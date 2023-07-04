Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

ICC women's rankings: Harmanpreet, Mandhana drop a place in batters' charts for ODIs

Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu leads the batting charts with 758 points. By doing so, she became the first player from the country to achieve the feat in women’s ODI rankings.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur. AP file photo

Harmanpreet Kaur, the skipper of India women’s cricket team and vice captain Smriti Mandhana, were on Tuesday demoted a place to sixth and seventh spots in the latest ICC women’s ODI rankings released.

In bowling, left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad (617 rating points) and senior off-spinning all-rounder Deepti Sharma are placed eighth and tenth respectively in the list headed by England’s Sophie Ecclestone, who has accumulated 751 points.

Athapaththu thereby emulated the legendary Sanath Jayasuriya, who was the only other Sri Lankan to have led the ODI batters’ rankings (For men) between September 2002 and May 2003.

Harmanpreet now has 716 rating points, while Mandhana has 714. As far as T20Is are concerned, Mandhana remains in third place with 722 points. In the T20I bowlers’ charts, Deepti Sharma is fourth with 729 points. Renuka Singh is ninth with 700 points.

Meanwhile, New Zealand captain Sophie Devine has shot up six places to 13th after smashing a match-winning 137 in the second ODI of the series in Galle.

With inputs from PTI

Published on: July 04, 2023 17:43:50 IST

