ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Shikhar Dhawan posts cryptic message on Twitter to hint tournament is not over for him
Dhawan will miss India's next three games — against New Zealand (Thursday), Pakistan (Sunday) and Afghanistan (22 June) — owing to a hairline fracture in his left thumb. He continues to be with the squad but under observation.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|t
|pts
|New Zealand
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|England
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|India
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Australia
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|Sri Lanka
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|West Indies
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Bangladesh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Pakistan
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|South Africa
|4
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Afghanistan
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
Nottingham: Forced out of at least three World Cup matches, injured Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan Wednesday hinted that it is not yet over for him, posting a motivational poem about being determined on his social media page.
Dhawan will miss India's next three games — against New Zealand (Thursday), Pakistan (Sunday) and Afghanistan (22 June) — owing to a hairline fracture in his left thumb. He continues to be with the squad but under observation.
Delhi's wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has been called in as his cover.
The 33-year-old quoted legendary Urdu poet Rahat Indori on his Twitter page to show his intentions.
"Kabhi mehek ki tarah hum gulon se udte hain...Kabhi dhuyein ki tarah hum parbaton se udte hain...Ye kainchiyaan humein udne se khaak rokengi...Ke hum paron se nahin hoslon se udte hain... (Sometimes we are like the fragrance of flowers, sometimes the smoke that comes out of mountains. How can any scissor cut short our flight as we don't fly on wings but courage)," he posted.
Dhawan picked up the injury during the match-winning hundred against Australia on Sunday.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here
Updated Date:
Jun 12, 2019 14:46:27 IST
Also See
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Rishabh Pant to join India squad as cover for injured Shikhar Dhawan; southpaw expected to return on 30 June
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Australia mull over opener David Warner's fitness ahead of first match against Afghanistan
The Final Word, World Cup 2019 Podcast: Listen to Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins as they discuss Sri Lanka's bowling masterclass