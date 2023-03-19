Preview: Skipper Rohit Sharma returns to the national set-up after a short break, as hosts India take on Australia in the second ODI at Vishakapatnam on Sunday.

The Men in Blue, under Hardik Pandya, clinched the first ODI by five wickets in Mumbai, after an unbeaten 108-run stand between KL Rahul (75*) and Ravindra Jadeja (45*), but a lot will be expected from the Indian top-order in the second match.

Ishan Kishan opened for India along with Shubman Gill in Rohit’s absence in the first ODI, but failed to make an impact, being dismissed for just three. It remains to be seen if Kishan will get another go after a poor performance with the bat in the first ODI. Not only that, KL Rahul had kept the wickets in Mumbai, and had claimed a couple of catches.

There is a bit of a weather concern as well, with scattered thunderstorms forecast for the afternoon, so rain might play spoilsport in Vizag.

It was as though Australia, too, were, over-dependent in one person, in Travis Head (81), as they were bundled out for 188. Steve Smith (22) and Josh Inglis got starts but failed to capitalise on it.

As far as series victories are concerned, India have been unbeaten at home this year, and will look to clinch yet another series in Vizag, hoping that the rain Gods stay away.

Squads:

Australia: Steve Smith (Captain), Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, David Warner, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat

