'I'm laughing at the tweets': Arshdeep Singh on trolls targeting him after dropped catch in Asia Cup

India could not provide a concrete start to their Asia Cup Super 4 journey. They had a terrible outing against arch-rivals Pakistan in the first match of this portion of the tournament. The disappointing bowling performance by the bowlers led to a 5-wicket defeat.

After the loss, India players have come under criticism. Pacer Arshdeep Singh has possibly been the biggest to bear the brunt of social media trolls. The bowler made a blunder in the 18th over when he dropped a catch of Pakistan batter Asif Ali and it turned out to be costly.

Some experts concerned that the negative comments could affect the confidence of the youngster. However, Singh’s parents have revealed that he has not been taking the tweets and messages seriously and only trying to take the positives from them.

In the post-game press conference, Virat Kohli also gave the assurance that despite having a challenging day on the field, Arshdeep wouldn’t feel left out of the team.

According to Arshdeep’s father Darshan Singh, his son told him that he was laughing at the trolls and it has done nothing but boost his confidence.

“Without fans, there is nothing in a game. There are some who stand by you no matter what. And there are others who can’t digest a single defeat. But at the end of the day, only one team can come out victorious,” Arshdeep’s father further said.

After being given a chance, Ali smashed a six and a four in the penultimate over bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and took the game away from India.

Arshdeep was given the opportunity to salvage things in the final over with just 6 runs to defend. He forced a dot ball and then picked the wicket of Ali. But it wasn’t enough as Iftikar Ahmed took Pakistan across the victory line.

