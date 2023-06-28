Here is a look at the ten venues with fixtures and the ODIs stats at the respective grounds
The ICC announced the schedule for the 2023 ODI World Cup on Tuesday. The mega event will be played in India from 5 October to 19 November.
The World Cup will follow the round-robin format with all the 10 participant teams meeting each other once in the league stage over 48 contests.
Here is a look at the ten venues with fixtures and the ODIs stats at the respective grounds:
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad:
ODIs played: 26
ODIs won by the team batting first: 14
ODIs won by the team batting second: 12
Highest team total: 365
Lowest Team total: 85
Highest individual ODI score: 144 (Sourav Ganguly)
Best ODI bowling figures: 4/12 (Prasidh Krishna)
World Cup 2023 matches:
5 October – England vs New Zealand
15 October – India vs Pakistan
4 November – England vs Australia
10 November – South Africa vs Afghanistan
19 November – Final
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
ODIs played: 7
ODIs won by the team batting first: 4
ODIs won by the team batting second: 3
Highest team total: 350
Lowest Team total: 174
Highest individual ODI score: 208 (Shubman Gill)
Best ODI bowling figures: 4/46 (Mohammed Siraj)
World Cup 2023 matches:
6 October – Pakistan vs Qualifier 1
9 October – New Zealand vs Qualifier 1
12 October – Pakistan vs Qualifier 2
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
ODIs played: 4
ODIs won by the team batting first: 1
ODIs won by the team batting second: 3
Highest team total: 330
Lowest Team total: 112
Highest individual ODI score: 127 (Virat Kohli)
Best ODI bowling figures: 4/13 ( RAS Lakmal)
World Cup 2023 matches:
7 October – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (Day Game)
10 October – England vs Bangladesh
16 October – South Africa vs Qualifier 1
22 October – India vs New Zealand
29 October – Australia vs New Zealand (Day Game)
Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi:
ODIs played: 26
ODIs won by the team batting first: 12
ODIs won by the team batting second: 13
Highest team total: 330
Lowest Team total: 99
Highest individual ODI score: 145 (Ricky Ponting)
Best ODI bowling figures: 6/27 (KAJ Roach)
World Cup 2023 matches:
7 October – South Africa vs Qualifier 2
11 October – India vs Afghanistan
15 October – England vs Afghanistan
25 October – Australia vs Qualifier 1
6 November – Bangladesh vs Qualifier 2
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
ODIs played: 23
ODIs won by the team batting first: 14
ODIs won by the team batting second: 8
Highest team total: 337
Lowest Team total: 69
Highest individual ODI score: 194 (Saeed Anwar)
Best ODI bowling figures: 5/51 (R Rampaul)
World Cup 2023 matches:
8 October – India vs Australia
14 October – New Zealand vs Bangladesh (Day Game)
18 October – New Zealand vs Afghanistan
23 October – Pakistan vs Afghanistan
27 October – Pakistan vs South Africa
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
ODIs played: 4
ODIs won by the team batting first: 2
ODIs won by the team batting second: 2
Highest team total: 253
Lowest Team total: 194
Highest individual ODI score: 109 (SD Hope)
Best ODI bowling figures: 3/29 (SS Cottrell)
World Cup 2023 matches:
13 October – Australia vs South Africa
17 October – Australia vs Qualifier 2
21 October – Qualifier 1 vs Qualifier 2 (Day Game)
29 October – India vs England
3 November – Qualifier 1 vs Afghanistan
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
ODIs played: 7
ODIs won by the team batting first: 4
ODIs won by the team batting second: 3
Highest team total: 356
Lowest Team total: 232
Highest individual ODI score: 124 (JM Bairstow)
Best ODI bowling figures: 4/35 (JJ Bumrah)
World Cup 2023 matches:
19 October – India vs Bangladesh
30 October – Afghanistan vs Qualifier 2
1 November – New Zealand vs South Africa
8 November – England vs Qualifier 1
12 November – Australia vs Bangladesh (Day Game)
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
ODIs played: 26
ODIs won by the team batting first: 11
ODIs won by the team batting second: 12
Highest team total: 383
Lowest Team total: 168
Highest individual ODI score: 209 (Rohit Sharma)
Best ODI bowling figures: 5/31 (Yuvraj Singh)
World Cup 2023 matches:
20 October – Australia vs Pakistan
26 October – England vs Qualifier 2
4 November – New Zealand vs Pakistan (Day Game)
9 November – New Zealand vs Qualifier 2
11 November – India vs Qualifier 1
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
ODIs played: 23
ODIs won by the team batting first: 11
ODIs won by the team batting second: 12
Highest team total: 438
Lowest Team total: 115
Highest individual ODI score: 151 (Sanath Jayasuriya)
Best ODI bowling figures: 6/27 (Murali Kartik)
World Cup 2023 matches:
21 October – England vs South Africa
24 October – South Africa vs Bangladesh
2 November – India vs Qualifier 2
7 November – Australia vs Afghanistan
15 November – Semifinal 1
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
ODIs played: 31
ODIs won by the team batting first: 18
ODIs won by the team batting second: 12
Highest team total: 404
Lowest Team total: 123
Highest individual ODI score: 264 (Rohit Sharma)
Best ODI bowling figures: 6/12 (Anil Kumble)
World Cup 2023 matches:
28 October – Qualifier 1 vs Bangladesh
31 October – Pakistan vs Bangladesh
5 November – India vs South Africa
12 November – England vs Pakistan
16 November – Semifinal 2
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
The ICC has mentioned a ‘key announcement’ regarding the World Cup in the media invites for the event later this week in Mumbai
PCB had requested to swap the venues for their matches against Australia and Afghanistan in Bangalore and Chennai respectively
The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup trophy was launched into space by attaching it to a bespoke stratospheric balloon.