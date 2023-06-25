Wanindu Hasaranga completed a hat-trick of five-fors in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier as Sri Lanka thrashed Ireland by 133 runs in Sunday’s Group B fixture in Bulawayo.

Besides Hasaranga’s exploits with the ball, senior opener Dimuth Karunaratne too contributed to the Lankan victory at the Queen’s Sports Club with a run-a-ball 103 that earned him the Player of the Match award.

Karunaratne’s ton helped Sri Lanka recover from a shaky start while Hasaranga’s third five-for on the trot ensured Ireland were shot out for 192 in reply as the 1996 world champions remained firmly on top of Group B, having already secured their place in the Super Sixes.

In the other match that took place at the Bulawayo Athletic Club not far from QSC, Scotland restricted Oman to 244/9 after posting a challenging 320 on the board to also complete a hat-trick of victories in the ongoing Qualifier for the 2023 Cricket World Cup that takes place in India later this year.

