The first season of UAE’s International League T20 will commence with a clash between Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders on 13 January 2023 – Friday.

The organisers released a schedule of the tournament based on which, the tournament will start on 13 January and continue till 12 February.

Reliance Group’s MI Emirates and Capri Global’s Sharjah Warriors will face off on the next day at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, which is expected to be a mouthwatering clash. The same teams will clash with each other again on 17 January at the history-rich Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

A total of eight matches will be played in Sharjah, whereas Abu Dhabi will host 10 games, and Dubai will host 16 games.

THE WAIT IS OVER Explosive new sporting battles begin from 13th Jan. Mark your calendars 🗓️ The schedule for #ILT20 is here 👇🏻 #ALeagueApart pic.twitter.com/biUyKkmiyd — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) November 29, 2022



Speaking about the ILT20 schedule, Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary of the Emirates Cricket Board said, “This is a very exciting time for the league and, collectively, we are delighted to announce the 2023 ILT20 playing schedule.

“To have superstars such as Dubai Capital’s Dasun Shanaka and Abu Dhabi Knight Rider’s Andre Russell open their teams’ accounts is very exciting. We cannot wait for the teams to arrive (in early January) and battle it out on the park and provide world-class entertainment to the cricket fans here, in the UAE, and around the globe.

“It is very important for us to launch the first season in an emphatic style, and the league management is very excited to have engaged with globally recognised artists in Badshah and Jason Derulo, both of whom will undoubtedly energise the teams, and the fans leading into the opening match. We are confident that the ILT20 will be a huge success.”

A total of six franchises comprising 84 international players and 24 UAE-based players will participate in the tournament.

Cricket fans across the world can catch the LIVE telecast of this exciting cricket league on ZEE’s linear channels, digital platform, Zee5 as well as Zee Cinema SD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Anmol Cinema, &Pictures HD, &Flix SD, &Flix HD, Zee Zest SD, Zee Zest HD, Zee Bangla Cinema and Zee Thirai.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.