Zimbabwe registered one of its most remarkable victories in recent memory on Saturday, defeating West Indies by 35 runs in Harare to maintain its unbeaten run in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

All-rounder Sikandar Raza once again played a central role in a victory for the Chevrons. Raza would produce a fluent 68 off 58 deliveries to help the tournament hosts a competitive 268 at the Harare Sports Club before grabbing a couple of wickets to help bundle the two-time world champions out for 233.

Zimbabwe thus beat West Indies in any format for the first time since 2016.

While Sri Lanka and West Indies had entered the tournament as the solid favourites to book the last two slots in the ICC World Cup that takes place in India later this year, Zimbabwe’s solid performances in the Qualifier so far has given them hope of returning to the showpiece event after missing out on the 2019 edition.

In the other World Cup Qualifying match that took place on Saturday, Max O’Dowd struck a 75-ball 90 as Netherlands handed Nepal a seven-wicket defeat. O’Dowd led a successful Dutch chase after Logan van Veek’s 4/24 helped bowl Nepal out for 167.

The victory helped Netherlands go past West Indies to the second spot in Group A on the points table.

