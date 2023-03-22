Mumbai: The 2023 ICC ODI World Cup is expected to start on 5 October and conclude on 19 November, says a ESPNCricinfo report. The host board, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has shortlisted 12 venues for the tournament with the final set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The other venues reportedly shortlisted for the marquee competition are Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot and Mumbai.

The tournament will be spread across a 46-day period with 48 matches to be played including three knockout contests.

There is no clarity on where the other matches will take place or the warm-up matches either. The delay in finalising the cities is due to the monsoon season ebbing at different levels at these venues.

Usually the schedule for an ICC World Cup is announced a year in advance to give boards and teams time to prepare. This time the delay is caused by BCCI waiting for clearance on two key issues: tax exemption for the tournament and visa clearance for the Pakistan cricket team.

Pakistan haven’t played in India except in ICC tournaments since 2013. At last weekend’s ICC meeting in Dubai, BCCI had reportedly assured the global body that visas will be made available to the Pakistan contingent.

The issue is made murkier by the fact that Pakistan are due to host the Asia Cup this year but India have made clear they will not be touring the neighbours. Instead, BCCI are pushing for a neutral venue.

England are the reigning ODI World Cup champions – having beaten New Zealand in a dramatic Super Over affair.

