India batter Suryakumar Yadav’s recent rise to stardom is just like a fairytale, thanks to his dominance in T20I cricket. He finished the T20 World Cup as the third-highest individual run-scorer, and the right-handed batter once again showcased his brilliance in the ongoing bilateral series against New Zealand. He stole the show in the second T20 International with a blistering century, scoring an unbeaten 111 runs off 51 deliveries. After registering his second T20I hundred in style, Yadav featured in a friendly ground interview with teammate Yuzvender Chahal for a special show, ‘Chahal TV’. Now, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has uploaded a part of the interview on their official Twitter handle, where the duo can be spotted sharing some light moments.

From receiving appreciation from the likes of @sachin_rt & @imVkohli to answering the question of one lucky fan 🙌🏻 #NZvIND | @yuzi_chahal The latest episode of Chahal TV features centurion @Surya_14kumar 😎 – By @ameyatilak Full interview🔽https://t.co/Q1VRn7xrVW pic.twitter.com/dRNWJZJZh4 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 21, 2022



During the chat, Chahal heaped praise on Yadav for delivering a crucial knock on such a difficult pitch where the other batters were struggling. Then, the Indian spinner mentioned the appreciative tweets by India greats Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli after Yadav’s swashbuckling innings. Tendulkar wrote, “The night sky has been lit up by Surya,” while Kohli commented, “Numero Uno showing why he’s the best in the world. Didn’t watch it live but I’m sure this was another video game innings by him.”

The night sky has been lit up by Surya! 🔥 What a blinder @surya_14kumar! #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/bt7IHCBofs — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 20, 2022

Numero Uno showing why he’s the best in the world. Didn’t watch it live but I’m sure this was another video game innings by him. 😂 @surya_14kumar — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 20, 2022



Referring to the tweets, the right-handed batter said, “It feels good to receive such messages. I have learnt a lot from Sachin sir while playing franchise cricket with him. And, now I definitely learn from Virat Bhai whenever we play together.”

As Chahal asked about his aggressive mentality during batting, Yadav only talked about being calm and composed. “If you can reduce the percentage of fear of failure, it reduces your burden. Thus, you can enjoy your cricket,” he noted.

In the end, Yadav took out some time for his fans who had gathered at the Bay Oval in huge numbers to cheer for India’s very-own ‘Mr 360’. Yadav picked one of the supporters from the stands and asked him to reveal his query in front of the camera. When the fan went on to call him “Mr 360,” the Indian batter could not agree with him. “There is only one Mr 360 in the world, you know. I can never be that but I always want to become the next Suryakumar Yadav,” he added further.

Yadav’s dominating knock helped the Hardik Pandya-led side win the match by 65 runs. The Indian bowling department also contributed well to the victory as the youngsters like Deepak Hooda and Mohammad Siraj put up commendable pressure on the Kiwi batters. India and New Zealand will play the third and final T20I of the series on 22 November at Napier’s McLean Park.

