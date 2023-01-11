The inaugural edition of the ICC U19 Women’s World Cup will start on 14 January with UAE taking on Scotland and Australia playing against Bangladesh. Team India will square off against hosts South Africa in their ICC U19 Women’s World Cup opener on the same day at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. Previously, the tournament was scheduled to take place in January 2021 before being pushed back to December 2021. But it had to be delayed further due to the pandemic. After a long discussion between ICC and other cricket boards, finally, ICC CEO Geoff Allardice confirmed that the event would be organised in early 2023.

Here’s all you need to know about the ICC U19 Women’s World Cup 2023:

Format

A total of 16 teams, including 11 full ICC members and 5 associate countries, will compete with each other. They are divided into four groups. As the group league will be in a single round-robin format, each team will get to play three games during this stage. Then, the top three sides from each group will advance to the next stage – Super Six Round.

The qualified 12 teams will be split into two groups with six members in each. The top two teams from both groups will progress to the knockout stage. Semi-finals will take place on 27 January and the winners will cross swords in the summit clash on 29 January at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.

Tournament host

ICC U19 Women’s World Cup will consist of 41 matches that will be played across different venues in South Africa.

Groups

India women’s U19 side is looking positive to take the coveted trophy home in the very first edition as per their recent form. They have registered victories in their last three outings against the Proteas. The Shafali Verma-led unit is placed in Group D where they will face South Africa, UAE and Scotland in the group league.

ICC U19 Women’s World Cup Groups:

Group A: Australia, Bangladesh, USA and Sri Lanka

Group B: England, Pakistan, Zimbabwe and Rwanda

Group C: Indonesia, Ireland, West Indies and New Zealand

Group D: India, South Africa Scotland and the UAE

Fixtures

Date Match Venue Time (IST) 14-Jan-23 Australia vs Bangladesh Willowmoore Park 1:30 PM UAE vs Scotland Willowmoore Park B 14-Jan-23 South Africa vs India Willowmoore Park 5:15 PM Sri Lanka vs USA Willowmoore Park B 15-Jan-23 Pakistan vs Rwanda JB Marks Oval 1:30 PM West Indies vs Ireland NW University Oval 15-Jan-23 England vs Zimbabwe JB Marks Oval 5:15 PM New Zealand vs Indonesia NW University Oval 16-Jan-23 India vs UAE Willowmoore Park 1:30 PM Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Willowmoore Park B 16-Jan-23 South Africa vs Scotland Willowmoore Park 5:15 PM Australia vs USA Willowmoore Park B 17-Jan-23 New Zealand vs Ireland JB Marks Oval 1:30 PM Zimbabwe vs Rwanda NW University Oval 17-Jan-23 England vs Pakistan JB Marks Oval 5:15 PM West Indies vs Indonesia NW University Oval 18-Jan-23 Australia vs Sri Lanka Willowmoore Park 1:30 PM Bangladesh vs USA Willowmoore Park B 18-Jan-23 South Africa vs UAE Willowmoore Park 5:15 PM India vs Scotland Willowmoore Park B 19-Jan-23 Ireland vs Indonesia JB Marks Oval 1:30 PM England vs Rwanda NW University Oval 19-Jan-23 New Zealand vs West Indies JB Marks Oval 5:15 PM Zimbabwe vs Pakistan NW University Oval

20 January:

4th Place Playoff 1: TBC v TBC; Willowmoore Park, Benoni- 1:30 PM

4th Place Playoff 2: TBC v TBC; Willowmoore Park, Benoni- 5:15 PM

21 January:

Super Six, Group Two: TBC v TBC; North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom- 1:30 PM

Super Six, Group Two: TBC v TBC; Senwes Park, Potchefstroom- 1:30 PM

Super Six, Group One: TBC v TBC; Senwes Park, Potchefstroom- 5:15 PM

Super Six, Group One: TBC v TBC; North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom- 5:15 PM

January 22:

Super Six, Group One: TBC v TBC; Senwes Park, Potchefstroom,- 5:15 PM

Super Six, Group Two: TBC v TBC, North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom- 5:15 PM

January 23:

Super Six, Group One: TBC v TBC; Senwes Park, Potchefstroom- 5:15 PM

Super Six, Group Two: TBC v TBC; North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom- 5:15 PM.

January 24:

Super Six, Group One: TBC v TBC; North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom- 5:15 PM.

Super Six, Group Two: TBC v TBC; Senwes Park, Potchefstroom- 5:15 PM

January 25:

Super Six, Group One: TBC v TBC; North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom- 5:15 PM

Super Six, Group Two: TBC v TBC; Senwes Park, Potchefstroom- 5:15 PM

January 27:

Semi-Final 1: TBC v TBC; Senwes Park, Potchefstroom- 1:30 PM

Semi-Final 2: TBC v TBC; Senwes Park, Potchefstroom- 5:15 PM

January 29:

Final: TBC v TBC; Senwes Park, Potchefstroom- 5:15 PM

Telecast and live streaming details

All matches of the ICC U19 Women’s World Cup will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India. The live streaming of the same will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar mobile application and website.

Squads

India: Shafali Verma (c), Shweta Sehrawat (vc), Richa Ghosh (wk), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (wk), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam

Standby players: Shikha, Najla CMC, Yashashree

Australia: Chloe Ainsworth, Jade Allen, Charis Bekker, Paris Bowdler, Maggie Clark, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Ella Hayward, Milly Illingworth, Eleanor Larosa, Rhys McKenna, Claire Moore, Kate Pelle, Amy Smith, Ella Wilson.

Non-travelling reserves: Paris Hall, Samira Dimeglio, Sara Kennedy, Olivia Henry, Ananaya Sharma.

Bangladesh: Disha Biswas (c), Shorna Akter, Rabeya, Marufa Akter, Dilara Akter, Misty Rany Shaha, Reya Akter Shika, Sumaiya Akter, Afia Humaira Anam Prottasha, Mst Unnoti Akter, Mst Dipa Khatun, Leky Chakma, Asrafi Yeasmin Arthy, Jannatul Maoua, Mst Eva.

Stand-by: Suborna Kormakar, Nishita Akter Nishi, Mst Rabaya Khatun, Juairiya Ferdous.

Sri Lanka: Vishmi Gunarathne (c), Dahami Sanethma, Umaya Rathnayake, Rashmi Nethranjali, Rashmika Sewwandi, Dewmi Vihanga Wijerathne, Manudi Nanayakkara, Sumudu Nisansala, Pamoda Shaini, Vidushika Perera, Dulanga Dissanayake, Rismi Sanjana, Nethmi Senarathna, Harini Perera, Vihara Sewwandi

USA: Geetika Kodali (c), Anika Kolan, Aditi Chudasama, Bhumika Bhadriraju, Disha Dhingra, Isani Vaghela, Jivana Aras, Laasya Mullapudi, Pooja Ganesh, Pooja Shah, Ritu Singh, Sai Tanmayi Eyyunni, Snigdha Paul, Suhani Thadani, Taranum Chopra.

Reserves: Chetnaa Prasad, Kasturi Vedantham, Lisa Ramjit, Mitali Patwardhan, Tya Gonsalves.

England: Ellie Anderson, Hannah Baker, Josie Groves, Liberty Heap, Niamh Holland, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Emma Marlow, Charis Pavely, Davina Perrin, Lizzie Scott, Grace Scrivens, Sophia Smale, Seren Smale, Alexa Stonehouse, Maddie Ward

Non-travelling reserves: Emily Churms, Charlotte Lambert, Bethan Miles, Jemima Spence, Mary Taylor

Pakistan: Syeda Aroob Shah (c), Aliza Khan, Anosha Nasir, Areesha Noor Bhatti, Eyman Fatima, Haleema Azeem Dar, Haniah Ahmer, Laiba Nasir, Mahnoor, Quratulain Ahsen, Rida Aslam, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Warda Yousaf, Zaibunnisa, Zamina Tahir Chughtai

Reserves: Aqsa Yousaf, Dina Razvi, Maham Anees, Muskan Abid, Tahzeeb Shah

Rwanda: Gisele Ishimwe (c), Merveille Uwase, Henriette Isimbi, Marie Josee Tumukunde, Geovanis Uwase, Shakila Niyomuhoza, Sylvia Usabyimana, Henriette T. Ishimwe, Divine Ishimwe Gihozo, Belise Murekatete, Cynthia Tuyizere, Cesarie Muragijimana, Rosine Irera, Zurafat M. Ishimwe, Synthia Uwera.

Zimbabwe: Kelis Ndhlovu (c), Kelly Ndiraya, Kay Ndiraya, Adel Zimunu, Natasha Mtomba, Vimbai Mutungwindu, Danielle Meikle, Tawana Marumani, Michelle Mavunga, Olinder Chare, Kudzai Chigora, Betty Mangachena, Chipo Moyo, Faith Ndhlalambi, Rukudzo Mwakayeni.

Indonesia: Ni Luh Ketut Wesika Ratna Dewi (c), Thersiana Feibrene Catrina Penu Weo (vc), Ni Kadek Ariani, Yessny Yolanda Djahilepang, Sang Ayu Ketut Puspita Dewi, Lie Qiao, I Gusti Sandya Febri Pratiwi, Ni Kadek Devi Murtiari, Ni Putu Cantika, Ni Kadek Dwi Indriyani, Desi Wulandari, Ni Made Suarniasih, Gusti Ayu Made Ratna Ulansari, Dewa Ayu Sasrikayoni, Kadek Ayu Kurniartini.

Ireland: Amy Hunter (c), Siúin Woods (vc), Zara Craig, Georgina Dempsey, Rebecca Gough, Abbi Harrison, Jennifer Jackson, Joanna Loughran, Niamh MacNulty, Aimee Maguire, Kia McCartney, Ellie McGee, Julie McNally, Freya Sargent, Annabel Squires

Non-travelling reserves: Aoife Fisher, Alice Walsh

New Zealand: Izzy Sharp (c), Olivia Anderson, Anna Browning, Kate Chandler, Natasha Codyre, Izzy Gaze, Antonia Hamilton, Abby Hotton, Fran Jonas, Louisa Kotkamp, Kayley Knight, Paige Loggenberg, Emma McLeod, Georgia Plimmer, Natasha Wakelin

West Indies: Ashmini Munisar (c), Asabi Callendar, Jahzara Claxton, Naijanni Cumberbatch, Earnisha Fontaine, Jannillea Glasgow, Realanna Grimmond, Trishan Holder, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, K D Jazz Mitchell, Shalini Samaroo, Shunelle Sawh, Lena Scott, Abini St Jean

Scotland: Katherine Fraser (c), Ailsa Lister (vc)(wk), Molly Barbour-Smith, Olivia Bell, Darcey Carter, Maryam Faisal, Maisie Maceira, Orla Montgomery, Niamh Muir, Molly Paton, Niamh Robertson-Jack, Nayma Sheikh, Anne Sturgess, Emily Tucker, Emma Walsingham

South Africa: Elandri Janse Van Rensburg, Simone Lourens, Anica Swart, Karabo Meso, Madison Landsman (vc), Oluhle Siyo (c), Kayla Reyneke, Jenna Evans, Miane Smit, Ayanda Hlubi, Seshnie Naidu, Refilwe Moncho, Monalisa Legodi, Nthabiseng Nini, Jemma Botha

Non-Travelling Reserves: Caitlin Wyngaard, Diara Ramlakan

UAE: Theertha Satish (c), Vaishnave Mahesh, Samaira Dharnidharka, Lavanya Keny, Sanchin, Rinitha Rajith, Indhuja Nandakumar, Siya Gokhale, Mahika Gaur, Avanee Patil, Archara Supriya, Rishitha Rajith, Geethika Jyothis, Sanjana Ramesh, Ishitha Zehra.

