Sikandar dished out a 58-ball 68 besides grabbing two wickets as Zimbabwe defeated West Indies by 35 runs to collect their third win in a row in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023.
Zimbabwe registered one of its most remarkable victories in recent memory on Saturday, defeating West Indies by 35 runs in Harare to maintain its unbeaten run in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier.
All-rounder Sikandar Raza once again played a central role in a victory for the Chevrons. Raza would produce a fluent 68 off 58 deliveries to help the tournament hosts a competitive 268 at the Harare Sports Club before grabbing a couple of wickets to help bundle the two-time world champions out for 233.
Zimbabwe 🇿🇼🤩
The hosts register a terrific win over West Indies to assert their supremacy in the #CWC23 Qualifier 👊#CWC23 | ZIMvWI: https://t.co/L8RIxyQr3g pic.twitter.com/U1QYnPFxJM
Related Articles
— ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 24, 2023
Zimbabwe thus beat West Indies in any format for the first time since 2016.
While Sri Lanka and West Indies had entered the tournament as the solid favourites to book the last two slots in the ICC World Cup that takes place in India later this year, Zimbabwe’s solid performances in the Qualifier so far has given them hope of returning to the showpiece event after missing out on the 2019 edition.
In the other World Cup Qualifying match that took place on Saturday, Max O’Dowd struck a 75-ball 90 as Netherlands handed Nepal a seven-wicket defeat. O’Dowd led a successful Dutch chase after Logan van Veek’s 4/24 helped bowl Nepal out for 167.
The victory helped Netherlands go past West Indies to the second spot in Group A on the points table.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Pakistan wanted to change venues for two of its group matches in the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023 which will be held in India.
Afghanistan take on Bangladesh in a one-off Test series starting Wednesday, their first Test match since facing Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi in March 2021.
Sri Lanka vs Oman Highlights: Sri Lanka bundle Oman out for a paltry 98 before chasing the target down with 10 wickets and 35 overs to spare to collect their second victory on the trot.