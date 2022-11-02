With India on the brink of entering the T20 World Cup semifinals, take a look at some interesting statistics from the IND vs BAN game.
Fifties from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, and superb bowling spells by bowlers helped India clinch a 5-run victory over Bangladesh in a rain-curtailed clash of Group 2, Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in Adelaide on Wednesday.
In a rain-curtailed 16-over match, Litton Das lit up Bangladesh’s chase with his 60 coming off 27 balls but the batter failed to guide his team home. For India Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya bagged two wickets each.
With three wins in their hands out of four matches, India are the Group 2 table topper with six points. On the other hand, Bangladesh are in third place with four points.
With India on the brink of entering the semifinals, let’s take a look at some interesting statistics from the game:
