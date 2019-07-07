First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 45 Jul 06, 2019
AUS vs SA
South Africa beat Australia by 10 runs
ICC CWC | Match 44 Jul 06, 2019
SL vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
ICC CWC Jul 09, 2019
IND vs NZ
Old Trafford, Manchester
ICC CWC Jul 11, 2019
AUS vs ENG
Edgbaston, Birmingham
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli stays top with Rohit Sharma closing gap to just six points

Rohit Sharma has bridged the gap with Virat Kohli from 51 points to only six after becoming the first batsman to score five centuries in the World Cup. His 885 points going into the semi-finals are his career-high.

Press Trust of India, Jul 07, 2019 18:07:57 IST

London: India opener Rohit Sharma closed in on his captain Virat Kohli at the top of ICC ODI batting chart on the back of his astonishing run of the form in the World Cup.

Kohli retained the top position among batsmen while his deputy Rohit bridged the gap at No 2 following his record five World Cup tons.

Rohit Sharma celebrates scoring his 5th century at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. AP

Rohit Sharma celebrates scoring his 5th century at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. AP

Kohli's 442 runs at an average of 63.14 in the ongoing 50-over showpiece, which includes five half-centuries, have seen him gain one point to reach 891 points.

Rohit, meanwhile, has bridged the gap with Kohli from 51 points to only six after becoming the first batsman to score five centuries in the World Cup. His 885 points going into the semi-finals are his career-high.

There have been many other notable movements in the batting list, with Pakistan's Babar Azam going up to the third place, just behind his career-high second place achieved in June 2018.

Australia opener David Warner has re-entered the top 10 at number six after a highly successful group stage at the mega-event that saw him aggregate 638 runs, just nine less than leading scorer Rohit.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson's consistent efforts have seen him rise four places and back into the top-10 at eighth place while Australia's Usman Khawaja has risen to a career-high 15th place. England openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow have both risen in the rankings with Roy reaching a career-best 13th place.

India are ruling the roost in the ODI rankings with pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah extending his lead at the top from 21 points to 56 points after grabbing 17 wickets in the nine league matches at the World Cup.

New Zealand's Trent Boult remained in the second spot after a memorable league phase that included a hat-trick against Australia, the first-ever in ODI cricket at Lord's.

Australia pacer Pat Cummins has moved up three places to the third spot ahead of South African pair of Kagiso Rabada and Imran Tahir, who have interchanged their positions.

Afghanistan spinners Mujeeb-ur-Rahman (6th) and Rashid Khan (8th) remain in the top-10 despite their team losing all matches, while Australia's Mitchell Starc (7th) and Mohammad Amir of Pakistan (12th) have also improved.

The England pair of Jofra Archer (up 103 places to 42) and Mark Wood (up 10 places to 19), as well as rising Pakistan star Shaheen Afridi (up 34 places to 23rd) are among the others to gain in the latest rankings update.

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan has retained the top spot among all-rounders, while England's Ben Stokes has gained nine places to reach second position.

In the ICC ODI Team Rankings, England remain in first position at 123 points but only ahead of India on decimal points.

New Zealand and Australia are similarly both on 112 with the former fractionally ahead, and South Africa fifth on 110 points.

Updated Date: Jul 07, 2019 18:07:57 IST

Tags : 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, Cricket, Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket Rankings, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC ODI Rankings, Jasprit Bumrah, ODI Rankings, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
6 Pakistan 4615 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all