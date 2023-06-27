That's all from our end. Thanks a lot for joining and now that the schedule for the World Cup 2023 is out, it's time for preparation, for us, the fans and the team. See ya...
World Cup 2023 Schedule Announcement Highlights: The World Cup will start on 5 October with England facing New Zealand at Ahmedabad. The final will be on 19 November at Ahmedabad while India play Pakistan on 15 October, also at the same stadium.
ICC World Cup Schedule LIVE: Most important fixtures
5 October, tournament opener: England vs New Zealand, Ahmedabad
15 October: India vs Pakistan, Ahmedabad
29 October, India vs England, Lucknow
15 November: 1st Semifinal, Mumbai
16 November: 2nd Semifinal, Kolkata
19 November: Final, Ahmedabad
Muttiah Muralitharan says spinners will have a good World Cup.
"Spinners will dominate the World Cup. My pick for the highest wicket-takers will be Adil Rashid, Rashid Khan. If Ravindra Jadeja plays all the matches, he too will be a top contender."
Sehwag feels subcontinent teams are favourite for the World Cup.
“So many players from Australia, England and South Africa come and play in the IPL and they perform very well because of good tracks. However, they fail to repeat the same once the ball starts turning, so a team from subcontinent are favourite to win the tournament," he said at the schedule launch.
Virender Sehwag predicts semi-finalists: "Australia, England, India and Pakistan – these are the four semifinalist."
ICC World Cup Schedule LIVE: India have already won two World Cup titles, in 1983 and 2011. They reached the semi-finals in 2015 and 2019 and will be hoping to win their third title this year.
Recap: 10 teams will take part in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 with eight of them qualifying through Cricket World Cup Super League. The remaining two teams will be decided through the ongoing qualifiers in Zimbabwe.
Format: Each team plays against each other in a round-robin format and the top four will qualify for the semi-finals.
Already qualified teams for World Cup are India, England, New Zealand, Australia, Pakistan, South Africa, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.
ICC World Cup 2023 will be played in a round-robin format and the knockouts will start from the semi-finals. The top four from the group will reach the semis. The first semi-final is on 15 November in Mumbai and the second semis is on 16 November in Kolkata.
The final will take place on 19 November in Ahmedabad.
ICC World Cup 2023 venues:
Matches will be held at 10 venues – Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata.
Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram will host the warm-up matches from 29 September to 3 October. Warm-up games will also take place at Hyderabad.
India's ICC World Cup schedule:
India vs Australia: October 8, Chennai
India vs Afghanistan: October 11, Delhi
India vs Pakistan: October 15, Ahmedabad
India vs Bangladesh: October 19, Pune
India vs New Zealand: October 22, Dharamshala
India vs England: October 29, Lucknow
India vs QF2: November 2, Mumbai
India vs South Africa: November 5, Kolkata
India vs QF1: November 11, Bengaluru
The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule is expected to be released today (Tuesday) in Mumbai. The tournament is scheduled to take place in India in October and November. As per the draft schedule, the tournament is expected to start on 5 October with defending champions England taking on New Zealand.
The schedule will be announced at an ICC event that is to take place at the St. Regis hotel in Mumbai on Tuesday.
India are scheduled to play against Pakistan on 15 October at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Meanwhile, it has also been leaked that the semi-finals will take place in Mumbai and Kolkata and the final will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Also, the news agency ANI has reported that World Cup in India will be hosted in 12 cities including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Pune and Thiruvananthapuram.
