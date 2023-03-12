Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  IND vs AUS Highlights: Australia 3/0 at stumps after sending Kuhnemann to open alongside Head

IND vs AUS Highlights 4th Test Day 4 Updates: Kuhnemann walks out to open alongside Head with Khawaja reportedly not recovering entirely from a niggle that he picked up while fielding earlier today.

IND vs AUS LIVE Score: Australia stand-in captain Steve Smith and India skipper Rohit Sharma at the toss on Day 1 of the fourth Test in Ahmedabad. Sportzpics

India Vs Australia At Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 09 March, 2023

09 March, 2023
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Stumps
Australia

Australia

480/10 (167.2 ov)

3/0 (6.0 ov)

4th Test
India

India

571/10 (178.5 ov)

Live Blog
17:11 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the penultimate day of the final Test between India and Australia in Ahmedabad, with the day very much belonging to one Virat Kohli for his magnificent 186!

India would've hoped to bat out the remaining overs of the day and go past the 600-mark, only for the visitors to lose wickets in a heap and get bowled out for 571. Australia, meanwhile, have opted to protect Usman Khawaja by sending tail-ender Matthew Kuhnemann out alongside Travis Head, and will hope the southpaw recovers from the little injury he picked up earlier today and is able to bat Australia to safety tomorrow. India, meanwhile, will be eyeing early wickets tomorrow morning and bowl Australia out under 150 for them to have a shot at a 3-1 series scoreline.

On behalf of my colleagues at Firstpost, this is Amit signing off, bidding you all goodbye!

17:05 (IST)

IND vs AUS 4th Test LIVE Score

After 6 overs,Australia 3/0 ( Matthew Kuhnemann 0 , Travis Head 3)

Stumps on Day 4: Mohammed Shami bowls out the final over of the day, with Kuhnemann surviving a second close call in as many overs — this time nearly getting caught by Cheteshwar Pujara at short leg. Australia end the day with a deficit of 88, and will hope Usman Khawaja recovers from his niggle and is able to bat tomorrow as Australia aim to thwart an Indian victory.
 

17:00 (IST)

IND vs AUS 4th Test LIVE Score

After 5 overs,Australia 2/0 ( Matthew Kuhnemann 0 , Travis Head 2)

DROPPED! Keeper Bharat misses out on a chance to effect an early dismissal as Kuhnemann gets an outside edge while facing a carrom ball from Ashwin. One more over to go after this one.

16:52 (IST)

IND vs AUS 4th Test LIVE Score

After 2 overs,Australia 1/0 ( Matthew Kuhnemann 0 , Travis Head 1)

Not only does Kuhnemann walk out to open alongside Head in the capacity of a nightwatchman, he also takes first strike, seeing off the first over as Ashwin starts off with a maiden. Head then collects a single off Jadeja in the following over to open Australia’s account in their second essay.

16:48 (IST)

IND vs AUS 4th Test LIVE Score

The players are back on the ground a little over 10 minutes after the end of the Indian innings and, surprise, surprise, it's No 11 Matthew Kuhnemann walking out alongside Travis Head. Looks like Usman Khawaja hasn't fully recovered from the little niggle that he picked up while trying to prevent Axar from scoring a six earlier today.

The aim for the Aussies will be to bat out the remaining overs without losing their wicket. Ravichandran Ashwin to open the bowling for the Indians, and we'll probably see Ravindra Jadeja operating from the other end.

16:43 (IST)

Missed out by a whisker

16:43 (IST)

Some debut series for the young offie!

16:42 (IST)

Getting close to the Master, is VK

16:39 (IST)

Greatness acknowledges greatness

16:35 (IST)
wkt

After 178.5 overs,India 571/10 ( Mohammad Shami 0 , )

OUT! India lose their last four wickets in a flurry, with Virat Kohli the last Indian batter to fall! Goes for a wild slog sweep towards deep midwicket and doesn't time it well enough to clear the fence.

Marnus Labuschagne settles beneath the ball and completes the catch safely as Todd Murphy grabs the final wicket. Shreyas Iyer, who had been sent for scans after complaining of lower back issues, fails to show up.

Kohli c Labuschagne b Murphy 186(364)

16:25 (IST)

IND vs AUS 4th Test LIVE Score

OUT! India have now lost two wickets in as many overs, with Umesh Yadav now getting run out at the non-striker's end after responding to Virat Kohli's call for a second run! Superb work by Peter Handscomb, who catches Umesh short with a direct hit. IND 569/7

Yadav run out (Handscomb) 0(0)
16:23 (IST)

IND vs AUS 4th Test LIVE Score

OUT! Ashwin perishes while looking to smash Lyon over the midwicket fence, getting caught by Kuhnemann standing in front of the the boundary rope! And for the first time in this innings, we have a partnership that has not gone past the 50-mark! IND 568/7

Ashwin c Kuhnemann b Lyon 7(12)
15:53 (IST)

India vs Australia LIVE Cricket Score

BOWLED! Mitchell Starc finally breaks the marathon partnership — India's second-highest for the sixth wicket — as Axar Patel departs after chopping the ball onto the stumps! End of what turned out to be another quality knock from the all-rounder, who has been India's standout player this series! IND 555/6

Axar b Starc 79(113)
15:44 (IST)

India vs Australia LIVE Cricket Score

After 171 overs,India 551/5 ( Virat Kohli 174 , Axar Patel 78)

SIX! Another mighty hit over the wide long on fence by Axar, smashing a second six off Kuhnemann in as many overs, and the Indians are starting to toy with the Aussies at the moment! Brings up the 150 of the partnership in the process. Smashes another maximum off the same bowler three deliveries later, this time over deep midwicket, bringing up the 550 for India! 13 off the over.
15:22 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE Cricket Score

After 168 overs,India 519/5 ( Virat Kohli 169 , Axar Patel 51)

Fifty for Axar Patel — his fourth in Test cricket, three of which have come in this series alone! Brings up the milestone with a single off Todd Murphy, consuming 95 deliveries along the way. What's even more special is the fact that he has scored big on his home ground. Drinks brought to the field at the end of the over.
15:00 (IST)

India vs Australia 4th Test LIVE Score

After 164 overs,India 500/5 ( Virat Kohli 154 , Axar Patel 47)

FOUR! FOUR! Kohli takes a couple of steps down the ground and stretches his arms to drive a wide delivery from Green through the extra cover region, bringing up the 100 partnership with Axar in the process! Collects a boundary the very next ball to bring up his 150! Collects a single off the next ball to bring up the 500 for the hosts.
14:50 (IST)

IND vs AUS 4th Test LIVE Score

FOUR! Axar puts India in the lead with a boundary off Murphy, cutting the ball behind point towards the vacant fence! IND 484/5
14:16 (IST)

India vs Australia LIVE Cricket Score

After 158 overs,India 472/5 ( Virat Kohli 135 , Axar Patel 38)

And it's TEA ON DAY 4! Turned out to be an excellent session for the Indian batters, with 110 runs coming off it for the loss of Srikar Bharat's wicket! Kohli's still going strong, batting on 134 at the moment with Axar on 38, the pair having added 79 so far for the sixth wicket. The hosts have almost eclipsed the Aussie total with five wickets in hand, and they will look to score at an accelerated rate in the evening session.
13:39 (IST)

India vs Australia LIVE Cricket Score

After 149 overs,India 444/5 ( Virat Kohli 125 , Axar Patel 24)

The fifty partnership comes up between Kohli and Axar for the sixth wicket, the latter bringing up the milestone with a brace off Murphy after nudging the ball towards the fine leg region. The pair have consumed 70 deliveries so far. India have had six fifty-plus stands so far in this innings — an achievement as rare as it can get. Meanwhile, Khawaja decides to walk off, appearing to have hurt his knee while trying to prevent the six in the previous over.
13:04 (IST)

India vs Australia 4th Test LIVE Score

FOUR! Virat Kohli finally has a boundary on the fourth day of the Ahmedabad Test! Drives a low full toss from Starc straight down the ground, beating mid-off in the process. Now that he has brought up the three-figure mark, he will feel no pressure in going for the big hits. IND 407/5
12:49 (IST)

CENTURY TO VIRAT KOHLI! The Indian batting superstar ends a long wait — stretching more than three years — for his 28th Test hundred, bringing up the milestone with a single off Nathan Lyon, and the expression of relief on his face is a rather pronounced one! "600kg Gorilla off his back" goes Ravi Shastri on air after his brings up the magical three-figure mark — his 75th in international cricket! Takes 241 balls to bring up the milestone, collecting five fours along the way — none of which have come on the fourth day so far. IND 395/5
12:23 (IST)

SIX! SIX! FOUR! Consecutive maximums for Bharat after lunch as Green's approach of bowling short from round the wicket backfires for the visitors. Follows it up with a slap behind point for a four! Kohli hasn't collected a single boundary so far today, but that surely doesn't stop his batting partner from collecting some quick runs! Deficit's less than a hundred now! IND 383/4
11:28 (IST)

India vs Australia 4th Test LIVE Score

After 130 overs,India 359/4 ( Virat Kohli 87 , Srikar Bharat (W) 23)

Four byes added to the Indian total after a short ball from Green goes over Kohli and also deflects off keeper Carey's glove towards fine leg. Kohli then collects a brace off the next delivery to bring up the fifty stand with Bharat for the fifth wicket — the fifth consecutive fifty-plus stand for the Indians in this innings.
10:03 (IST)

India vs Australia 4th Test LIVE Score

OUT! Jadeja ends up playing an aggressive shot too many and throws his wicket away in the process, holing out to Khawaja at mid on as Murphy breaks the fourth-wicket stand. Kohli isn't too impressed with his shot selection, and I daresay the Indian dressing room won't be either. IND 309/4

Jadeja c Khawaja b Murphy 28(84)
09:43 (IST)

IND vs AUS 4th Test LIVE Score

FOUR! Thick edge off Jadeja's bat, and the ball runs all the way to the third man fence for the first boundary of the day, bringing up the fifty partnership for the fourth-wicket in the process! IND 297/3

Day 3 recap: Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 59 as India reached 289/3 at stumps on Day 3 of the fourth and final Test against Australia in Ahmedabad, bringing the deficit down to 191 with seven wickets in hand.

Kohli was back among the runs, bringing up his first half-century of the series with some flamboyant strokeplay, and will now be setting his sights on ending a long wait to bring up his 28th Test century. The hosts, meanwhile, will be aiming to eclipse the Aussie first innings total of 480 with an accelerated scoring rate and gain a sizeable lead to give themselves a shot at a 3-1 series scoreline.

The third day, however, belonged to one Shubman Gill — who continued his rollicking form across formats this year by bringing up his second Test century. Gill, who collected 12 fours and a maximum during his 235-ball stay, brought up the milestone with a boundary off Todd Murphy that was followed by his trademark bow celebration.

The young opener shared two vital partnerships — of 74 and 113 runs with skipper Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara respectively to lay the foundation for a sizeable first innings score.

Spinners Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy and Matthew Kuhnemann grabbed a wicket each while seamers Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green were relatively expensive, going wicketless with an economy in excess of four.

Updated Date: March 12, 2023 17:13:26 IST

Updated Date: March 12, 2023 17:13:26 IST

Tags:

