Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IND vs AUS Highlights, 4th Test Day 2: India 36/0; trail Australia by 444 runs

IND vs AUS, Highlights: Last over of the day coming up. Gill unleashes a six over long-on. Eight runs come off the last over of the day. India finish Day 2 at 36/0, trailing Australia by 444 runs.

IND vs AUS Highlights, 4th Test Day 2: India 36/0; trail Australia by 444 runs

File image of Steve Smith and Rohit Sharma at the toss in Indore. Sportzpics

FP commentary Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary

India Vs Australia At Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 09 March, 2023

09 March, 2023
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Stumps
Australia

Australia

480/10 (167.2 ov)

4th Test
India

India

36/0 (10.0 ov)

Live Blog
17:04 (IST)

India clearly have their task cut out on Day 3 of this fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad. They will hope not to lose too many wickets in the first few sessions on Saturday, and build some momentum to challenge the Aussies. Until tomorrow, it's goodbye from us! 

Full Scorecard
16:59 (IST)

India 36/0 after 10 overs 

Last over of the day coming up. Gill unleashes a six over long-on. Eight runs come off the last over of the day. India finish Day 2 at 36/0, trailing Australia by 444 runs. India have all 10 wickets intact, and Rohit and Gill will be hoping for a strong start on Saturday morning. 

Full Scorecard
16:40 (IST)

India 25/0 after 7 overs

Nathan Lyon is into the attack for the first time today. Rohit Sharma collects another boundary, and five runs come off it. Matthew Kunhemann bowls the over that follows, ans just one run comes off it

Full Scorecard
16:13 (IST)

India 7/0 after 1 over 

Right. So, India are underway with their first innings. Roht Sharma with a flick through the leg side towards deep midwicket. Seven off the first over bowled by Mitchell Starc. 

Full Scorecard
16:02 (IST)

Australia 480 all out after 167.2 overs

R Ashwin gets his sixth wicket as Nathan Lyon is the last to depart in Australia's innings. Lyon lookedto defend and got an outside edge on this, hitting Bharat on the knee en route to Kohli at slip. So, Australia bat almost two full days and finish their innings at 480. India will have around 10 overs to bat today. Stay tuned for India's first innings reply that will begin shortly. 

Full Scorecard
15:53 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Todd Murphy is struck LBW and the umpire says it's out. Murphy goes for a review, no bat involved as the UltraEdge suggests it's missing the bat. I pitching in line, and the wickets stay as umpire's call with the ball clipping leg stump. Murphy lbw b Ashwin 41

Full Scorecard
15:48 (IST)

Australia 479/8 after 165 overs

Shami continues. Australia have now batted for alost two full days now, and runs keep flowing for the visitors. Lyon lofts over Shami's head for the first four, while he plays it fine for another four in the next ball. 15 runs off the over. 

Full Scorecard
15:37 (IST)

Australia 462/8 after 162 overs

Right. Time for the final hour of play today. Jadeja into the attack. Just three runs come off the first over after the drinks break. 

Full Scorecard
15:25 (IST)

Australia 458/8 after 159 overs

Axar Patel continues. Todd Murphy with a sweep behind square to collect the boundary. Six runs off the over. 

Full Scorecard
15:17 (IST)

Australia 449/8 after 157 overs

Mohammed Shami continues. He is punished by Lyon, who collects a boundary, pulling over midwicket for a four. Todd Murphy collects another boundary later in the over. 10 off the over. 

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
16:02 (IST)

Australia 480 all out after 167.2 overs

R Ashwin gets his sixth wicket as Nathan Lyon is the last to depart in Australia's innings. Lyon lookedto defend and got an outside edge on this, hitting Bharat on the knee en route to Kohli at slip. So, Australia bat almost two full days and finish their innings at 480. India will have around 10 overs to bat today. Stay tuned for India's first innings reply that will begin shortly. 
15:53 (IST)

OUT! Todd Murphy is struck LBW and the umpire says it's out. Murphy goes for a review, no bat involved as the UltraEdge suggests it's missing the bat. I pitching in line, and the wickets stay as umpire's call with the ball clipping leg stump. Murphy lbw b Ashwin 41
14:38 (IST)

OUT! Khawaja is dismissed! A shout for LBW against Khawaja right away, but the umpire says no. With less than 10 seconds remaining, India take the review. No spike on UltraEdge, and it's pitching in line, and the ball is hitting leg stump. India get the dangerman Usman Khawaja! No double ton for the Aussie opener, but it's been a fine innings. Khawaja lbw b Axar 180
13:27 (IST)

OUT! R Ashwin strikes again. He gets his fourth wicket, getting rid of Mitchell Starc as Australia lose their seventh wicket. Caught by the fielder at short leg. Starc c Shreyas Iyer b Ashwin 6
13:04 (IST)

OUT! Two wickets in one over for Ashwin! Just moments after removing Green, he dismisses Alex Carey, who is caught at short third man. Carey c Axar b Ashwin 0
13:00 (IST)

OUT! Ashwin breaks the partnership as he removes Cameron Green. Green goes for the sweep, but brushes off the gloves and KS Bharat, the wicketkeeper, does the rest. Green c Srikar Bharat b Ashwin 114
12:26 (IST)

CENTURY! Maiden Test century for Cameron Green, whata talent he is already becoming into, in international cricket. Green cuts it square behind point for the boundary. 

Day 1 report: Usman Khawaja struck Australia’s first century of the series to edge India on a grinding first day Thursday of the fourth test. Australia was in no hurry and fought hard in amassing 255-4 by stumps with Khawaja batting through the entire day to finish unbeaten on 104 runs. He faced 251 balls. Cameron Green was also unbeaten on 49.

India took two wickets before lunch and two after tea.

Khawaja and Steve Smith led Australia through lunch at 75-2, in front of the countries’ Prime Ministers — Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese — and through tea at 149-2.

Through the afternoon, the first wicket-less session in the four-match series, Khawaja crossed 50 for the third time this series, off 146 balls.

His partnership with Smith ended after a shared 79 runs when Smith played on against spinner Ravindra Jadeja. Smith scored 38 off 135 balls.

Pacer Mohammed Shami bowled Peter Handscomb on 17 at 191-4, but Green regained the momentum for Australia by attacking the Indians.

Green hit eight boundaries in racing to 49 in a stand of 85 with the patient Khawaja.

Khawaja plodded safely to his 14th Test hundred off 246 balls, bringing up the milestone in the day’s last over when he flicked Shami to deep square for his 15th boundary.

He’s the first batter to bat through a day in a Test in India since Sri Lanka’s Dinesh Chandimal in 2017. Khawaja toured India twice previously without playing a Test, and has been making up for lost chances on this tour.

“There was a lot of emotion in that innings,” Khawaja said. “It was a mental battle more than anything else. It has been a long journey (to score runs in India). As an Australian you always want to score runs here. It’s a special feeling.”

Green’s combative attitude against the second new ball helped Australia reap 54 runs off the last nine overs of the day.

The day made an unusual start when Modi and Albanese arrived to mark 75 years of cricket between the countries. Owing to security concerns, the players couldn’t make use of the ground for their morning warmups, but both prime ministers joined the teams on the field for the anthems.

The lack of a warmup seemed to be reflected in the India pacers’ performance. Shami and Umesh Yadav looked rusty after being made to bowl first. Openers Khawaja and Travis Head (32) took advantage and added 61 runs for the first wicket. Shami bowled Marnus Labuschagne for 3 at 72-2. But Khawaja and Smith laid the foundation for Australia’s good start at Motera. India has an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series. It won the first two Tests in Nagpur and Delhi, while Australia won the third in Indore.

With inputs from The Associated Press

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: March 10, 2023 17:07:14 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs Australia: Kohli, Jadeja bat with intent in nets at Indore; Gill continues to ooze class
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: Kohli, Jadeja bat with intent in nets at Indore; Gill continues to ooze class

Skipper Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer did not practice on Sunday and are expected to join the team on Monday.

India vs Australia: ICC match referee gives 'average' rating to Jamtha and Kotla tracks
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: ICC match referee gives 'average' rating to Jamtha and Kotla tracks

The ratings will be uploaded on the ICC website but PTI can confirm that match referee Andy Pycroft hasn’t given any adverse report about the two tracks.

India vs Australia: 'Find ways to score runs', Rohit Sharma reveals talk within hosts' camp ahead of Ahmedabad Test
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: 'Find ways to score runs', Rohit Sharma reveals talk within hosts' camp ahead of Ahmedabad Test

Ahmedabad Test offers batters from both camps to make an impact. Batting has been “challenging” in the series so far but the 22 yards at the Narendra Modi Stadium promises a different story.