'I'm confused': Ex-India selector questions R Ashwin's place in T20I team

The Indian side continues to try out different players as they look to settle in on a combination ahead of the T20 World Cup slated to be held later this year in Australia. One of these selections has been the inclusion of Ravichandran Ashwin, who has been brought back into the Indian T20 team after a gap of eight months. This move has confounded former Indian captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth as he questioned the logic behind Ashwin's place in the side considering the World Cup.

The off-spinner was brought into the Indian T20 World Cup squad last year when Washington Sundar was injured and had to drop out. Ashwin was retained for the New Zealand home series in the following series, but was dropped immediately after. Now, after a gap of eight months, Ashwin has been in action in the ongoing T20I series against West Indies.

Srikkanth was speaking on FanCode app during the start of the third T20I between India and West Indies and said that the selection was really confusing and that it was not clear if he would make it to the final 15 of India’s T20 World Cup squad. Srikkanth has thrown his support behind Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal to be India’s spinners in the competition.

“It is a big question. Regarding Ashwin, I am totally confused. Why was he dropped, then why did he not play the T20 in England and then suddenly why is he in the T20s for the West Indies? It is confusing for all of us,” Srikkanth said.

Srikkanth also listed his spinners and highlighted the importance of having an all-round skill.

“Because your first spinner is Jadeja. Second is Chahal or Axar Patel or Ashwin or there will be a reserve spinner. Out of these four, only two will go. Ideally...don't know Ashwin...may be because of his all-rounder capabilities. But my first option would be Chahal because he is the wrist spinner,” he added.

