- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Live Now
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 NZW Vs INDW India Women beat New Zealand Women by 34 runs
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 IREW Vs SLW Ireland Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 WIW Vs NZW West Indies Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS Vs SA Australia beat South Africa by 7 runs
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 71 runs
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 11th, 2018, 08:20 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Nov 11th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 11th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 11th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 14th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa in Australia, Only T20 International, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 17th, 2018, 01:50 PM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 21st, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 22nd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 23rd, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Tipu Jayanti: Tempers flare in Kodagu as Karnataka govt's intent puts Congress, BJP on collision course
-
In Chhattisgarh, Narendra Modi tears into Congress for backing 'Urban Naxals' in maiden campaign rally for BJP ahead of polls
-
Sarkar controversy: Makers concede to govt pressure; revised version of film to be screened from today
-
MeToo movement, Sabarimala controversy: Tenets of feminism need a rethink as debate over gender equality deepens
-
Government-RBI rift: Forcing central bank to give Rs 3.6 lakh cr from cash reserves would jeopardise inflation story
-
Sri Lankan president Maithripala Sirisena dissolves parliament, clears way for snap election two years ahead of schedule
-
Dalit shahirs of Maharashtra: In Suresh Bhat's ghazals, a fight against oppression
-
Understanding mental illness: When Psychology fails to politicise, socialise its understanding of trauma
-
ICC Women's World T20, India vs New Zealand: जमकर बोला हरमनप्रीत का बल्ला, भारत ने जीत के साथ किया शुभ आंरभ
-
अयोध्या: नाम तो बदल गया लेकिन कब होगा राम की नगरी का विकास
-
जगदलपुर में पीएम की रैली, नक्सलियों को विकास के रास्ते परास्त करने की कोशिश
-
MP विधानसभा चुनाव: पुत्र मोह ऐसा कि महाभारत के धृतराष्ट्र याद आ जाएं
-
राजस्थान: 2013 के घोषणापत्र में किए कई वायदों को बीजेपी ने क्यों भुला दिया
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4753
|113
|4
|South Africa
|4785
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4207
|100
|6
|Australia
|3759
|99
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|4911
|126
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
ICC Women's World Twenty20 2018 Match 1 Match Result India Women beat New Zealand Women by 34 runs
1st Innings
2nd Innings
HIGHLIGHTS
Harmanpreet Kaur is the Player of the Match for her scintillating knock of 103 off 51 balls!
INDIA WIN BY 34 RUNS! Jensen's stumped off the last ball of the innings, with Bhatia whipping the bails off in a flash, as the Indians are off to a strong start in the 2018 edition of the Women's World T20, beating the White Fens by a sizeable margin! NZ 160/9
Jensen st Bhatia b Radha 1(2)
OUT! Another blinder by Deepti in the outfield, as Kasperek's quickfire innings comes to an end with two balls left in the NZ innings! NZ 160/8
Kasperek c Deepti b Radha 19(9)
OUT! Simplest of catches for India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur as Martin gets a thick leading edge that lobs the ball high in the air over mid off. NZ 147/7
Martin c Harmanpreet b Poonam 39(25)
OUT! What a catch by Deepti at cow corner, as Maddy Green perishes without making much contribution! The White Ferns lose their sixth, with this being Hemalatha's third wicket! NZ 110/6
Green c Deepti b Hemalatha 2(3)
OUT! Arundhati Reddy nets the big fish for the Indians, as Bates holes out to Deepti Sharma at backward point! New Zealand had their hopes pinned on Bates, and are in serious trouble now with her gone. NZ 98/5
Bates c Deepti b Arundhati 67(50)
OUT! NZ skipper Satterthwaite departs, sweeping straight to Krishnamurthy at backward square-leg! Second wicket for Hemalatha! NZ 93/4
Satterthwaite c Krishnamurthy b Hemalatha 3(9)
FIFTY for Suzie Bates, getting on the backfoot and punching the ball down the ground for her seventh boundary this innings! She becomes the leading run-scorer in T20Is with that shot! NZ 80/3
OUT! Jess Watkin's stumped off the very first delivery and Poonam's on a hat-trick! NZ 73/3
Watkin st Bhatia b Poonam 0(1)
OUT! Devine holes out to Harmanpreet at extra cover while attempting another big hit! India manage to break another dangerous-looking partnership! NZ 73/2
Devine c Harmanpreet b Poonam 9(9)
OUT! Debutant Hemalatha takes just three deliveries to collect her maiden T20I wicket, as Peterson nicks one to the keeper while looking for a late cut! NZ 52/1
Peterson c Bhatia b Hemalatha 14(12)
FOUR! Cheeky shot from Peterson, who shuffles right, gets on her knees and paddles the ball past short fine! That brings up the fifty-opening stand! NZ 51/0
OUT! Excellent innings comes to an end! Kaur was simply unstoppable today, hitting the ball with such ease and clearing the field of play with minimum effort. Batting of the highest order. Kaur chases a wide delivery from Devine, gets a thing edge to the keeper. Standing ovation for one of the finest knocks by an Indian in T20Is. Players from opposition camp too congratulate the opposition captain.
Harmanpreet Kaur c Katey Martin b Devine 103(51)
CENTURY! An absolutely special innings from Harmanpreet Kaur! She blasted eight sixes in her innings to get to the landmark in 49 balls. Brute of a knock from Kaur. All rise! She became the first Indian to score a T20I century in Women's T20I.
OUT! A 134-run partnership comes to an end, as Rodrigues is stumped for 59! Tossed up outside off, Rodrigues, comes down the pitch and hoick it away. She misses, and it's through to the keeper who whips off the bails.
Rodrigues st Katey Martin b Jess Watkin 59(45)
FIFTY! Rodrigues brings up her half-century. Becomes the youngest player to score a fifty in WT20 tournament. She has dazzled with some fine strokeplay. What a start to her first World T20.
OUT! GONE! Hemalatha walks across her stumps and was looking to sweep it past the short fine leg fielder but Kasperek bowled it full and outside off stump. Hemalatha was through the shot early, ended up giving a simple catch to the woman at 45.
D Hemalatha c Tahuhu b Kasperek 15(7)
OUT! Hayley Jensen has plucked out a sensational catch litreally from thin air there. Short ball from Tahuhu and Mandhana goes for the pull, connects it well but the fielder was placed right for that short. Jensen gets around, times her jump to perfection, stretches her arm over her head with the ball sailing over this is fine, fine catch. Tahuhu has her second. Big blow for India.
Mandhana c Hayley Jensen b Tahuhu 2(7)
OUT! Tahuhu strikes of her first ball! That was one pacy delivery that went right through Bhatia. Bhatia was done in for pace. The ball did come in a little, raps on the pads and onto the off stump.
T Bhatia b L Tahuhu 9(6)
New Zealand XI: Suzie Bates, Anna Peterson, Sophie Devine, Amy Satterthwaite(c), Katey Martin(w), Maddy Green, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Watkin, Hayley Jensen, Amelia Kerr, Lea Tahuhu
TOSS: India win the toss and Harmanpreet Kaur has opted to bat first
Well that's it from us in our coverage of the opening game of the ICC Women's World T20 2018, with India getting off to a strong start, recording a 34-run win over New Zealand at the Providence Stadium in Guyana to collect two points. We have Australia taking on Pakistan in next Group B fixture at the same venue, before hosts and defending champions Windies face Asian champions Bangladesh in the first Group A fixture of the tournament.
We hope you enjoyed our coverage of the event, and will be back on Sunday for India's second fixture — in which they face arch-rivals Pakistan in what promises to be a cracker of a contest! For now, we bid you good night!
Harmanpreet Kaur is the first Indian skipper to win a player of the match award in Women’s World T20.
This is New Zealand Women's sixth consecutive defeat in T20Is.
DID YOU KNOW?
Harmanpreet Kaur is the first Indian skipper to win a player of the match award in Women’s World T20.
This is New Zealand Women's sixth consecutive defeat in T20Is.
Harmanpreet Kaur, India captain: Winning and losing is part of the game. Since Ramesh (Powar) sir joined us, our mindset has changed. He has a lot of experience, and we're really happy to have him in the team. Mithali di is one of our key player. If she can bat later on, she can get a lot of runs for us. (On Jemimah) She likes to express herself and never takes pressure. We need young players who are excited about playing in world cricket. I'm really happy with the way she played today. (On bowling performance) Not really happy because I was expecting more from them, but it's part of the game. As bowling unit, we have a lot to improve.
FYI: This was India Women’s 50th win in T20Is.
Amy Sattherwaite, New Zealand captain: We had seen their key players in the competitions around the world, so we know their team pretty well. To be honest we were outplayed. Outstanding innings by Harman, but need to have answers to counter something like that. Tahuhu bowled with a lot of fire in the beginning, that's what she's there for. Really disappointed with how we failed to execute our plans today. I don't think the decision to not take the DRS early was poor - they weren't really howlers so we didn't want to use them up. I told them that we needed to be clear on out plan. Really proud of the way the girls played today. They showed a lot of confidence and it'll be good for us going forward. We have three days now to rest and reflect.
This is the first time India have beaten New Zealand in a World T20 match (Men/Women).
India’s opening match in each edition of World T20:
2009: Lost
2010: Lost
2012: Lost
2014: Lost
2016: Won
2018: Won
Harmanpreet Kaur, Player of the Match: Excited, but I think it's just the beginning, and still a long way to go. As a team, we still need to improve a lot. If I settle down, I can go for my shots. Initially I took my time. Jemi played really well. Credit goes to her, because she played really well. She's very mature. We need to improve in first six over. Yesterday I had a bit of fever, but feeling really well after the win.
Harmanpreet Kaur is the Player of the Match for her scintillating knock of 103 off 51 balls!
This is the second time that two Indian spinners have taken three or more wickets each in a World T20 match. The other time it happened against West Indies Women at Mohali in 2016.
After 20 overs,New Zealand Women 160/9 ( Amelia Kerr 0 , )
Kasperek looks to trim the size of defeat as much as she can, collecting back-to-back fours, before Deepti collects a blinder at long on to result in her dismissal. Jensen's stumped off the last ball, as India pull off a 34-run victory to collect their first points in the tournament!
INDIA WIN BY 34 RUNS! Jensen's stumped off the last ball of the innings, with Bhatia whipping the bails off in a flash, as the Indians are off to a strong start in the 2018 edition of the Women's World T20, beating the White Fens by a sizeable margin! NZ 160/9
Jensen st Bhatia b Radha 1(2)
OUT! Another blinder by Deepti in the outfield, as Kasperek's quickfire innings comes to an end with two balls left in the NZ innings! NZ 160/8
Kasperek c Deepti b Radha 19(9)
Back-to-back boundaries for Leigh Kasperek at the start of the final over, and she's greatly reducing the margin of defeat right now! NZ 160/7
Radha Yadav to bowl the final over of the New Zealand innings.
After 19 overs,New Zealand Women 151/7 ( Leigh Kasperek 11 , Hayley Jensen 0)
Poonam returns for the penultimate over, and ends Katey Martin's cameo at the 39-run mark, with the White Ferns keeper offering Harmanpreet a simple catch. Poonam, however, is also expensive in her final over, conceding three fours, as she signs off with figure of 3/33.
New Zealand need 44 to win off 6 balls.
FOUR! Crunched through the off side by Kasperek, and the boundary brings up the 150 for New Zealand! NZ 151/7
OUT! Simplest of catches for India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur as Martin gets a thick leading edge that lobs the ball high in the air over mid off. NZ 147/7
Martin c Harmanpreet b Poonam 39(25)
FOUR! Full delivery from Poonam outside off, and Martin accepts it gleefully, hammering it over extra cover! NZ 147/6
FOUR! Leigh Kasperek helps herself to a boundary with a sweep towards the square-leg off Poonam! NZ 142/6
Poonam Yadav brought back for the penultimate over of the innings.
After 18 overs,New Zealand Women 137/6 ( Katey Martin (W) 34 , Leigh Kasperek 2)
Reddy starts her final over with a wide. Appeal for caught-behind against Martin off the second delivery, and Indian skipper Harmanpreet goes for the review after its turned down. The TV umpire however, isn't entirely convinced, and sticks to the on-field umpire's original decision. Eight off the over, as Reddy signs off with figures of 1/36.
New Zealand need 58 to win off 12 balls.
FOUR! Reddy fires a full toss to Martin, who pulls this behind square on the leg side! Martin moves to 32, having scored 28 of those runs in boundaries so far! NZ 134/6
After 17 overs,New Zealand Women 129/6 ( Katey Martin (W) 28 , Leigh Kasperek 1)
Martin continues to look solid in the little cameo she's playing right now, collecting two boundaries off Deepti's bowling in what is her final over.
New Zealand need 66 to win off 18 balls.
FOUR! Second boundary for Martin off the over, and she's looking in real fine touch today! NZ 128/6
FOUR! Martin dispatches this behind square on the leg side for a four! NZ 124/6
After 16 overs,New Zealand Women 119/6 ( Katey Martin (W) 19 , Leigh Kasperek 0)
Good over for the White Ferns, with Martin collecting two boundaries, both hit towards the leg side. Martin's hitting the ball well, although it might have come a little late for the batting side.
New Zealand need 76 to win from 24 balls.
Back-to-back boundaries for Katey Martin off Poonam Yadav, and the White Ferns keeper hasn't given up yet despite the flurry of wickets around her! NZ 119/6
After 15 overs,New Zealand Women 111/6 ( Katey Martin (W) 11 , Leigh Kasperek 0)
Eight runs off Hemalatha's final over as she gets Maddy Green dismissed — courtesy a fine catch by Deepti — to finish with fine figures of 3/26 from four overs.
New Zealand need 84 to win off 30 balls.
OUT! What a catch by Deepti at cow corner, as Maddy Green perishes without making much contribution! The White Ferns lose their sixth, with this being Hemalatha's third wicket! NZ 110/6
Green c Deepti b Hemalatha 2(3)
FOUR! Another boundary for Martin, as she advances down the track and clubs the ball towards long off. NZ 108/5
After 14 overs,New Zealand Women 103/5 ( Katey Martin (W) 5 , Maddy Green 1)
Arundhati Reddy returns to the attack in the 14th over, with the White Ferns being dealt with a body blow as Suzie Bates departs for 67. Martin ends the over with a boundary towards midwicket to bring up the 100 for the White Ferns.
FOUR! Martin goes for a slog towards the midwicket fence, with no protection in the deep to stop the boundary. And that brings up the 100 for the White Ferns. NZ 103/5
OUT! Arundhati Reddy nets the big fish for the Indians, as Bates holes out to Deepti Sharma at backward point! New Zealand had their hopes pinned on Bates, and are in serious trouble now with her gone. NZ 98/5
Bates c Deepti b Arundhati 67(50)
Most 50-plus scores in Women’s World T20:
6 - Suzie Bates*
6 - Sarah Taylor
5 - Charlotte Edwards
5 - Meg Lanning
4 - Deandra Dottin
After 13 overs,New Zealand Women 96/4 ( Suzie Bates 66 , Katey Martin (W) 0)
Hemalatha gets another big wicket, and it is that of the NZ skipper Satterthwaite, who sweeps straight to Krishnamurthy at backward square-leg! Six runs and a wicket off the over, with the Indians in firm control at the moment.
OUT! NZ skipper Satterthwaite departs, sweeping straight to Krishnamurthy at backward square-leg! Second wicket for Hemalatha! NZ 93/4
Satterthwaite c Krishnamurthy b Hemalatha 3(9)
After 12 overs,New Zealand Women 90/3 ( Suzie Bates 61 , Amy Satterthwaite (C) 2)
Radha returns to the attack in the 12th over, and starts off with a pull towards the square-leg fence for her eighth boundary. Nine off the over.
FOUR! Bates shuffles to her right yet again, and lobs the ball towards the square-leg fence for another boundary! NZ 85/3
Radha Yadav brought back into the attack
After 11 overs,New Zealand Women 81/3 ( Suzie Bates 53 , Amy Satterthwaite (C) 1)
Seven runs off the 11th over, with Bates smacking one down the ground to bring up her seventh boundary, and more importantly bring up her half-century — her 20th in T20Is.
Suzie Bates is now the highest run-getter in Women’s World T20, going past Charlotte Edward’s tally of 768 runs.
FIFTY for Suzie Bates, getting on the backfoot and punching the ball down the ground for her seventh boundary this innings! She becomes the leading run-scorer in T20Is with that shot! NZ 80/3
After 10 overs,New Zealand Women 74/3 ( Suzie Bates 47 , Amy Satterthwaite (C) 0)
Bates shuffles a couple of steps to her right, and guides the ball towards fine-leg, where some superb fielding by Reddy saves a run for the Indians. That's before Poonam removes Devine and Watkin off successive deliveries to put the Indians in control of the proceedings. What will be all the more disappointing for the White Ferns will be the fact that both wickets were somewhat thrown away by the batters. Four runs and two dismissals off the 10th over.
Poonam Yadav on a hat-trick... and Satterthwaite manages to leave a wide delivery alone.
OUT! Jess Watkin's stumped off the very first delivery and Poonam's on a hat-trick! NZ 73/3
Watkin st Bhatia b Poonam 0(1)
OUT! Devine holes out to Harmanpreet at extra cover while attempting another big hit! India manage to break another dangerous-looking partnership! NZ 73/2
Devine c Harmanpreet b Poonam 9(9)
After 9 overs,New Zealand Women 70/1 ( Suzie Bates 44 , Sophie Devine 9)
Run-out scare for Devine in the second delivery after a mix-up, although the batter returns to the striker's end on time as Bhatia whips the bails off. Devine later smacks the ball over the square-leg fence to collect the first six of the innings. Nine off the over.
Latest Update: Poonam returns for the penultimate over, and ends Katey Martin's cameo at the 39-run mark, with the White Ferns keeper offering Harmanpreet a simple catch. Poonam, however, is also expensive in her final over, conceding three fours, as she signs off with figure of 3/33.
The ICC Women's World T20 fixture between India and New Zealand is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD and Tamil 1. The India-New Zealand live streaming will take place on Hotstar. Click here to know when and where to watch the match between India and New Zealand.
Preview: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side have had a good string of performances in the build-up to the tournament, winning both their warm-up games against the hosts and defending champions, Windies, earlier they had beaten, England, against whom they lost the 50-over championship in 2017. While, New Zealand, claimed a strong six-wicket victory against Sri Lanka but were then defeated by the hosts in their second warm-up game.
India take on New Zealand in Women's World T20 opener. Image courtesy: Twitter @ICC
India boast of strong names like Kaur, Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana in their batting line-up. Their bowling looks well-settled with the likes of Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav and Poonam Yadav, all of whom churned out impressive returns in the warm-up games. The Indians also have a strong leader in Kaur, who is a swashbuckling batter in the shortest format of the game.
New Zealand, on the other hand, have a consistent and explosive opening combination in Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine. They have reliable middle-order batters in skipper Amy Satterthwaite and Katey Martin, and a strong bowling line-up spearheaded by the likes of Lea Tahuhu and Leigh Kasperek.
The White Ferns are the No.2 side in the ICC Women's T20I Team Rankings and undoubtedly one of the favourites to claim the trophy this season. India are up there too, making the first match of the marquee event a potentially thrilling contest.
Squads:
New Zealand: Amy Satterthwaite (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Sophie Devine, KE Ebrahim, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin (wk), Lea Tahuhu, Jess Watkin, Anna Peterson, Hannah Rowe
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, D Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy
Updated Date:
Nov 10, 2018