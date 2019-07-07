First Cricket
ICC CWC | Match 45 Jul 06, 2019
AUS vs SA
South Africa beat Australia by 10 runs
ICC CWC | Match 44 Jul 06, 2019
SL vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
ZIM in IRE Jul 07, 2019
IRE vs ZIM
Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast
ICC CWC Jul 09, 2019
IND vs NZ
Old Trafford, Manchester
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Stats Review: Rohit Sharma enters record books, David Warner's dream run continues and more

India, powered by Rohit Sharma's ton, marched into the semi-finals of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 with a convincing win over Sri Lanka on Saturday, while South Africa beat Australia by 10 runs to ensure Virat Kohli's men finish on top of the table. Here are statistical highlights from both matches.

Umang Pabari, Jul 07, 2019 12:23:51 IST

India marched into the semi-finals of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 with a convincing win over Sri Lanka on Saturday, while South Africa beat Australia by 10 runs to ensure Virat Kohli's men finish on top of the table. India will now meet 2015 finalists New Zealand at Manchester's Old Trafford on 9 July while Australia will face England at Edgbaston on 11 July.

Following are the statistical highlights from the doubleheader:

Rohit Sharma has scored five tons in this World Cup - the most by any batsman in a single edition of the tournament. AP

Rohit Sharma has scored five tons in this World Cup - the most by any batsman in a single edition of the tournament. AP

#Jasprit Bumrah completed 100 ODI wickets in 57 matches — the second least number of matches taken to achieve the milestone among Indians after Mohammed Shami who took 56 matches.

#Angelo Mathews became the second Sri Lankan player to score a century against India in ODI World Cups after Mahela Jayawardene (at Mumbai in 2011). This was Anglo Mathews' third ODI century — all against India and all came in a losing cause.

#Rohit Sharma became the fourth player to score 600-plus runs in an edition of ODI World Cup while David Warner became the fifth player to score 600-plus runs in an edition of ODI World Cup later during the day against South Africa. The other three players who have achieved the same milestone are Sachin Tendulkar (2003), Matthew Hayden (2007) and Shakib Al Hasan (2019).

#KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have now three century stands in this ODI World Cup — the joint-most by any pair in an edition of ODI World Cup. They added 189 runs against Sri Lanka at Leeds which is now the highest opening stand for India in ODI World Cups, going past their 180-run stand against Bangladesh at Birmingham in this World Cup.

#Rohit Sharma has now scored five centuries in this World Cup — the most by any player in an edition of ODI World Cup, going past Kumar Sangakkara's four tons in 2015 edition. He has scored six tons in ODI World Cups — the joint-most by any player alongside Sachin Tendulkar.

#Rohit Sharma became the first player to score three centuries while chasing in ODI World Cups. He has now scored 13 centuries while chasing in ODIs — the third most by any player.

#Virat Kohli became the third Indian player with 1000-plus runs in ODI World Cups after Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly.

#This was the third instance (Rohit-Rahul) of both the openers scoring century in a same ODI World Cup after match after Upul Tharanga and Tillakaratne Dilshan (against Zimbabwe at Pallekele in 2011 and against England at Colombo in 2011).

#Lasith Malinga has now taken 56 wickets in ODI World Cups — the third most by any player, going past Wasim Akram's 55 wickets.

#India have now won 91 ODIs against Sri Lanka — the joint-most by any team against an opponent alongside Australia (against New Zealand).

#David Warner has now scored 17 centuries in ODIs — the third most for Australia. Warner has also scored three tons in this World Cup — the joint most for Australia in an ODI World Cup alongside Mark Waugh (1996) and Matthew Hayden (2007).

Updated Date: Jul 07, 2019 12:23:51 IST

Tags : Cricket World Cup 2019, David Warner, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Stats Review, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 India, World Cup 2019 Stats

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
6 Pakistan 4615 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

