South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock on Tuesday announced his decision to retire from the One-Day International (ODI) format at the end of the ICC World Cup that takes place in the months of October and November in India.

Opening batter de Kock was included in South Africa’s 15-man squad for the World Cup that was announced on Tuesday with the Temba Bavuma-led Proteas picking as many as eight World Cup debutants, including 22-year-old tearaway quick Gerald Coetzee.

De Kock, who had briefly taken over captaincy from Faf du Plessis, had announced his retirement from Tests in December, 2021 and will be focusing entirely on Twenty20 Internationals and on T20 leagues going forward.

De Kock, who represents the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League, has made 140 appearances for the Proteas in the 50-over format since his debut in January, 2013 against New Zealand. The southpaw is just 34 runs shy of 6,000 runs in the format and has 17 centuries and 29 half-centuries to his credit.

South Africa, meanwhile, ignored rising stars such as Dewald Brevis and Tristan Stubbs while announcing a surprise pick in pacer Coetzee, who had made his debut in March this year and has played just two ODIs.

Bavuma, who had led South Africa in the 2021 and 2022 T20 World Cups but has stepped down from T20I captaincy since, will be leading South Africa for the first time in an ODI World Cup.

The Proteas have reached the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup four times (1992, 1999, 2007 and 2015) since their readmission in 1991, with the title somehow eluding them despite producing world-beating sides over the years.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.