Dynamic England wicketkeeper Tom Banton is geared up to play in the inaugural International League T20 in the UAE and is excited about sharing the dressing room with his Gulf Giants teammates.

Gulf Giants is owned by Adani Sportsline and boasts of some top international stars including Australia’s Chris Lynn, West Indies’ Shimron Hetmyer, and England’s James Vince and Chris Jordan. The likes of David Wiese and Dominic Drakes also feature in the squad.

Zimbabwean legend Andy Flower leads them as the head coach.

“It’s really exciting. It’s been talked about now for the last few years and I am happy to be a part of this mega league, which is going to get very competitive with every player giving his best. Our first game is on the 15th and I am set to go,” Banton was quoted in a press release shared by Adani Sportsline.

“Andy is one of the best coaches in the world. I worked him during T10 and he has so much to offer to Adani’s Gulf Giants. I have learnt a lot from him. He simplifies everything for you. I feel so privileged to be part of the Giants, where you have so many experienced players.”

Banton first burst into the England domestic set up in 2017 and has been a popular name in T20 leagues across the world having played in England, Abu Dhabi (T10), and Pakistan.

Banton said that it was comfortable for him as he had shared the dressing room with most of his Gulf Giants teammates.

“Luckily for me, I have played with most of my Gulf Giants teammates. There are a lot of English players in the team and I am really excited to play with Shimron Hetmyer. The fact that I know most of the players makes it so easy for all of us to be in sync at the same time and hopefully we can go all the way and lift the trophy.”



Banton is also well versed with the conditions in the UAE having played a fair number of games in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

“I have spent a lot of time here so I am well aware of the conditions and the weather. The wickets are bit different as compared to what we have back in England. I will definitely pass on my knowledge of playing here to the youngsters in the team and hopefully that will help them and all of us to put on a good show in the Gulf Giants’ jersey.”

Banton touched upon the camaraderie he shares with the explosive Australian batter Chris Lynn. The duo were part of the Brisbane Heat at the Big Bash League, where they took opposition bowlers to task.

“Chris is one of the best players in this format of the game and to open with him would be an honour. I am excited about the partnership and hope we can get our team to a flying start every time we are at the crease,” Banton signed off.

