Matches between India and Pakistan have always managed to bring cricket lovers together and further continue to display an intense sports face-off. Whether that be World Cups or any other tournaments, fans wait with curiosity for India and Pakistan matches and rush to the stadiums to witness the arch-rivals lock horns on the ground. That being said, the recent T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan was one such episode that kept fans on the edge.

While India bagged a mega massive win over Pakistan and won the hearts of the people in India further giving them the best Diwali gift, a few hilarious moments from the matches have also gone viral on social media. In one such incident, a supporter of Pakistan was brutally trolled for wrongly holding the country’s flag and cheering with the same.

Notably, it was at the Melbourne Cricket Ground where the Pakistani fan was seen standing at the front with the country flag upside-down and cheering loudly for the team. However, a few people from the crowd went on to point out the same and told him that the flag was inverted. A group of men, who seemed to be supporters of India can be heard laughing and calling out from behind noting that the flag was wrongly held as they further went on to jibe at the fan by remarking “Aur inko Kashmir chahiye” (And they want Kashmir).

The video was also shared widely on social media.

Check out:

Or inko Kashmir chaiye. pic.twitter.com/fZYZudX6ld — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) October 24, 2022



Ever since it was shared by a user named Anshul Saxena, many took to the comment section and shared hilarious reactions. One commented, “It was apt. An inverted flag means distress”, while another wrote, “It’s really funny in the end Or inko Kashmir Chahiye. This is the trolling of another level.”

Check some reactions:

End was epic — Ratan Karlekar (@KarlekarRatan) October 24, 2022



While laughing emojis were all over the comment sections, the video which was shared on Tuesday has received more than 5.7 lakh views and has been liked over 31,000 times.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.