The ICC announced the schedule for the 2023 ODI World Cup on Tuesday. The mega event will be played in India from 5 October to 19 November.

The World Cup will follow the round-robin format with all the 10 participant teams meeting each other once in the league stage over 48 contests.

Here is a look at the ten venues with fixtures and the ODIs stats at the respective grounds:

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad:

ODIs played: 26

ODIs won by the team batting first: 14

ODIs won by the team batting second: 12

Highest team total: 365

Lowest Team total: 85

Highest individual ODI score: 144 (Sourav Ganguly)

Best ODI bowling figures: 4/12 (Prasidh Krishna)

World Cup 2023 matches:

5 October – England vs New Zealand

15 October – India vs Pakistan

4 November – England vs Australia

10 November – South Africa vs Afghanistan

19 November – Final

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

ODIs played: 7

ODIs won by the team batting first: 4

ODIs won by the team batting second: 3

Highest team total: 350

Lowest Team total: 174

Highest individual ODI score: 208 (Shubman Gill)

Best ODI bowling figures: 4/46 (Mohammed Siraj)

World Cup 2023 matches:

6 October – Pakistan vs Qualifier 1

9 October – New Zealand vs Qualifier 1

12 October – Pakistan vs Qualifier 2

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

ODIs played: 4

ODIs won by the team batting first: 1

ODIs won by the team batting second: 3

Highest team total: 330

Lowest Team total: 112

Highest individual ODI score: 127 (Virat Kohli)

Best ODI bowling figures: 4/13 ( RAS Lakmal)

World Cup 2023 matches:

7 October – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (Day Game)

10 October – England vs Bangladesh

16 October – South Africa vs Qualifier 1

22 October – India vs New Zealand

29 October – Australia vs New Zealand (Day Game)

Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi:

ODIs played: 26

ODIs won by the team batting first: 12

ODIs won by the team batting second: 13

Highest team total: 330

Lowest Team total: 99

Highest individual ODI score: 145 (Ricky Ponting)

Best ODI bowling figures: 6/27 (KAJ Roach)

World Cup 2023 matches:

7 October – South Africa vs Qualifier 2

11 October – India vs Afghanistan

15 October – England vs Afghanistan

25 October – Australia vs Qualifier 1

6 November – Bangladesh vs Qualifier 2

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

ODIs played: 23

ODIs won by the team batting first: 14

ODIs won by the team batting second: 8

Highest team total: 337

Lowest Team total: 69

Highest individual ODI score: 194 (Saeed Anwar)

Best ODI bowling figures: 5/51 (R Rampaul)

World Cup 2023 matches:

8 October – India vs Australia

14 October – New Zealand vs Bangladesh (Day Game)

18 October – New Zealand vs Afghanistan

23 October – Pakistan vs Afghanistan

27 October – Pakistan vs South Africa

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

ODIs played: 4

ODIs won by the team batting first: 2

ODIs won by the team batting second: 2

Highest team total: 253

Lowest Team total: 194

Highest individual ODI score: 109 (SD Hope)

Best ODI bowling figures: 3/29 (SS Cottrell)

World Cup 2023 matches:

13 October – Australia vs South Africa

17 October – Australia vs Qualifier 2

21 October – Qualifier 1 vs Qualifier 2 (Day Game)

29 October – India vs England

3 November – Qualifier 1 vs Afghanistan

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

ODIs played: 7

ODIs won by the team batting first: 4

ODIs won by the team batting second: 3

Highest team total: 356

Lowest Team total: 232

Highest individual ODI score: 124 (JM Bairstow)

Best ODI bowling figures: 4/35 (JJ Bumrah)

World Cup 2023 matches:

19 October – India vs Bangladesh

30 October – Afghanistan vs Qualifier 2

1 November – New Zealand vs South Africa

8 November – England vs Qualifier 1

12 November – Australia vs Bangladesh (Day Game)

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

ODIs played: 26

ODIs won by the team batting first: 11

ODIs won by the team batting second: 12

Highest team total: 383

Lowest Team total: 168

Highest individual ODI score: 209 (Rohit Sharma)

Best ODI bowling figures: 5/31 (Yuvraj Singh)

World Cup 2023 matches:

20 October – Australia vs Pakistan

26 October – England vs Qualifier 2

4 November – New Zealand vs Pakistan (Day Game)

9 November – New Zealand vs Qualifier 2

11 November – India vs Qualifier 1

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

ODIs played: 23

ODIs won by the team batting first: 11

ODIs won by the team batting second: 12

Highest team total: 438

Lowest Team total: 115

Highest individual ODI score: 151 (Sanath Jayasuriya)

Best ODI bowling figures: 6/27 (Murali Kartik)

World Cup 2023 matches:

21 October – England vs South Africa

24 October – South Africa vs Bangladesh

2 November – India vs Qualifier 2

7 November – Australia vs Afghanistan

15 November – Semifinal 1

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

ODIs played: 31

ODIs won by the team batting first: 18

ODIs won by the team batting second: 12

Highest team total: 404

Lowest Team total: 123

Highest individual ODI score: 264 (Rohit Sharma)

Best ODI bowling figures: 6/12 (Anil Kumble)

World Cup 2023 matches:

28 October – Qualifier 1 vs Bangladesh

31 October – Pakistan vs Bangladesh

5 November – India vs South Africa

12 November – England vs Pakistan

16 November – Semifinal 2

