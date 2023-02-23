Hours ahead of crucial ICC Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia, India pacer Pooja Vastrakar was ruled out of the contest. She has been ruled out due to an upper respiratory tract infection.

Vastrakar, 23, featured in all of India’s group stage matches. The medium-pacer picked up two wickets at a bowling average of 44.5 at the tournament.

Off-spin bowling all-rounder Sneh Rana, who has played 47 internationals matches including 24 T20Is, will replace Vastrakar in the India squad. This was done after BCCI’s request for a replacement player was approved by the ICC Event Technical Committee.

As per media reports, Harmanpreet Kaur is also not fully ready for the contest. The India captain, and Vastrakar, needed to be hospitalised after reporting ill. Both were discharged on Wednesday (22 February).

Harmanpreet has yet to make a mark at the T20 World Cup in South Africa. She has amassed only 66 runs from four innings with a highest of 33 against West Indies.

Should Harmanpreet sit out the key clash, her deputy Smriti Mandhana will step up in to lead the team.

