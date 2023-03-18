Team India will be aiming to seal the three-match ODI series with a game to spare when they take on Australia in the second game in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

After retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a 2-1 series victory, their fourth consecutive Test series win over Australia home or away, the Men in Blue got off to an ideal start in the 50-over leg with a five-wicket win at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

Except the path to victory was anything but easy for the hosts as a devastating new-ball spell from Mitchell Starc reduced them to 39/4 at one point in their chase of the 189-run target.

Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul, who had been benched midway through the Test series after a prolonged lean patch, produced one of his finest knocks. The Lucknow Super Giants skipper scored a patient 75 not out under pressure and forging valuable partnerships with stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya (25) and Ravindra Jadeja (45 not out) as India recovered from the top-order collapse to cross the finish line with more than 10 overs to spare.

Earlier, Mohammed Shami (3/17) and Mohammed Siraj (3/29) led the way with the ball to help bundle Australia out for 188 after skipper Pandya invited them to bat. The Aussies got off to a strong start thanks to Mitch Marsh’s fiery 81 off 65 balls, but lost the plot after his exit. From 169/4, the Aussies would go on to lose their next six wickets for just 19 runs, failing to bat out the second powerplay in the end.

While Smith will continue to lead the Aussies in the remainder of the series with regular skipper Pat Cummins staying home following the loss of his mother, Rohit Sharma will return to lead the Indians after sitting out of the Mumbai ODI.

Here’s everything you need to know about the second ODI:

When will the India vs Australia 2nd ODI match be played?

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI match will be played on Sunday, 19 March.

Where will the India vs Australia 2nd ODI match be held?

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI match will be held at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

When will the India vs Australia 2nd ODI match begin?

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Australia 2nd ODI match be telecast?

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will the India vs Australia 2nd ODI match be live-streamed?

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI match will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

India’s full squad for the ODI series

Rohit Sharma (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat, Washington Sundar, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia’s full squad for the ODI series

Steve Smith (c) Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

