I'm 35, not 75', tweets Sheldon Jackson after India A snub; fan asks to look at IPL performance

Sheldon Jackson, the 35-year-old batter from Gujarat, was one of the most surprising ommissions when the Indi A and West Zone Duleep Trophy squads were announced on Wednesday. Having scored, almost 2000 runs in the last three seasons, Jackson was expected to make it to at least one of the squads. However, it seems like his age went against the cricketer.

Jackson later took to Twitter to express his disappointment and also took a dig at the selectors. He wrote, “I have a right to believe and dream that if I have performed for three continuous seasons, I may get picked on the basis of my performances, not age. I am tired of hearing that I am a good player and performer but I’m old, I’m 35, not 75.”

In reply to his tweet, a fan criticised Jackson’s IPL performance where he has done well as a keeper but his batting hasn’t been the best. The fan said, “I understand your pain but you were terrible in the IPL. All that hype; fizzled. Sorry.”

Later, Jackson penned down an apologetic post in reply to the fan’s reaction. “Hey, I understand you are upset with me and I was angry with myself too because I haven’t got anything in cricket easily or early, but in cricket, it happens no matter how much you try at times things don’t go your way, I’m sorry that I couldn’t show you how good I actually am, someday,” he replied.

Jackson has been on the roster of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders for a long time but hardly got to play any match in IPL. In 2017, he made his debut for the KKR and scored just 38 runs in 4 matches. In 2021, he again joined the franchise with more experience and did not feature in any game. KKR reacquired him again in the 2022 edition for Rs 60 lakh. This time, he appeared in 5 matches and recorded 23 runs at an average of 5.75 and a strike rate of 88.46.

