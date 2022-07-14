India vs England 2nd ODI Live Cricket score and ball by ball commentary: Hardik Pandya scalps Roy for 23; England 64/1

ENG vs IND 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE
FOUR! Wrong line. Krishna bowls that touch back of the length but quite outside the off stump, giving Bairstow all the time to hammer that through the on side for a four
|England
|India
|72/2 (14.4 ov) - R/R 4.91
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Joe Root
|Batting
|10
|17
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Prasidh Krishna
|3
|0
|18
|0
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|1.4
|0
|9
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 72/2 (14.4)
|
31 (31) R/R: 5.31
Joe Root 10(17)
Jonny Bairstow 21(18)
|
Jonny Bairstow 38(38) S.R (100)
b Yuzvendra Chahal
Live Ind VS Eng 2022 cricket Score update, watch Ind vs Eng odi series today only. IND Vs ENG Live Commentary and Scores: Jason Roy looked to up the scoring rate but was sent back to the hut by Hardik Pandya who picked a wicket in his very first over of the match.
ENG vs IND 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE
FOUR! Wrong line. Krishna bowls that touch back of the length but quite outside the off stump, giving Bairstow all the time to hammer that through the on side for a four
ENG vs IND 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE
FOUR! Another one for the man in form. Prasidh Krishna bowls that length bowl, around the middle and off stump line and Bairstow just drags that away to the deep mid-wicket boundary for a four. India need to pick wickets now before this partnership comes back to haunt them. It was Bairstow and Root only who took away that final Test from India
ENG vs IND 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE
FOUR! Brilliant shot from Bairstow. Chahal tosses that up, pitches it just outside off and Bairstow had enough time to play that inside out over the cover area for a boundary. He is scoring runs at a steady rate
ENG vs IND 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE
That was in the air again but falls short of Jadeja stationed at backward point. Prasidh Krishna just pulled a length a bit on that one and bowled it outside off, Root went for the square cut but couldn't really time that well. Nevertheless, he is safe and still out there in the middle
After 11 overs,England 50/1 ( Jonny Bairstow 21 , Joe Root 5)
ENG vs IND 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE
Root gets a single towards the third man region on the final ball of that over. That brings up 50 for England at the cost of one wicket
After 10 overs,England 46/1 ( Jonny Bairstow 19 , Joe Root 3)
ENG vs IND 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE
Prasidh Krishna has bowled fuller in his first over which has actually worked for the Indian pacers till now. On the other side, Bairstow is looking steady and is putting up away the bad deliveries
IND vs ENG 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE
WICKET! That's the first one gone down. Hardik Pandya bowls half volley on the leg stump and Jason Roy just chips that in th air. Suryakumar Yadav who is stationed at deep fine leg moves forward and takes an easy catch.
After 8 overs,England 40/0 ( Jason Roy 23 , Jonny Bairstow 16)
IND vs ENG 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE
Barring that six, Jason Roy hasn't really looked confident. He is coming down the track more often now, trying to negotiate that late movement of the ball. He has been beaten quite a number of times
IND vs ENG 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE
Another chance gone down. That was a difficult one for Bumrah. The pacer bowls that full and Roy comes down and hits it straight back to the bowler who couldn't hold on to it in his follow through
After 7 overs,England 40/0 ( Jason Roy 23 , Jonny Bairstow 16)
IND vs ENG 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE
England are getting runs at a decent rate now. They were cautious in the starting but have now started to accelerate.
Live Ind vs Eng 2022 cricket Score update, watch Ind vs Eng ODI series today only. IND Vs ENG Live Commentary and Scores: Rohit Sharma has won the toss and has elected to bowl first. Virat Kohli is back in the XI in place of Shreyas Iyer
Preview: After pulling off a dominant 10-wicket victory at Oval, India will hope to clinch the three-match series when they face England in the second ODI at Lord's on Thursday.
India start the second game, which takes place on the other side of the River Thames, as the solid favourites after a near-flawless display in the opening game in which Jasprit Bumrah blew the English batting unit away with a career-best haul of 6/19 — the third-best ODI figures by an Indian bowler.
Bumrah was ably supported by Mohammed Shami (3/31) as the Men in Blue bundled the hosts out for a paltry 110. Skipper Rohit Sharma then led the way in the chase with an unbeaten 76, forging an unbeaten 114-run opening stand as India won with all 10 wickets intact and 188 deliveries remaining.
With the out-of-form Virat Kohli unlikely to recover from the groin injury that ruled him out of the Oval ODI in time to feature at Lord's, India are unlikely to tinker with their winning combination. At least until the series is already in the bag, which then would give them room for experimentation in what would then be a dead rubber at Manchester.
Newly-crowned England limited-overs captain Jos Buttler, meanwhile, will be desperately hoping for a turnaround from his team come Thursday. Buttler has had a rough start to his reign as white-ball skipper, going down 1-2 in the T20I series against India and now on the back-foot in the one-dayers as well.
Ahead of the second one-dayer, here's everything you need to know about the live coverage:
When will the India vs England 2nd ODI be played?
The India vs England 2nd ODI will be played on 14 July 2022 (Thursday).
Where will the India vs England be 2nd ODI played?
The India vs England 2nd ODI will be played at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London.
What time will the India vs England 2nd ODI start?
The India vs England 2nd ODI will begin at 5.30 pm IST, with the toss at 5 pm IST.
How can I watch the India vs England 2nd ODI LIVE?
The India vs England 2nd ODI will be LIVE on Sony Sports Network. It can be streamed on the SonyLIV app. You can also browse Firstpost.com for LIVE score and updates.
