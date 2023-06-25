Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Karunaratne, Hasaranga star in Sri Lanka's 133-run hammering of Ireland

Dimuth Karunaratne scored a run-a-ball 103 that earned him the Player of the Match award while Wanindu Hasaranga collected his third five-for on the trot as Sri Lanka bowled Ireland out for 192 after setting them a daunting 326 to win.

Dimuth Karunaratne brought up his maiden ODI hundred to power Sri Lanka to a challenging total of 325 against Ireland in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Group B match in Bulawayo. Image credit: Twitter/@cricketworldcup

Wanindu Hasaranga completed a hat-trick of five-fors in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier as Sri Lanka thrashed Ireland by 133 runs in Sunday’s Group B fixture in Bulawayo.

Besides Hasaranga’s exploits with the ball, senior opener Dimuth Karunaratne too contributed to the Lankan victory at the Queen’s Sports Club with a run-a-ball 103 that earned him the Player of the Match award.

Karunaratne’s ton helped Sri Lanka recover from a shaky start while Hasaranga’s third five-for on the trot ensured Ireland were shot out for 192 in reply as the 1996 world champions remained firmly on top of Group B, having already secured their place in the Super Sixes.

In the other match that took place at the Bulawayo Athletic Club not far from QSC, Scotland restricted Oman to 244/9 after posting a challenging 320 on the board to also complete a hat-trick of victories in the ongoing Qualifier for the 2023 Cricket World Cup that takes place in India later this year.

More to follow

Updated Date: June 25, 2023 20:53:54 IST

