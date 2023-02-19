Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  IND vs AUS Highlights, 2nd Test Day 3: India take 2-0 series lead, retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy

IND vs AUS, Highlights: Cheteshwar Pujara, in his 100th Test match, hits the winning runs for Team India with a boundary that is chipped over mid-wicket. India not only win by six wickets to take a 2-0 lead in the four-match series, but also retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins, captain of India and Australia respectively, pose with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy ahead of the first Test in Nagpur. AP

India Vs Australia At Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 17 February, 2023

17 February, 2023
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Australia

Australia

263/10 (78.4 ov)

113/10 (31.1 ov)

2nd Test
India

India

262/10 (83.3 ov)

118/4 (26.4 ov)

India beat Australia by 6 wickets

Live Blog
14:23 (IST)

That's all we have for you from this Test match. A memorable series for India so far, not only taking a 2-0 series lead, but also retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. There will be a break before the third Test gets underway in Indore on 1 March, and we will be back with LIVE coverage of that. But, until then you can check Firstcricket for latest news. Until next time, it's goodbye! 

14:20 (IST)

Ravindra Jadeja is adjudged the Player of the Match 

14:18 (IST)

"Fantastic result for us. Looking at how things were yesterday, the way we came back and finished our job was great. Even if we were just one run behind, I felt we were trailing because we had to bat last. I think the bowlers were fantastic, to take 9 wickets today morning is commendable. And then we finished the job with the bat," says India skipper Rohit Sharma. 

14:15 (IST)

"I thought 260 was a decent score in the first innings. The guys bounced back well. But India batted well, just 1-2 partnerships and you can get to that 260 mark quite easily. In the innings break, it was all even. Disappointed with the loss. We were probably ahead of the game for most part, but we slipped," says Australia captain Pat Cummins at the presentation ceremony. 

14:11 (IST)

Time for the post-match presentation ceremony...

14:06 (IST)

Moments to cherish from the Delhi Test!

14:03 (IST)

"It (Playing 100th Test) is a special feeling and my family is still watching the game. We've won this game and it's the last boundary in a winning cause and we're still looking to win the next two matches. Oh lovely, congrats to all the guys (Saurashtra, his domestic team winning the Ranji Trophy). I was following the scores, but after lunch I couldn't follow the scores. Great effort from the team. I thought we (India) might end up chasing 200-250, but the kind of lengths...Yesterday, it didn't go our way and we conceded too many runs in the last session. The way our bowlers did today was incredible," Cheteshwar Pujara says during an interaction with broadcasters Star Sports 

13:53 (IST)

India 118/4 after 26.4 overs 

Cheteshwar Pujara, in his 100th Test match, hits the winning runs for Team India with a boundary that is chipped over mid-wicket. India not only win by six wickets to take a 2-0 lead in the four-match series, but also retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. 

13:29 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Shreyas Iyer departs! He is caught by Todd Murphy at deep midwicket, off Nathan Lyon's bowling. Shreyas Iyer c Murphy b Lyon 12

13:18 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Todd Murphy gets the big wicket of Virat Kohli! Kohli is stumped by wicketkeeper Alex Carey, and believe it or not, this is the first time Kohli has been stumped in his Test career.  Kohli st Carey b Murphy 20

Day 2 report: Spinner Nathan Lyon’s five wickets and a breezy start by the batsmen gave Australia the upper hand in the second Test against India despite a counter-attacking 74 by Axar Patel on an intense second day.

India were all out for 262 after a key 114-run eighth-wicket fightback by Axar and Ravichandran Ashwin, leaving the tourists a lead of one run in New Delhi.

Australia raced to 61 for one at stumps after Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Usman Khawaja for six after a reverse sweep flew straight to leg slip.

Travis Head, on 39 with five fours and one six, and Marnus Labuschagne, on 16, were batting at the close of play with Australia leading by 62 runs in their second innings.

“We need to stop Australia to around 220-250 and I think that will be a gettable target on this pitch if we bat on day four,” Axar, a left-hand batsman and a spinner, told reporters.

“Bowlers will have to be patient and work on getting wickets, bowl in good areas even when the batsmen are scoring runs,” he added.

“In the last session they played aggressively and we noticed that.”

Number eight Axar stood out for India with his second successive Test half-century as he took on the opposition bowlers with nine fours and three sixes.

Ashwin played the anchor in his 37 before he fell to Pat Cummins, who struck with the second new ball to get the batsman caught at square leg by Matt Renshaw, a concussion substitute for David Warner.

Cummins took a stunner at mid on to end Axar’s brave knock off Todd Murphy and fellow spinner Matthew Kuhnemann ended the Indian innings in the final session.

Challenge and controversy –
Lyon led Australia’s charge with four wickets to rattle India in the morning and then claimed his 22nd Test five-for in an afternoon session that saw a controversial dismissal of Virat Kohli on 44.

“Today was an amazing challenge against some world-class superstars. Happy with the way I came out and the role I played,” said Lyon, who became the first Australian bowler to take 100 Test wickets against India.

Kohli was given out lbw by the on-field umpire off debutant Kuhnemann and a review declared it too close to judge whether the ball hit the bat or pad first, before tracking suggested it was hitting leg stump.

Third umpire Richard Illingworth upheld the decision, much to the surprise of Kohli, who went back dejected and was seen animated while watching replays in the pavilion.

Kohli had resisted the Australian spinners until his departure and put on a key fifth-wicket stand with the left-handed Jadeja, who fell to Murphy for 26.

But Axar seemed unfazed by the decision and India’s dire position as he took stock and then hit back with a four and six off Kuhnemann.

He kept up the attack after tea and reached his fifty with a six, ably supported by Ashwin.

The tourists overcame an early blow when a concussion ruled opener Warner out of the match following a hit on the head in his day one knock of 15.

Lyon struck twice in the space of three deliveries with Rohit Sharma bowled for 32 and Cheteshwar Pujara out lbw for a duck in the batsman’s landmark 100th Test.

With inputs from AFP 

Updated Date: February 19, 2023 14:24:25 IST

