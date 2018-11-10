00:09 (IST)

Well that's it from us in our coverage of the opening game of the ICC Women's World T20 2018, with India getting off to a strong start, recording a 34-run win over New Zealand at the Providence Stadium in Guyana to collect two points. We have Australia taking on Pakistan in next Group B fixture at the same venue, before hosts and defending champions Windies face Asian champions Bangladesh in the first Group A fixture of the tournament.

We hope you enjoyed our coverage of the event, and will be back on Sunday for India's second fixture — in which they face arch-rivals Pakistan in what promises to be a cracker of a contest! For now, we bid you good night!