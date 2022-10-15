Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: Standings in Group A, Group B, Group 1 and Group 2

Cricket

T20 World Cup Points Table: Wins, losses, net run rates and points accumulated by teams in Group 1, Group 2, Group A and Group B.

T20 World Cup file photo. ICC

Cricket’s biggest event of the year, the ICC T20 World Cup, gets underway in Australia on 16 October with the qualification matches. The eighth edition of the extravaganza will draw to a conclusion on 13 November at the MCG.

ICC T20 World Cup will feature 16 teams at the onset with two teams each qualifying for the Super 12 stage.

Namibia, Netherlands, Sri Lanka and United Arab Emirates make up one group of the qualifying round. The second group features Ireland, Scotland, West Indies and Zimbabwe.

Winner and Runner up from these two groups would progress to the Super 12 stage of the competition. So, top eight teams from the previous tournament are combined with the four qualifiers.

Without the qualifiers, Group 1 features Afghanistan, Australia, England and New Zealand. Group 2 features India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and South Africa.

ICC T20 World Cup Points Table

Group A

Position Team Played Won Lost NRR Points
1 Nambibia 0 0 0 0 0
2 Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0
3 Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0
4 UAE 0 0 0 0 0

Group B

Position Team Played Won Lost NRR Points
1 Ireland 0 0 0 0 0
2 Scotland 0 0 0 0 0
3 West Indies 0 0 0 0 0
4 Zimbabwe 0 0 0 0 0

Super 12

Group 1

Position Team Played Won Lost NRR Points
1 Afghanistan 0 0 0 0 0
2 Australia 0 0 0 0 0
3 England 0 0 0 0 0
4 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0

Group 2

Position Team Played Won Lost NRR Points
1 Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0
2 India 0 0 0 0 0
3 Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0
4 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0

Updated Date: October 15, 2022 17:17:13 IST

also read

T20 World Cup: Gary Kirsten, Dan Christian join Netherlands team as consultants
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup: Gary Kirsten, Dan Christian join Netherlands team as consultants

Gary Kirsten has previously worked with the Netherlands team in 2021 during the Super League series against Ireland.

T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir and other top run scorers for India in the tournament
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir and other top run scorers for India in the tournament

T20 World Cup: From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli - a look at the top five run scorers for India in tournament's history.

T20 World Cup 2022 tickets: Prices, availability, Australia travelling rules and all you need to know
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2022 tickets: Prices, availability, Australia travelling rules and all you need to know

T20 World Cup 2022: All you need to know about T20 World Cup ticket availability for India matches, venues, ticket prices, Australia travelling rules and more.