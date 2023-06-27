Recap: 10 teams will take part in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 with eight of them qualifying through Cricket World Cup Super League. The remaining two teams will be decided through the ongoing qualifiers in Zimbabwe.

Format: Each team plays against each other in a round-robin format and the top four will qualify for the semi-finals.

Already qualified teams for World Cup are India, England, New Zealand, Australia, Pakistan, South Africa, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.