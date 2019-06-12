First Cricket
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Shikhar Dhawan posts cryptic message on Twitter to hint tournament is not over for him

Dhawan will miss India's next three games — against New Zealand (Thursday), Pakistan (Sunday) and Afghanistan (22 June) — owing to a hairline fracture in his left thumb. He continues to be with the squad but under observation.

Press Trust of India, Jun 12, 2019 14:46:27 IST

Nottingham: Forced out of at least three World Cup matches, injured Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan Wednesday hinted that it is not yet over for him, posting a motivational poem about being determined on his social media page.

Delhi's wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has been called in as his cover.

The 33-year-old quoted legendary Urdu poet Rahat Indori on his Twitter page to show his intentions.

"Kabhi mehek ki tarah hum gulon se udte hain...Kabhi dhuyein ki tarah hum parbaton se udte hain...Ye kainchiyaan humein udne se khaak rokengi...Ke hum paron se nahin hoslon se udte hain... (Sometimes we are like the fragrance of flowers, sometimes the smoke that comes out of mountains. How can any scissor cut short our flight as we don't fly on wings but courage)," he posted.

Dhawan picked up the injury during the match-winning hundred against Australia on Sunday.

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2019 14:46:27 IST

