India vs England 2nd ODI Live Cricket score and ball by ball commentary: Hardik Pandya scalps Roy for 23; England 64/1

Live Ind vs Eng 2022 cricket Score update, watch Ind vs Eng ODI series today only. IND Vs ENG Live Commentary and Scores: Rohit Sharma has won the toss and has elected to bowl first. Virat Kohli is back in the XI in place of Shreyas Iyer

Preview: After pulling off a dominant 10-wicket victory at Oval, India will hope to clinch the three-match series when they face England in the second ODI at Lord's on Thursday.

India start the second game, which takes place on the other side of the River Thames, as the solid favourites after a near-flawless display in the opening game in which Jasprit Bumrah blew the English batting unit away with a career-best haul of 6/19 — the third-best ODI figures by an Indian bowler.

Bumrah was ably supported by Mohammed Shami (3/31) as the Men in Blue bundled the hosts out for a paltry 110. Skipper Rohit Sharma then led the way in the chase with an unbeaten 76, forging an unbeaten 114-run opening stand as India won with all 10 wickets intact and 188 deliveries remaining.

With the out-of-form Virat Kohli unlikely to recover from the groin injury that ruled him out of the Oval ODI in time to feature at Lord's, India are unlikely to tinker with their winning combination. At least until the series is already in the bag, which then would give them room for experimentation in what would then be a dead rubber at Manchester.

Newly-crowned England limited-overs captain Jos Buttler, meanwhile, will be desperately hoping for a turnaround from his team come Thursday. Buttler has had a rough start to his reign as white-ball skipper, going down 1-2 in the T20I series against India and now on the back-foot in the one-dayers as well.

Ahead of the second one-dayer, here's everything you need to know about the live coverage:

When will the India vs England 2nd ODI be played?

The India vs England 2nd ODI will be played on 14 July 2022 (Thursday).

Where will the India vs England be 2nd ODI played?

The India vs England 2nd ODI will be played at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

What time will the India vs England 2nd ODI start?

The India vs England 2nd ODI will begin at 5.30 pm IST, with the toss at 5 pm IST.

How can I watch the India vs England 2nd ODI LIVE?

The India vs England 2nd ODI will be LIVE on Sony Sports Network. It can be streamed on the SonyLIV app. You can also browse Firstpost.com for LIVE score and updates.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.