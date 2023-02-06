Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • 'I'll show them who I am': Sarfaraz Khan reveals how he proved himself as a red-ball cricketer

Cricket

'I'll show them who I am': Sarfaraz Khan reveals how he proved himself as a red-ball cricketer

Sarfaraz had for quite some time been viewed as something of a white-ball specialist until a masterclass for Mumbai changed that perception completely.

'I'll show them who I am': Sarfaraz Khan reveals how he proved himself as a red-ball cricketer

Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan celebrates after hitting century against Delhi during Ranji Trophy game. Image: BCCI/Domestic

India cricketer Sarfaraz Khan is in the form of his life at the moment, having scored truckloads of runs for Mumbai in the ongoing domestic season, especially in the Ranji Trophy.

Sarfaraz, who had briefly represented Uttar Pradesh in the domestic circuit, had been viewed as something of a white-ball specialist. The 25-year-old however, made a comeback into the Mumbai team with a bang in the 2019-20, scoring an unbeaten 301 against UP in the Ranji Trophy in a Player of the Match-winning performance.

In a chat with former India opener Aakash Chopra on JioCinema’s new daily show #AAKASHVANI, Sarfaraz explained the triple-hundred against UP changed people’s perception of him as a white-ball specialist.

“When I returned from the World Cup and played IPL for 1-2 years, some people said that Sarfaraz Khan is a white ball player who will not be able to play against the red ball, and that he is the only player who can bat for the last 4 overs with the white ball. But I knew that I could do it, and I have been working hard on it. I was waiting for an opportunity where I could get 4-5 matches to play continuously in the Ranji Trophy, so I’ll show them who I am.

“When that day came, I made a comeback for Mumbai, and my first century for Mumbai ended up going straight to the triple century. After that, I realised that things aren’t as difficult as people make them out to be,” Sarfaraz told the cricketer-turned-commentator.

Sarfaraz has also been in tremendous form for Mumbai in the current domestic season, having collected 556 runs in six outings at an average of 92.66 including three centuries in the Ranji Trophy.

The purple patch in the premier Indian First-Class tournament, however, wasn’t enough for him to get a place in India’s squad for the first two Tests against Australia, the decision of which hasn’t gone down too well with some former cricketers including batting legend and ex-captain Sunil Gavaskar.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: February 06, 2023 18:07:37 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Ireland to play first Test in four years on Bangladesh tour
First Cricket News

Ireland to play first Test in four years on Bangladesh tour

Ireland will play three one-day internationals, three Twenty20 internationals and one Test on April 4-8 in Dhaka.

Asia Cup 2023: ACC officials to meet in Bahrain, tournament unlikely to be held in Pakistan
First Cricket News

Asia Cup 2023: ACC officials to meet in Bahrain, tournament unlikely to be held in Pakistan

The BCCI has not received a go-ahead from the Indian government to allow the Indian team to travel to Pakistan.

'Take lessons from India': Former Pakistan cricketer's suggestion to his team lagging behind on home soil
First Cricket News

'Take lessons from India': Former Pakistan cricketer's suggestion to his team lagging behind on home soil

The former Pakistan cricketer also seemed doubtful about who would replace Babar Azam as captain in the T20 Internationals.