Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif believes it’s hard to leave Shubman Gill out of Team India’s playing XI given the form he is in. Interestingly, the young opener recently scored his maiden Test century during the match against Bangladesh, which ultimately helped India win the game by 188 runs in Chattogram.

However, Gill’s participation in the second Test is doubtful as captain Rohit Sharma, who missed the first Test of the two-match series due to a finger injury, might return to the side for the final Test, which is scheduled to commence on 22 December in Dhaka.

Special feeling to get my maiden 💯 pic.twitter.com/FgN8qtLYba — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) December 16, 2022

But Kaif believes that it’s difficult for the management to keep in-form batter Gill out of the playing XI.

“It is a tough call because of the template they are following in Test cricket. They are playing with five bowlers. You could have adjusted him if you were playing four bowlers. It will be difficult to fit him in. He might have to wait if Rohit Sharma comes back,” Kaif said on Sony Sports Network.

“He has the form. If I am Shubman Gill at the moment, I will not think if my selection will happen or not, I have done my job. No one can stop him from becoming an all-format player.”

Kaif further said that a place will be created for Gill in the playing XI even if the management has to drop players like KL Rahul or Shreyas Iyer to make space for the young opener.

“Shubman Gill has the technique, scores runs consistently, and has the hunger. He scored in the IPL and won Gujarat Titans the title, has scored centuries in ODI and Test cricket, so his 2022 has been fantastic.”

“You will not be able to stop such a player for a long time, whether you have to drop KL Rahul or Shreyas Iyer for that, the place will get created. He is looking better and better whenever he is given the opportunity. The Test match is after three days, Rohit Sharma might not come as well,” said Kaif.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.