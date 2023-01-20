Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
'If you are looking for slim guys, might as well go to a fashion show': Sunil Gavaskar on Sarfaraz's snub

India batting great Sunil Gavaskar has come out in support of Sarfaraz Khan who continues to remain outside of Team India’s scheme of things. The Mumbai batter has been in brilliant form, scoring 2,441 runs combined in the last three seasons in Ranji but has yet not been picked for the Indian Test side.

Recently, he failed to make it to the Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia in February.

There have been reports that Sarfaraz’s fitness could be a reason behind selectors ignoring his name. Gavaskar speaking about the same said that a cricketer cannot score centuries if he is unfit and also added that fitness cannot be the only criterion for picking players in the squad.

“If you are looking for only slim and trim guys, then might as well go to a fashion show and find some other models and give a bat and ball in their hands and then improve them. That’s not the way cricket goes. You have cricketers in all shapes and sizes. Don’t go by the size, go by the scores or wickets. He is not staying off the field when he scores a hundred. He is back on the field again. So, all that tells you is that the man is fit,” Gavaskar told India Today.

“How can you score runs? I think at the end of the day if you are unfit, you aren’t gonna score hundreds. Cricket fitness is the most important thing. Yo-Yo Test can’t be the only criterion. You got to make sure that the man is cricket fit as well. If the person, whoever it is, is cricket fit, then I don’t think it should be any matter,” Gavaskar added.

Gavaskar’s comments came a few days after the in-form Sarfaraz scored his third century Ranji Trophy’s ongoing season.

Updated Date: January 20, 2023 13:12:29 IST

