First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 43 Jul 05, 2019
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 94 runs
ZIM in IRE | 2nd ODI Jul 04, 2019
IRE vs ZIM
Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 5 runs
ICC CWC Jul 06, 2019
SL vs IND
Headingley, Leeds
ICC CWC Jul 06, 2019
AUS vs SA
Old Trafford, Manchester
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Shoaib Malik announces retirement from ODIs, will continue to play in T20Is for Pakistan

Shoaib Malik appeared in 287 one-day internationals and scored 7,534 runs with nine hundreds, apart from picking 158 wickets, while he also captained Pakistan in 41 ODIs.

Agence France-Presse, Jul 06, 2019 01:12:04 IST

London: Pakistan batsman Shoaib Malik confirmed his retirement from one-day cricket without making a farewell appearance in his side's victory over Bangladesh on Friday.

Malik had admitted last year that he intended to quit one-day cricket after the World Cup and he followed through with that plan after Pakistan's 94-run win at Lord's.

The 37-year-old will continue to play the Twenty20 format, but he admitted it was an emotional moment to call time on his ODI career.

"I am retiring from one-day cricket," said Malik, who was dropped after a disappointing World Cup featuring two ducks in three matches.

"I'm sad as I'm leaving the format I loved the most but this will allow me to spend more time with my family and concentrate on the Twenty20 World Cup next year," added Malik, who is married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. Malik's decision came after a Pakistan win which was not enough to take the 1992 champions into the semi-finals. Pakistan were ousted by New Zealand on net run-rate despite finishing level on 11 points after nine matches.

Malik appeared in 287 one-day internationals and scored 7,534 runs with nine hundreds.

His last appearance came in the defeat against arch-rivals India in Manchester on 16 June.

As an off-spinner he finished with 158 wickets, while he also captained Pakistan in 41 ODIs.

Malik said he was disappointed to finish on a low note.

"Yes, I wanted to help my team win the World Cup as a senior but at times things don't go the way you think and that's part and parcel of cricket," he said.

"You don't judge a player on two or three matches, but I am still happy that the player who replaced me performed well," Malik said of Haris Sohail, who scored half-centuries against South Africa and New Zealand.

"I never thought that I will play 20 years for Pakistan but when you play with hard work and honesty you achieve the best and that happened with me.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jul 06, 2019 01:54:01 IST

Tags : Cricket, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Pakistan, Pakistan Cricket, Shoaib Malik, Shoaib Malik Retires

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 8 7 1 0 14
India 8 6 1 1 13
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 8 3 3 2 8
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
South Africa 8 2 5 1 5
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
6 Pakistan 4615 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all