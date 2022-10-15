Cricket’s biggest event of the year, the ICC T20 World Cup, gets underway in Australia on 16 October with the qualification matches. The eighth edition of the extravaganza will draw to a conclusion on 13 November at the MCG.

ICC T20 World Cup will feature 16 teams at the onset with two teams each qualifying for the Super 12 stage.

Namibia, Netherlands, Sri Lanka and United Arab Emirates make up one group of the qualifying round. The second group features Ireland, Scotland, West Indies and Zimbabwe.

Winner and Runner up from these two groups would progress to the Super 12 stage of the competition. So, top eight teams from the previous tournament are combined with the four qualifiers.

Without the qualifiers, Group 1 features Afghanistan, Australia, England and New Zealand. Group 2 features India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and South Africa.

ICC T20 World Cup Points Table

Group A

Position Team Played Won Lost NRR Points 1 Nambibia 0 0 0 0 0 2 Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 3 Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0 4 UAE 0 0 0 0 0

Group B

Position Team Played Won Lost NRR Points 1 Ireland 0 0 0 0 0 2 Scotland 0 0 0 0 0 3 West Indies 0 0 0 0 0 4 Zimbabwe 0 0 0 0 0

Super 12

Group 1

Position Team Played Won Lost NRR Points 1 Afghanistan 0 0 0 0 0 2 Australia 0 0 0 0 0 3 England 0 0 0 0 0 4 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0

Group 2

Position Team Played Won Lost NRR Points 1 Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0 2 India 0 0 0 0 0 3 Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0 4 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0

