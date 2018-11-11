The ICC Women's World T20 2018 is underway in the Caribbean, with India, West Indies and Australia getting off to winning starts with one game washed out. On Sunday, the tournament gears up for one of the most keenly anticipated clashes, with India taking on arch-rivals Pakistan in Guyana.

India and Pakistan couldn't have got their campaigns started on more contrasting notes. While Harmanpreet Kaur's side achieved a comprehensive 34-run victory over New Zealand in the opening game of the tournament, Pakistan were easily overpowered by three-time champions Australia in the very next game that took place at the Providence Stadium in Guyana, losing by a sizeable margin of 52 runs.

India, thus, enter the contest as favourites thanks to the winning momentum that they have created with the victory over the White Ferns. Pakistan, on the other hand, suffered a fourth consecutive T20I loss, having been whitewashed at the hands of Australia in Malaysia in their last assignment before the tournament.

The last time the two sides met in the World T20, it was Pakistan that walked away with a narrow victory. Pakistan will look to derive inspiration from that result when they take on their much-fancied opponents on Sunday.

When will the India vs Pakistan fixture take place?

The encounter between India and Pakistan will take on 11 November, 2018.

Where will the match be played?

The India vs Pakistan T20I will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

What time does the match begin?

The T20I match will begin at 20.30 hrs IST. Toss to take place at 20.00 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India-New Zealand T20I?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.