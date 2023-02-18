Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IND vs AUS, 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Australia 61/1 at stumps; lead by 62 runs

IND vs AUS, Highlights: Travis Head (39*) and Marnus Labuschagne (16*) remain unbeaten as the Aussies go into stumps on Day 2 with a score of 61/1, leading by 62 runs in the second innings.

Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins, captain of India and Australia respectively, pose with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy ahead of the first Test in Nagpur. AP

India Vs Australia At Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 17 February, 2023

17 February, 2023
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Stumps
Australia

Australia

263/10 (78.4 ov)

61/1 (12.0 ov)

2nd Test
India

India

262/10 (83.3 ov)

Live Blog
17:11 (IST)

That's all we have for you on Day 2 of the second Test between India and Australia in Delhi. India will head into Day three with their task cut out, and will look to break the ongoing partnership between Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne. Until tomorrow, it's goodbye from all of us! 

Full Scorecard
17:04 (IST)

Australia 61/1 after 12 overs 

Australia have lost just the one wicket of Usman Khawaja in their second innings, with Ravindra Jadeja having removed the opener. Travis Head (39*) and Marnus Labuschagne (16*) remain unbeaten as the Aussies go into stumps on Day 2 with a score of 61/1, leading by 62 runs in the second innings. Indian bowlers will have their task cut out on Sunday. 

Full Scorecard
16:51 (IST)

Australia 46/1 after 9 overs 

Ashwin continues. Disciplined from Ashwin, with just three runs coming off it. Australia lead by 47 runs. 

Full Scorecard
16:41 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Early breakthrough for India as Jadeja removes Khawaja. Khawaja goes for the paddle sweep, but finds Shreyas Iyer taking the catch at leg gully. Khawaja c Shreyas Iyer b Jadeja 6

Full Scorecard
16:12 (IST)

India 262 all out after 83.3 overs

Matt Kuhnemann gets his second wicket as he cleans up Mohammed Shami. That's a wrap of India's first innings, after they are bowled out for 262, trailing Australia by just one run and missing out on a lead very narrowly. When they come out to bat, Australia will start off with a one-run lead heading into the second innings. Stay tuned shortly for the start of Aussie innings. 

Full Scorecard
16:01 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Australia get the wicket of a well-set Axar Patel, who is caught by Cummins at mid-on, off Murphy's bowling. Axar c Cummins b Murphy 74

Full Scorecard
15:55 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Pat Cummins strikes with the second new ball to remove R Ashwin. The long partnership is finally broken by the Australia skipper himself. Matt Renshaw at square leg dives towards his right to take the catch. Ashwin c Renshaw b Cummins 37

Full Scorecard
15:35 (IST)

India 232/7 after 78 overs 

Nathan Lyon continues. Tidy over, with just one run off Axar Patel coming in it. The partnership between Axar and Ashwin is now 93 runs. 

Full Scorecard
08:59 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE Score

BREAKING NEWS: Senior Australia batter David Warner has been ruled out of the second Test with a concussion, and Matt Renshaw, who was initially dropped for the second Test, is confirmed to have replaced Warner in the playing XI. 

Cricket Australia said in a statement: “David Warner will take no further part in the second Test match against India in Delhi having been diagnosed with concussion. He will be replaced in the team by Matthew Renshaw.”

Read more on the development here  

Day 1 report: Gritty half-centuries from Usman Khawaja and Peter Handscomb guided Australia to a fighting 263 all out against inspired Indian bowlers on Friday’s opening day of the second Test.

India reached 21 for no loss at stumps with the hosts still trailing Australia by 242 runs in New Delhi. Skipper Rohit Sharma, on 13, and KL Rahul, on four, were batting.

Australia worked with spin right from the second over with debutant Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon bowling six overs between them.

Handscomb (72 not out) and Khawaja (81) played key knocks to boost Australia’s total after the tourists, who lost the opener of the four-match series inside three days, again elected to bat on another turning track.

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami took four wickets while spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja had three each.

“It is always challenging when you have quality bowlers like Ashwin and Jadeja, it is always tough work,” Khawaja told broadcaster Star Sports after the day’s play.

Australia’s 263 was “very competitive, it’s not easy out there,” he added. “There are few cracks. I think tomorrow will tell the tale which way this game is going.”

Shami wrapped up the Australian innings in the final session as he bowled Kuhnemann for six.

Khawaja’s knock came to an end before tea, with a stunning one-handed catch from KL Rahul giving left-arm spinner Jadeja his 250th Test wicket.

Rahul dived full stretch to his right to grab the ball on a reverse sweep from Khawaja, who fell to his knees in absolute disbelief.

Handscomb and Khawaja had put on 59 crucial runs in the second session before the latter’s departure.

But Handscomb kept up the grind and reached his fifth Test half-century in an eighth-wicket stand with skipper Pat Cummins, who made 33 before being trapped lbw by Jadeja.

Warner ‘weary’ –
Earlier Ashwin dismissed wicketkeeper Alex Carey for a duck for his third wicket of the day as India once again called the shots after a mini Australia fightback.

The off-spinner struck twice in one over before lunch including Marnus Labuschagne, for 18, and Steve Smith, for a duck, to put the tourists in trouble.

David Warner, who scored one and 10 in Nagpur in the first Test, was the first to go after taking 21 balls to score the first runs of his innings.

He had faced a barrage of short balls by seamer Mohammed Siraj and took a couple of blows, on the elbow and the back of the helmet.

Just when it looked like the left-handed opener had settled in, Shami produced a peach of a delivery that pitched and held its line from around the wicket, with the keeper taking the edge behind.

Warner did not come out to field and Khawaja said his fellow opener felt “weary” after the hit on the head.

“The medical staff will have to figure out what happens from here on in,” he added.

Shami said India’s fast bowlers knew the conditions well and the pitch was not necessarily suited for spinners.

“We get drilled into our heads that Indian pitches are slow and not for fast bowlers,” he said.

“It’s a good weapon if the short ball is used. Bouncer is a good option.”

Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara was presented with a special cap on his landmark 100th match and entered the field through a corridor created by the players.

The hosts haven’t lost a Test at the venue — previously called Feroz Shah Kotla — since 1987.

With inputs from AFP 

Updated Date: February 18, 2023 17:13:40 IST

