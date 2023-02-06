'I'll show them who I am': Sarfaraz Khan reveals how he proved himself as a red-ball cricketer

India cricketer Sarfaraz Khan is in the form of his life at the moment, having scored truckloads of runs for Mumbai in the ongoing domestic season, especially in the Ranji Trophy.

Sarfaraz, who had briefly represented Uttar Pradesh in the domestic circuit, had been viewed as something of a white-ball specialist. The 25-year-old however, made a comeback into the Mumbai team with a bang in the 2019-20, scoring an unbeaten 301 against UP in the Ranji Trophy in a Player of the Match-winning performance.

In a chat with former India opener Aakash Chopra on JioCinema’s new daily show #AAKASHVANI, Sarfaraz explained the triple-hundred against UP changed people’s perception of him as a white-ball specialist.

“When I returned from the World Cup and played IPL for 1-2 years, some people said that Sarfaraz Khan is a white ball player who will not be able to play against the red ball, and that he is the only player who can bat for the last 4 overs with the white ball. But I knew that I could do it, and I have been working hard on it. I was waiting for an opportunity where I could get 4-5 matches to play continuously in the Ranji Trophy, so I’ll show them who I am.

“When that day came, I made a comeback for Mumbai, and my first century for Mumbai ended up going straight to the triple century. After that, I realised that things aren’t as difficult as people make them out to be,” Sarfaraz told the cricketer-turned-commentator.

Sarfaraz has also been in tremendous form for Mumbai in the current domestic season, having collected 556 runs in six outings at an average of 92.66 including three centuries in the Ranji Trophy.

The purple patch in the premier Indian First-Class tournament, however, wasn’t enough for him to get a place in India’s squad for the first two Tests against Australia, the decision of which hasn’t gone down too well with some former cricketers including batting legend and ex-captain Sunil Gavaskar.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.