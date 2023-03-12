That brings us to the end of our coverage of the penultimate day of the final Test between India and Australia in Ahmedabad, with the day very much belonging to one Virat Kohli for his magnificent 186!

India would've hoped to bat out the remaining overs of the day and go past the 600-mark, only for the visitors to lose wickets in a heap and get bowled out for 571. Australia, meanwhile, have opted to protect Usman Khawaja by sending tail-ender Matthew Kuhnemann out alongside Travis Head, and will hope the southpaw recovers from the little injury he picked up earlier today and is able to bat Australia to safety tomorrow. India, meanwhile, will be eyeing early wickets tomorrow morning and bowl Australia out under 150 for them to have a shot at a 3-1 series scoreline.

On behalf of my colleagues at Firstpost, this is Amit signing off, bidding you all goodbye!