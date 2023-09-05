Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

ICC World Cup 2023: South Africa include young pacer Gerald Coetzee in 15-man squad

The Proteas' announcement comes shortly after India unveiled their 15-member World Cup squad. Skipper Temba Bavuma is among the eight players in the squad who will be making their maiden appearance in the tournament.

Gerald Coetzee has made two ODI appearances so far, taking 3/57 on debut against West Indies in March. Reuters

South Africa on Tuesday unveiled their 15-man squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup that takes place in the months of October and November, with as many as eight members of the squad set to make their maiden World Cup appearance.

The Proteas’ announcement comes shortly after India announced their 15-member squad for the quadrennial showpiece event. Skipper Temba Bavuma is among the eight players in the squad who will be making their maiden appearance in the ODI World Cup.

While the Proteas chose to overlook rising stars Dewald Brevis and Tristan Stubbs, they did make a surprise inclusion in tearaway quick Gerald Coetzee, who made his debut against the West Indies in March and has only played two ODIs so far, making an instant impression on debut with a haul of 3/57.

Additionally, wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock has announced his decision to retire from the One-Day International (ODI) format after the World Cup. De Kock, who had retired from Tests in December 2021, will focus on Twenty20 Internationals as well T20 franchise leagues after the mega event.

As for the spinners, who are expected to play an important role in the tournament that returns to the subcontinent after taking place in Australia (2015) and England (2019), the Proteas went with left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi and left-arm orthodox spinner Keshav Maharaj. Batting all-rounder Aiden Markram is expected to fill in in the middle overs with his part-time off-spin.

“It’s great having a mix of experienced players and players who will be competing in their first 50-over World Cup – you get that sort of exuberance of excitement to be doing something for the first time,” Proteas white-ball coach Rob Walter said on Tuesday.

“Similar to the level of experience, we have endeavoured to curate a well-balanced group of players and skill, that will allow us to effectively adapt to the conditions in India.

“Under the leadership of Temba and the senior group, I have the utmost faith this squad will make South Africa proud,” added Walter.

South Africa are yet to reach the final of a World Cup — both ODI and T20I. The Proteas had reached the semi-finals of the 1992 World Cup in Australia one year after their readmission into cricket, and would also reach the last four in 1999, 2007 and 2015.

The Faf du Plessis-led Proteas team had a poor run in the previous edition of the ODI World Cup that took place in England, finishing seventh at the end of the group stage that was conducted in round-robin format with three wins, five defeats and a No Result.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

Published on: September 05, 2023 17:26:22 IST

