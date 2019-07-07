India marched into the semi-finals of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 with a convincing win over Sri Lanka on Saturday, while South Africa beat Australia by 10 runs to ensure Virat Kohli's men finish on top of the table. India will now meet 2015 finalists New Zealand at Manchester's Old Trafford on 9 July while Australia will face England at Edgbaston on 11 July.

Following are the statistical highlights from the doubleheader:

#Jasprit Bumrah completed 100 ODI wickets in 57 matches — the second least number of matches taken to achieve the milestone among Indians after Mohammed Shami who took 56 matches.

#Angelo Mathews became the second Sri Lankan player to score a century against India in ODI World Cups after Mahela Jayawardene (at Mumbai in 2011). This was Anglo Mathews' third ODI century — all against India and all came in a losing cause.

#Rohit Sharma became the fourth player to score 600-plus runs in an edition of ODI World Cup while David Warner became the fifth player to score 600-plus runs in an edition of ODI World Cup later during the day against South Africa. The other three players who have achieved the same milestone are Sachin Tendulkar (2003), Matthew Hayden (2007) and Shakib Al Hasan (2019).

#KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have now three century stands in this ODI World Cup — the joint-most by any pair in an edition of ODI World Cup. They added 189 runs against Sri Lanka at Leeds which is now the highest opening stand for India in ODI World Cups, going past their 180-run stand against Bangladesh at Birmingham in this World Cup.

#Rohit Sharma has now scored five centuries in this World Cup — the most by any player in an edition of ODI World Cup, going past Kumar Sangakkara's four tons in 2015 edition. He has scored six tons in ODI World Cups — the joint-most by any player alongside Sachin Tendulkar.

#Rohit Sharma became the first player to score three centuries while chasing in ODI World Cups. He has now scored 13 centuries while chasing in ODIs — the third most by any player.

#Virat Kohli became the third Indian player with 1000-plus runs in ODI World Cups after Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly.

#This was the third instance (Rohit-Rahul) of both the openers scoring century in a same ODI World Cup after match after Upul Tharanga and Tillakaratne Dilshan (against Zimbabwe at Pallekele in 2011 and against England at Colombo in 2011).

#Lasith Malinga has now taken 56 wickets in ODI World Cups — the third most by any player, going past Wasim Akram's 55 wickets.

#India have now won 91 ODIs against Sri Lanka — the joint-most by any team against an opponent alongside Australia (against New Zealand).

#David Warner has now scored 17 centuries in ODIs — the third most for Australia. Warner has also scored three tons in this World Cup — the joint most for Australia in an ODI World Cup alongside Mark Waugh (1996) and Matthew Hayden (2007).

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here