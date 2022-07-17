Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • India vs England 3rd ODI Live cricket score, ball by ball commentary: Jadeja scalps Moeen Ali; England 160/5 vs India

England Vs India LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

England Vs India At Old Trafford, Manchester, 17 July, 2022

17 July, 2022
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
England

England

168/5 (31.3 ov)

3rd ODI
India

India

Yet To Bat

England India
168/5 (31.3 ov) - R/R 5.33

Play In Progress

Jos Buttler (C) (W) - 10

Liam Livingstone - 8

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Jos Buttler (C) (W) Batting 50 65 3 2
Liam Livingstone Batting 8 15 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Prasidh Krishna 6 0 22 0
Ravindra Jadeja 2.3 0 17 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 149/5 (27.2)

19 (19) R/R: 4.38

Moeen Ali 34(44) S.R (77.27)

c Rishabh Pant b Ravindra Jadeja
India vs England 3rd ODI Live cricket score, ball by ball commentary: Jadeja scalps Moeen Ali; England 160/5 vs India

India vs England 3rd ODI Live cricket score, ball by ball commentary: Jadeja scalps Moeen Ali; England 160/5 vs India

Live Ind VS Eng 2022 cricket Score update, watch Ind vs Eng ODI series today only. IND Vs ENG Live Commentary and Scores: After a steady stand between Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja has finally provided the breakthrough as he sends Moeen back to the hut.

18:03 (IST)

After 31 overs,England 163/5 ( Jos Buttler (C) (W) 45 , Liam Livingstone 8)

ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE
Another tight over from India. Prasidh Krishna just gives one in that. The Indian bowlers are not letting the England batters cut loose now. They want to capitalise on the wicket that they have got

Full Scorecard
17:57 (IST)

After 29 overs,England 157/5 ( Jos Buttler (C) (W) 41 , Liam Livingstone 6)

IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE
A very good over from Shami. He just gives one in that one. England have lost an important wicket at a crucial stage of the innings. But Buttler is still out there and he is looking pretty good at the moment

Full Scorecard
17:47 (IST)
wkt

IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE
WICKET! Ravindra Jadeja has broken the stand. Brilliant catch from Rishabh Pant behind the stumps. Moeen Ali tried to negotiate that length ball, coming into him with a paddle sweep but the ball takes the thin edge and rest is done by Pant. Jadeja has broken an important partnership 

Full Scorecard
17:41 (IST)

After 26 overs,England 147/4 ( Jos Buttler (C) (W) 39 , Moeen Ali 33)

IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE
SIX! Second six of the over. Chahal once again tosses that up and this time to Moeen Ali who hits that slog sweep to perfection over widish long on boundary. The two batters have started to score runs at brisk pace now and India need to pick wickets now

Full Scorecard
17:39 (IST)
six

IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE
SIX! Another maximum for Jos Buttler. Chahal tosses that up and Buttler dances down the track and hits that over long on for a six

Full Scorecard
17:37 (IST)

After 25 overs,England 131/4 ( Jos Buttler (C) (W) 32 , Moeen Ali 24)

IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE
A decent over from Shami. Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali have come in for England's rescue. The two have already built up a stand of over 50 runs and have resisted well under pressure

Full Scorecard
17:30 (IST)

After 23 overs,England 125/4 ( Jos Buttler (C) (W) 30 , Moeen Ali 21)

IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE
An expensive over from Siraj. He gets hit for a couple of boundaries and then a maximum. Moeen Ali first cut the back of the length delivery through the off side and then drove a fuller delivery through the covers to follow it with a pull stroke on a short delivery over fine leg

Full Scorecard
17:23 (IST)
six

IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE
SIX! Buttler begins to cut loose now. He clears that front leg on the tossed up delivery around the leg stump channel and dispatches that over long on region for a MAXIMUM!

Full Scorecard
17:18 (IST)
four

IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE
FOUR! Buttler was hit twice on the helmet on short deliveries but this time he hammers that one, pitched outside off stump to the mid-wicket boundary

Full Scorecard
17:17 (IST)

After 20 overs,England 91/4 ( Jos Buttler (C) (W) 14 , Moeen Ali 5)

IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE
The boundaries have dried up after Roy's departure. Five came from that Chahal over. The leg-spinner rattled the England batting attack in the previous game and he has kept it tight in this one as well so far

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
17:47 (IST)

IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE
WICKET! Ravindra Jadeja has broken the stand. Brilliant catch from Rishabh Pant behind the stumps. Moeen Ali tried to negotiate that length ball, coming into him with a paddle sweep but the ball takes the thin edge and rest is done by Pant. Jadeja has broken an important partnership 
16:41 (IST)

IND vs ENG LIVE 
WICKET! Hardik Pandya has another one. That's a big wicket. Ben Stokes is gone. The left-handed batter was stepping out, giving himself some room and Pandya saw that, bowled it short, outside the leg stump and the batter couldn't really do much about it. He tried to negotiate that towards the leg side but only ended up getting a leading edge and Pandya took a good catch running forward. England lose four
16:22 (IST)

IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE
WICKET! Hardik Pandya breaks that dangerous looking stand as he sends Jason Roy packing. Length delivery, around the off stump line from Pandya and Roy closes the face of the bat while trying to pull that one and the ball takes outside edge and goes high up in the air. Rishabh Pant makes no mistake and takes the catch. England lose three
15:41 (IST)

IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE
WICKET! Another one. This time the pacer pulls the length, bowls it just outside off to Root and the right-handed batter edges that to Rohit Sharma at second slip. Siraj who replaced Bumrah in this match has had a perfect start. He has bagged two already
15:38 (IST)

IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE
WICKET! What a fine start for Mohammed Siraj. He gets the big wicket of Bairstow early. The right-handed batter is gone for a zero. Siraj bowls it full, around middle and off and Bairstow tries to go over mid off but miscues his stroke. He gives an easy catch to Shreyas Iyer stationed at mid off. England lose their first
India vs England 3rd ODI Live cricket score, ball by ball commentary: Jadeja scalps Moeen Ali; England 160/5 vs India

India vs England Live Score: Ravindra Jadeja struck early and got rid of Moeen Ali. (Source: BCCI)

Live Ind VS Eng 2022 cricket Score update, watch Ind vs Eng ODI series today only.  IND Vs ENG Live Commentary and Scores: The two sides lock horns in the deciding match in Manchester

Preview: Rohit Sharma-led India will aim for a series win in the third and final ODI against England on Sunday following a morale-shattering 100-run defeat at the Lord's last Thursday.

With the series tied 1-1, the decider will be played at the iconic Old Trafford in Manchester with both the sides heading into the game with no major injury concerns reported so far.

The debacle came right after Jasprit Bumrah's 6/19 spell bundled out England for 110 runs and was backed by a 70-odd innings by the captain. The two one-sided games gave an impression that the decider won't be a cakewalk for any of the sides but both sides have some major concerns regarding their batting order forms. Read our full preview

Here are the live streaming details of India vs England 3rd ODI:

When will India vs England 3rd ODI be played?

India vs England 3rd ODI will be played on July 17, Sunday.

What time does the India vs England 3rd ODI start in India?

The India vs England 3rd ODI will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs England 3rd ODI be played?

The India vs England 3rd ODI will be played at Lord’s, London.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England 3rd ODI in India?

The India vs England 3rd ODI will broadcast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

Where can I watch the live streaming of India vs England 3rd ODI?

The live streaming of India vs England 3rd ODI will be available on Sony Liv app and website

What is the squad for India vs England 3rd ODI?

England Squad: Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Philip Salt, Matthew Parkinson, Reece Topley, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Craig Overton, Jonny Bairstow, Brydon Carse
India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: July 17, 2022 18:04:39 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs England 2nd ODI: Hosts aim to sort out batting issues against rampant Rohit Sharma and Co
First Cricket News

India vs England 2nd ODI: Hosts aim to sort out batting issues against rampant Rohit Sharma and Co

India outclassed England to clinch the T20I series 2- 1 and then put in a clinical display to record a comprehensive 10-wicket win in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

India vs England 1st ODI HIGHLIGHS: India win by 10 wickets
First Cricket News

India vs England 1st ODI HIGHLIGHS: India win by 10 wickets

India vs England, 1st ODI, HIGHLIGHS: India beat England by 10 wickets in the first ODI to take 1-0 lead in the series

India vs England 2nd ODI: Dream 11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips and squad updates
First Cricket News

India vs England 2nd ODI: Dream 11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips and squad updates

The only question for the Indian squad is Virat Kohli’s availability for the second ODI. As for England, the team needs to buck up in both bowling and batting