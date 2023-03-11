That's all we have for you from today's LIVE coverage of the fourth Test in Ahmedabad. India will look to take a healthy lead on Sunday, and we will be back with LIVE updates on Day 4 of this final Test. Until then, it's goodbye from all of us here!
IND vs AUS 4th Test Highlights: Nathan Lyon with the final over of the day. Just a single off Kohli in the over, and that takes India's total to 289/3. The hosts still trail Australia by 191 runs.
India 289/3 after 99 overs
Nathan Lyon with the final over of the day. Just a single off Kohli in the over, and that takes India's total to 289/3. The hosts still trail Australia by 191 runs. Virat Kohli (59*) and Ravindra Jadeja (16*) the unbeaten batters, with the partnership between the two now worth 44 runs.
India 288/3 after 98 overs
Kuhnemann continues. Five runs off the over. India trail by 192 more runs.
India 282/3 after 96 overs
Matt Kuhnemann continues. Jadeja punches over wide long-on for a maximum, finally collecting his first boundary of the innings. Nine runs off the over.
Another milestone in the bag for Virat Kohli!
Virat Kohli completed 4000 runs in Tests in India at an average near 59.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 11, 2023
FIFTY! A half-century for Virat Kohli! He brings up his milestone with a nudge through square leg for a couple of runs. What a time for Kohli to bring up his fifty!
India 263/3 after 91 overs
Nathan Lyon back into the attack. An appeal for stumping by Australia and it's been reviewed to the third umpire. No edge, and Jadeja's foot seems to have been grounded. Just one run off the over.
India 258/3 after 88 overs
Todd Murphy continues after what has been an extended drinks break. It's not been easy for the players in the middle in hot and sunny conditions, but play has to go on. It's a maiden over.
India 258/3 after 87 overs
Nathan Lyon continues. Kohli collects a boundary that takes him to the 40s. He glances this towards the fine leg boundary for a four.
India 250/3 after 82 overs
IND vs AUS LIVE
Todd Murphy continues. There's a review for LBW against Jadeja, but that review is wasted. There's a clear inside edge as the UltraEdge graphic showed, which meant Jadeja was not out. Both India and Australia now have one review remaining.
India 289/3 after 99 overs
OUT! Shubman Gill is given out LBW off Lyon's delivery, and the hosts opt for the review right away. No bat involved as the UltraEdge suggests. Impact shows it's in front of off stump, and turning into leg stump. Gill's fine innings comes to an end. Shubman Gill lbw b Lyon 128
OUT! Pujara is struck LBW off Murphy. He's given out, but Pujara opts for the review anyway. Flatline on UltraEdge, and the ball is hitting into middle and leg stump. All are reds, and Pujara has to make the long walk back. India lose a review. Pujara lbw b Murphy 42
CENTURY! Shubman Gill gets to his second Test century in style, with a sweep shot over short fine leg for a four. A fine knock from Gill so far.
FIFTY! A fine half-century from Shubman Gill that comes in 90 deliveries. He brings up the milestone with a brilliant backfoot punch through the covers for a boundary.
OUT! India lose their first wicket. For Australia, it's a partnership broken. It's the skipper Rohit Sharma who departs for 35, finding Marnus Labuschagne at short extra cover. Rohit c Labuschagne b Kuhnemann 35
Day 2 report: Opener Usman Khawaja hit a masterful 180 and Cameron Green struck a maiden century to hand Australia the advantage with a challenging first innings total of 480 in the fourth Test on Friday.
Khawaja’s mammoth knock off 422 balls saw a 208-run fifth-wicket partnership with Green, who made 114, before Australia were bowled out in the final session on day two in Ahmedabad.
“It was really special, obviously over the lunch break that 40 minutes felt like an hour forty,” Green said of finishing the first session five short of his ton.
“But I was batting with Ussie the whole time, there was experience at the other end and he was batting beautifully, and that helps a lot.”
Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin led the Indian attack, claiming six wickets on a pitch still looking good for batting at the world’s biggest cricket stadium.
India reached 36 for no loss at stumps, still trailing the tourists by 444 runs.
Skipper Rohit Sharma, on 17, and Shubman Gill, on 18, looked positive and attacked the Australian spinners, who bowled five of the 10 overs before close of play.
The opening pair smashed four boundaries between them including a big six by Gill off senior Australia spinner Nathan Lyon.
Khawaja stood out in his marathon knock which ended on the first ball after tea when Axar Patel trapped the left-hander lbw, a decision that was denied by the on-field umpire but successfully reviewed by India.
Todd Murphy (41) and Lyon (34) kept the Indian bowlers frustrated in a 70-run stand for the ninth wicket before Ashwin broke through for his 32nd five-wicket haul in Tests.
Ashwin trapped Murphy lbw before dismissing Lyon to wrap up the innings.
In what has been a low-scoring series, giant all-rounder Green got his first international hundred with a boundary in the second session and was greeted with a hug from Khawaja.
“You feel more like a Test cricketer when you’ve got that monkey off your back,” Green, playing his 20th Test for Australia, said of the hundred.
‘Good bag of wickets’
Ashwin snared two wickets in one over after a wicketless first session for the hosts.
He broke the Khawaja-Green stand — Australia’s highest Test partnership in India since 1979 — after he got Green caught behind for 114 off a delivery sliding down the leg side.
“You feel good when you return with a good bag of wickets. I will go to bed tonight early and also a bit happier,” Ashwin told reporters.
Khawaja, who struck his first Indian Test ton on day one and 14th overall, kept up the grind to break the Australian record for longest Test innings in India.
The previous record was Graham Yallop’s 392-ball knock in Kolkata, also in 1979.
Khawaja resumed on his overnight 104 and took charge after Australia elected to bat in their bid to square the series 2-2.
The hosts need a win to clinch the four-match series and secure a berth in the World Test Championship final in June at The Oval.
Steve Smith is captaining Australia in the absence of regular Test skipper Pat Cummins.
Australia’s players wore black armbands on Friday after it was announced that Cummins’ mother had died.
With inputs from AFP
Not every day you see so much energy on the morning of a Test match but it’s not every day that two top leaders witness a spectacle at the world’s largest cricket stadium.
The left-handed Khawaja, batting on 104, put on key stands including a 79-run third-wicket partnership with skipper Steve Smith, who made 38, to hand Australia a strong start.