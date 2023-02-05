Six sixes in an over that were made eloquent by Yuvraj Singh and Herschell Gibbs are becoming more often in modern-day cricket as yet another batter – this time from Pakistan – has smashed 36 runs in a Pakistan Super League exhibition match.

Iftikhar Ahmed, playing for Quetta Gladiators, continued his swashbuckling T20 form and took apart Peshawar Zalmi’s Wahab Riaz in the final over of the innings, tonking all the six deliveries out of the park.

Zalmi skipper Babar Azam had won the toss and elected to field first. Gladiators posted a competitive 184 runs on board in response on the back of a 36-run final over.

Iftikhar smashed the first two balls on the leg side – a flick over deep square leg and a pull over deep mid-wicket. The third ball was dispatched over the long-off region.

Wahab then switched sides and bowled round the wicket, but the result continued to remain the same.

The next two balls were hit over point – first a slice to a full-length delivery, and then an uppercut to a short-pitched delivery. The last ball was also dispatched over point with an uppercut.

Watch the Video here:

6⃣ 6⃣ 6⃣ 6⃣ 6⃣ 6⃣ 💪 Iftikhar goes big in the final over of the innings! 🔥 Watch Live ➡️ https://t.co/xOrGZzkfvl pic.twitter.com/CDSMFoayoZ — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 5, 2023



The PSL exhibition contest was also required to be stopped due to fan violence in the first innings. A few fans reportedly started a fire outside the stadium and also threw stones at the stadium.

Iftikhar scored 94 runs from 50 deliveries. This is despite the fact that he made his half-century only in 42 deliveries.

Iftikhar has been in terrific form in T20s lately and also came to the PSL match on the back of three half-centuries and a century in the Bangladesh Premier League, scoring 347 runs in 10 matches for Fortune Barishal.

