes hit a boundary in that over but Shami has still kept it tight, troubling the batters with his line and length

15:13 (IST)
four

IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE 
FOUR! Now Stokes steps out. Shami bowls this length ball, just outside off and the left-hander goes over the bowler's head to get a boundary

15:08 (IST)
four

IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE 
FOUR! A good shot from Stokes. Fuller from Bumrah, around the middle stump line and the England captain flicks that nicely through the on side

15:04 (IST)

IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE 
A brilliant over from Shami first up. Some good amount of swing on offer in that one. 

14:58 (IST)

IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE 
We are moments away from LIVE ACTION now. The players are out in the middle. 

14:51 (IST)

IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE 
India would look to pick early wickets on Day 3. They had a good start to the proceedings in the first innings and would look to capitalise on that

14:46 (IST)

IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE 
Jonny Bairstow had played aggressive cricket against New Zealand but has been patient in the first innings against India. He needs to build a stand with skipper Ben Stokes if England have to make a comeback in this game. 

14:39 (IST)

IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE 
England are trailing by 332 runs at the moment and they have five wickets in hands with in-form Joe Root back in the hut.

Highlights

title-img
India reduced England to 84/5 on the second day. AFP

Day 2 recap: India were on a roll against England on the second day of the fifth Test at Edgbaston as the visitors rode on some exceptional batting from Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah to post 416 in the first innings.

The Indian pacers then got into the act and rattled the English batting line up to reduce them to 84/5 before stumps.

Updated Date: July 03, 2022 15:11:38 IST

