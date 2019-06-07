Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Rain abandons match in Bristol; both teams share one point each
Persistent rain saw to the abandonment of the match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka without a ball being bowled in Bristol.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|t
|pts
|New Zealand
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Australia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Sri Lanka
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Pakistan
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|West Indies
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|England
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|India
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Bangladesh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|South Africa
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Afghanistan
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
Bristol: Pakistan and Sri Lanka were forced to split the two points after their World Cup match was called off due to heavy rain, which left the field unplayable on Friday.
After a couple of inspections, umpires Nigel Llong and Ian Gould decided to call off the game at 3:46pm.
The sky was still cloudy when the final inspection was held, keeping in mind a 20-over-a-side game.
Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka have won one and lost one match each.
Pakistan lost to West Indies by seven wickets in their opening match before beating favourites England by 14 runs.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, lost to New Zealand by 10 wickets and brought their campaign back on track with a 34-run victory against Afghanistan.
Updated Date:
Jun 07, 2019 21:18:05 IST
