Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Women's T20 World Cup: Pooja Vastrakar ruled out of tournament, Harmanpreet Kaur doubtful for Australia semi-final

Cricket

Women's T20 World Cup: Pooja Vastrakar ruled out of tournament, Harmanpreet Kaur doubtful for Australia semi-final

Sneh Rana has come in as a substitute into the Indian cricket team squad at the Women's T20 World Cup for the injured Pooja Vastrakar.

Women's T20 World Cup: Pooja Vastrakar ruled out of tournament, Harmanpreet Kaur doubtful for Australia semi-final

Pooja Vastrakar has been ruled out of the Women's T20 World Cup after she had been taken ill in South Africa. AP

Hours ahead of crucial ICC Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia, India pacer Pooja Vastrakar was ruled out of the contest. She has been ruled out due to an upper respiratory tract infection.

Vastrakar, 23, featured in all of India’s group stage matches. The medium-pacer picked up two wickets at a bowling average of 44.5 at the tournament.

Read | What India need to do to beat Australia in the semi-final

Off-spin bowling all-rounder Sneh Rana, who has played 47 internationals matches including 24 T20Is, will replace Vastrakar in the India squad. This was done after BCCI’s request for a replacement player was approved by the ICC Event Technical Committee.

As per media reports, Harmanpreet Kaur is also not fully ready for the contest. The India captain, and Vastrakar, needed to be hospitalised after reporting ill. Both were discharged on Wednesday (22 February).

Preview: India hope for perfect game in semis to get past mighty Australia

Harmanpreet has yet to make a mark at the T20 World Cup in South Africa. She has amassed only 66 runs from four innings with a highest of 33 against West Indies.

Should Harmanpreet sit out the key clash, her deputy Smriti Mandhana will step up in to lead the team.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: February 23, 2023 14:23:53 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

T20 World Cup 2023: What India need to do to beat Australia in the semi-final
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2023: What India need to do to beat Australia in the semi-final

India have won only once against Australia in the last 10 T20Is and would have to produce a perfect performance to win the 2023 T20 World Cup semi-final.

Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Muneeba Ali century lifts Pakistan's hopes after 70-run win over Ireland
First Cricket News

Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Muneeba Ali century lifts Pakistan's hopes after 70-run win over Ireland

The margin of the win provided a big boost to Pakistan's net run rate and lifted their hopes of reaching the semi-finals

T20 World Cup 2023, South Africa vs Sri Lanka Highlights: SL Women win by 3 runs
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2023, South Africa vs Sri Lanka Highlights: SL Women win by 3 runs

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup 2023: Chamari Athapaththu scored 68 and Inoka Ranaweera took 3 wickets as SL Women stunned SA Women by 3 runs.