Fifties from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, and superb bowling spells by bowlers helped India clinch a 5-run victory over Bangladesh in a rain-curtailed clash of Group 2, Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in Adelaide on Wednesday.

In a rain-curtailed 16-over match, Litton Das lit up Bangladesh’s chase with his 60 coming off 27 balls but the batter failed to guide his team home. For India Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya bagged two wickets each.

With three wins in their hands out of four matches, India are the Group 2 table topper with six points. On the other hand, Bangladesh are in third place with four points.

With India on the brink of entering the semifinals, let’s take a look at some interesting statistics from the game:

Kohli surpassed Sri Lankan great Mahela Jayawardene to become the highest run-scorer in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup. He scored an unbeaten 64 of 44 balls against Bangladesh. Kohli’s record in T20 WC is – 1,065 runs in 23 innings across 25 matches at an average of 88.75.

KL Rahul has crossed the 150-sixes mark in international cricket. He smashed four maximums against Bangladesh to take his sixes tally to 152.

Kohli smashed eight fours during his innings to reach 350 fours in the T20I format.

Pacer Arshdeep Singh is India’s top wicket-taker in the ongoing T20 World Cup. He has 9 wickets to his name.

India have won 11 T20I matches out of 12 contested against Bangladesh, including the first eight between June 6, 2009 and March 18, 2018.

India’s 184 for six today is their highest team total vs Bangladesh in T20Is. Their previous highest score against Bangladesh was 180/5 in the World T20 fixture at Nottingham on June 6, 2009.

India have won all three of their T20 World Cup fixtures vs Bangladesh – by 25 runs at Nottingham on June 6, 2009; by 8 wickets at Mirpur on March 28, 2014; by 1 run at Bengaluru on March 23, 2016 and by 5 runs at Adelaide on November 2, 2022.

