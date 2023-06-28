Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

ICC World Cup 2023: Schedule, venues, ODI stats at each ground

Here is a look at the ten venues with fixtures and the ODIs stats at the respective grounds

ICC World Cup 2023: Schedule, venues, ODI stats at each ground

Virender Sehwag and Muttiah Muralitharan pose with ICC Men's Cricket World Cup trophy during the announcement of schedule in Mumbai. PTI

The ICC announced the schedule for the 2023 ODI World Cup on Tuesday. The mega event will be played in India from 5 October to 19 November.

The World Cup will follow the round-robin format with all the 10 participant teams meeting each other once in the league stage over 48 contests.

Here is a look at the ten venues with fixtures and the ODIs stats at the respective grounds:

Related Articles

Pakistan

Pakistan not keen to play against Afghanistan in Chennai during ODI World Cup 2023: Report

Pakistan

Pakistan foreign affairs ministry evaluating team's participation in 2023 ODI World Cup

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad:

ODIs played: 26

ODIs won by the team batting first: 14

ODIs won by the team batting second: 12

Highest team total: 365

Lowest Team total: 85

Highest individual ODI score: 144 (Sourav Ganguly)

Best ODI bowling figures: 4/12 (Prasidh Krishna)

World Cup 2023 matches:

5 October – England vs New Zealand

15 October – India vs Pakistan

4 November – England vs Australia

10 November – South Africa vs Afghanistan

19 November – Final

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

ODIs played: 7

ODIs won by the team batting first: 4

ODIs won by the team batting second: 3

Highest team total: 350

Lowest Team total: 174

Highest individual ODI score: 208 (Shubman Gill)

Best ODI bowling figures: 4/46 (Mohammed Siraj)

World Cup 2023 matches:

6 October – Pakistan vs Qualifier 1

9 October – New Zealand vs Qualifier 1

12 October – Pakistan vs Qualifier 2

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

ODIs played: 4

ODIs won by the team batting first: 1

ODIs won by the team batting second: 3

Highest team total: 330

Lowest Team total: 112

Highest individual ODI score: 127 (Virat Kohli)

Best ODI bowling figures: 4/13 ( RAS Lakmal)

World Cup 2023 matches:

7 October – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (Day Game)

10 October – England vs Bangladesh

16 October – South Africa vs Qualifier 1

22 October – India vs New Zealand

29 October – Australia vs New Zealand (Day Game)

Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi:

ODIs played: 26

ODIs won by the team batting first: 12

ODIs won by the team batting second: 13

Highest team total: 330

Lowest Team total: 99

Highest individual ODI score: 145 (Ricky Ponting)

Best ODI bowling figures: 6/27 (KAJ Roach)

World Cup 2023 matches:

7 October – South Africa vs Qualifier 2

11 October – India vs Afghanistan

15 October – England vs Afghanistan

25 October – Australia vs Qualifier 1

6 November – Bangladesh vs Qualifier 2

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

ODIs played: 23

ODIs won by the team batting first: 14

ODIs won by the team batting second: 8

Highest team total: 337

Lowest Team total: 69

Highest individual ODI score: 194 (Saeed Anwar)

Best ODI bowling figures: 5/51 (R Rampaul)

World Cup 2023 matches:

8 October – India vs Australia

14 October – New Zealand vs Bangladesh (Day Game)

18 October – New Zealand vs Afghanistan

23 October – Pakistan vs Afghanistan

27 October – Pakistan vs South Africa

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

ODIs played: 4

ODIs won by the team batting first: 2

ODIs won by the team batting second: 2

Highest team total: 253

Lowest Team total: 194

Highest individual ODI score: 109 (SD Hope)

Best ODI bowling figures: 3/29 (SS Cottrell)

World Cup 2023 matches:

13 October – Australia vs South Africa

17 October – Australia vs Qualifier 2

21 October – Qualifier 1 vs Qualifier 2 (Day Game)

29 October – India vs England

3 November – Qualifier 1 vs Afghanistan

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

ODIs played: 7

ODIs won by the team batting first: 4

ODIs won by the team batting second: 3

Highest team total: 356

Lowest Team total: 232

Highest individual ODI score: 124 (JM Bairstow)

Best ODI bowling figures: 4/35 (JJ Bumrah)

World Cup 2023 matches:

19 October – India vs Bangladesh

30 October – Afghanistan vs Qualifier 2

1 November – New Zealand vs South Africa

8 November – England vs Qualifier 1

12 November – Australia vs Bangladesh (Day Game)

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

ODIs played: 26

ODIs won by the team batting first: 11

ODIs won by the team batting second: 12

Highest team total: 383

Lowest Team total: 168

Highest individual ODI score: 209 (Rohit Sharma)

Best ODI bowling figures: 5/31 (Yuvraj Singh)

World Cup 2023 matches:

20 October – Australia vs Pakistan

26 October – England vs Qualifier 2

4 November – New Zealand vs Pakistan (Day Game)

9 November – New Zealand vs Qualifier 2

11 November – India vs Qualifier 1

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

ODIs played: 23

ODIs won by the team batting first: 11

ODIs won by the team batting second: 12

Highest team total: 438

Lowest Team total: 115

Highest individual ODI score: 151 (Sanath Jayasuriya)

Best ODI bowling figures: 6/27 (Murali Kartik)

World Cup 2023 matches:

21 October – England vs South Africa

24 October – South Africa vs Bangladesh

2 November – India vs Qualifier 2

7 November – Australia vs Afghanistan

15 November – Semifinal 1

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

ODIs played: 31

ODIs won by the team batting first: 18

ODIs won by the team batting second: 12

Highest team total: 404

Lowest Team total: 123

Highest individual ODI score: 264 (Rohit Sharma)

Best ODI bowling figures: 6/12 (Anil Kumble)

World Cup 2023 matches:

28 October – Qualifier 1 vs Bangladesh

31 October – Pakistan vs Bangladesh

5 November – India vs South Africa

12 November – England vs Pakistan

16 November – Semifinal 2

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 28, 2023 20:30:01 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

After multiple delays, ICC expected to announce 2023 World Cup schedule on 27 June
First Cricket News

After multiple delays, ICC expected to announce 2023 World Cup schedule on 27 June

The ICC has mentioned a ‘key announcement’ regarding the World Cup in the media invites for the event later this week in Mumbai

'Highly doubt ICC will heed to this request': Ashwin on PCB's request for changing World Cup matches venues
First Cricket News

'Highly doubt ICC will heed to this request': Ashwin on PCB's request for changing World Cup matches venues

PCB had requested to swap the venues for their matches against Australia and Afghanistan in Bangalore and Chennai respectively

Watch: ICC World Cup trophy launched into space before world tour
First Cricket News

Watch: ICC World Cup trophy launched into space before world tour

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup trophy was launched into space by attaching it to a bespoke stratospheric balloon.